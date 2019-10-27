Rihanna's 'visual autobiography' weighs 15 pounds — and could cost you $5,500

Pop superstar Rihanna is going to “work, work, work, work work” — with a new project five years in the making.

The singer and fashion designer officially released her ‘visual autobiography’ to eager fans on Thursday.

The self-titled coffee table book, available online at therihannabook.com, weighs 15 pounds, costs $150 and contains over 1,000 photos of the 31-year-old star.

And she has a unique explanation for a very hefty coffee table book that’s basically a pictorial representation of her life and exploits.

“Because I don’t got time for a memoir, girl,” Rihanna told Women’s Wear Daily, when asked why she decided against a traditional tome.

“And my fans are young and they’ve got ADD [Attention Deficit Disorder] — they’d rather look at pictures than read, let’s be real. But it’s something that we both can enjoy. I get to share these moments in a visual way,” she added.

The book also comes in three special editions, which was designed in tandem with art stars the Haas Brothers.

The Ultra Luxury Supreme edition, which includes a 2,000-pound hand-carved stone pedestal, is already sold out. The $5,500 Luxury Supreme edition comes with a massive 66-pound, 18-karat-gold bookstand, while the $175 Fenty x Phaidon edition adds in a metal stand modeled after Rihanna’s very recognizable tattooed hands.

The book comes after a busy few months for the Grammy award winner.

The singer recently wrapped her second annual ‘Savage X Fenty Show’ during New York Fashion week before dropping the event on Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime video service to rave reviews.

She also launched her luxury fashion label, Fenty, with the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) fashion house in May.



