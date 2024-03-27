Sweden’s Riksbank Opens Door to May Cut With Rate Kept at 4%

(Bloomberg) -- The Riksbank laid the groundwork for monetary easing as soon as May, offering Sweden’s recession-stricken economy the prospect of some imminent respite.

While policymakers led by Governor Erik Thedeen kept their benchmark interest rate at 4% as expected, they strengthened signals on a cut within the next quarter and projected a pathway to three possible reductions this year. The krona weakened after the decision.

“The Executive Board wants further confirmation that inflation will stabilize close to the target,” the Riksbank said in a statement published Wednesday. “If the inflation prospects remain favorable, the policy rate may well be cut in May or June.”

The guidance suggests officials are sufficiently encouraged by recent consumer-price data to smell victory in a two-year battle against inflation that inflicted drastically higher borrowing costs on an economy now suffering the consequences.

Unless other peers suddenly pivot before then, a reduction announced on May 8 could make Sweden only the second among the world’s 10 most-traded currency jurisdictions, after Switzerland, to begin dialing down constriction.

Investor bets currently show the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank waiting until at least June. The Riksbank’s own decision that month will take place on June 27, well after those counterparts.

After saying in February that the rate could be lowered in the first half of 2024, the Swedish central bank didn’t provide much more clarity to investors and economists who were split on when exactly to pencil in that initial move to 3.75%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB’s Chief Strategist Claes Mahlen said the Riksbank gave a dovish impression, as it signaled more rate cuts this year than his bank had expected.

“While the Riksbank says it needs further confirmation that inflation is headed in the right direction it no longer sees the same need for contractionary policy,” Mahlen said.

Before a cut can happen, Riksbank officials will still need to resolve lingering doubts over consumer prices.

“The risk of inflation becoming entrenched at levels that are too high is continuing to decline, but inflationary pressures are still somewhat elevated,” officials said.

The Swedish krona extended its drop versus the euro after the decision, falling as much as 0.3% to 11.5111. It trades at its lowest level since November as it heads for a sixth day of losses.

A feeble currency is a source of risk that has resurfaced in recent weeks. If the weakening were to persist, retailers could hike prices on imported goods.

“There are risks that could cause inflationary pressures to rise again,” the Riksbank said. “These include new supply shocks following on from the geopolitical unrest, the krona continuing to weaken or companies’ pricing behavior not normalizing as expected.”

A cut in borrowing costs will relieve pressure on an economy that has now shrunk for three consecutive quarters and is forecast by European Union officials to notch up the bloc’s weakest growth this year.

The Riksbank now sees a shorter recession in Sweden, with full-year expansion forecast at 0.3% for this year, up from an estimated 0.2% contraction.

While Sweden’s large export industry has offset some of the hit, unemployment is rising and rate-sensitive sectors are ailing, evidenced in subdued consumption and a plunge in housing investments.

