Riley Exploration Permian Inc CEO Bobby Riley Sells 7,500 Shares

Riley Exploration Permian Inc (AMEX:REPX), an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, primarily in the Permian Basin of West Texas, has reported an insider selling event. According to a recent SEC filing, the company's Chief Executive Officer, Bobby Riley, sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock on January 3, 2024.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 22,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction further adds to the insider selling trend observed at Riley Exploration Permian Inc, with a total of 7 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Riley Exploration Permian Inc were trading at $27.41, valuing the company at a market cap of $537.822 million. The price-earnings ratio stood at 5.23, which is below both the industry median of 9.38 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.59, with a GF Value of $46.10, indicating that the stock is considered a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Riley Exploration Permian Inc may consider monitoring insider transaction trends and valuation metrics as part of their investment research and decision-making processes.

