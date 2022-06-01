U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

Riley Permian Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

·2 min read
In this article:
  • REPX

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) ("Riley Permian") today announced that members of its management will present and be available for meetings with investors at the following upcoming conferences.

Riley Exploration Permian (PRNewsfoto/Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.)
Riley Exploration Permian (PRNewsfoto/Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.)

2022 Louisiana Energy Conference, June 2nd - 3rd
     Location:  Ritz-Carlton in New Orleans
     Panel Participation: Friday, June 3rd 8:00am CT
     1-on-1 Meetings: Thursday, June 2nd
     Registration: LE Conference

12th Annual LD Micro Invitational, June 7th - 9th
     Location: Four Seasons Westlake Village in Los Angeles
     Presentation: Tuesday, June 7th, 3:30 PT
     1-on-1 Meetings: June 7th – 9th
     Registration: LD Micro Conference

8th Annual Roth London Conference, June 22nd - 23rd
     Location: InterContinental Hotel in London
     1-on-1 Meetings: Wednesday and Thursday, June 22nd and 23rd  
     Registration: Roth Conference

About Riley Permian
Riley Permian is a growth-oriented, independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. For more information, please visit www.rileypermian.com.

About The Louisiana Energy Conference
The Louisiana Energy Conference (www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com) is an independent energy symposium that is sponsored by a diverse group of firms who are active in the energy industry including investment firms, banks, insurance brokers, law firms, accounting firms, specialty service providers and private equity firms, as well as public and private oil service companies and exploration and production companies.

About LD Micro
LD Micro (www.ldmicro.com) aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

About Roth Capital Partners
Roth Capital Partners, LLC (www.roth.com) is a relationship-driven, full-service investment banking firm that provides strategic and financial advisory services to emerging growth companies and their investors. Roth is privately-owned and dedicated to the small-cap public market.

Investor Contact:
Rick D'Angelo
405-438-0126
IR@rileypermian.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/riley-permian-announces-participation-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301558851.html

SOURCE Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.

