Rimbunan Sawit Berhad (KLSE:RSAWIT) shareholders have endured a 44% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Rimbunan Sawit Berhad (KLSE:RSAWIT) share price up 11% in a single quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 44% in the last three years, significantly under-performing the market.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Check out our latest analysis for Rimbunan Sawit Berhad

Rimbunan Sawit Berhad wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over three years, Rimbunan Sawit Berhad grew revenue at 15% per year. That's a pretty good rate of top-line growth. Shareholders have endured a share price decline of 13% per year. This implies the market had higher expectations of Rimbunan Sawit Berhad. With revenue growing at a solid clip, now might be the time to focus on the possibility that it will have a brighter future.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

KLSE:RSAWIT Earnings and Revenue Growth January 5th 2024

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free interactive report on Rimbunan Sawit Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Rimbunan Sawit Berhad shareholders are down 6.1% for the year, but the market itself is up 8.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 3% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Rimbunan Sawit Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Rimbunan Sawit Berhad is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Story continues

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.