Rimbunan Sawit Berhad's (KLSE:RSAWIT) largest shareholders are private companies with 55% ownership, individual investors own 24%

Significant control over Rimbunan Sawit Berhad by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 4 shareholders own 55% of the company

Insiders own 13% of Rimbunan Sawit Berhad

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Rimbunan Sawit Berhad (KLSE:RSAWIT), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 55% to be precise, is private companies. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 24% of the company's stockholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Rimbunan Sawit Berhad.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Rimbunan Sawit Berhad?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Rimbunan Sawit Berhad's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Rimbunan Sawit Berhad. Our data shows that Pemandangan Jauh Plantation Sdn Bhd is the largest shareholder with 26% of shares outstanding. Rimbunan Hijau Group is the second largest shareholder owning 13% of common stock, and Hiew Diong holds about 11% of the company stock.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 55% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Rimbunan Sawit Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Rimbunan Sawit Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM490m, and insiders have RM65m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 24% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 55%, of the Rimbunan Sawit Berhad stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 3.4% of Rimbunan Sawit Berhad stock. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

