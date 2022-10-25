U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

Rinchem Expands Global Footprint with New Chemical Warehouse Based in Malaysia

·2 min read

PENANG, Malaysia, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rinchem is nearing the completion of a brand-new chemical warehouse based in Malaysia slated to be ready Q2 of 2023. While the company currently has two other warehouses in the Asia Pacific (Taiwan & South Korea), this will be Rinchem's first warehouse located in Malaysia.

RINCHEM Chemical Malaysia warehouse.
RINCHEM Chemical Malaysia warehouse.

"As the semiconductor industry continues to experience immense growth in response to various global governmental incentives, Rinchem is uniquely positioned to support both chemical and semiconductor manufacturers' expansions," said Matt Jensen, Rinchem's VP of Warehousing Operations. "Rinchem has over 45 years of experience in managing the most complex supply chains in the world – every warehouse we build is optimized for safety and efficiency in accordance with our global standards."

The 45,000 sq. ft. dangerous goods warehouse will have a capacity to store 3100 pallet positions. Rinchem's warehouses are custom built to support proper segregation of various hazard classes and to offer multiple temperature zones.

The Malaysia warehouse capabilities include:

  • Flammable Gases

  • Non-Flammable, Non-Toxic Gasses

  • Toxic Gases

  • Flammable Liquids

  • Flammable Solids

  • Oxidizing Substances

  • Organic Peroxides

  • Toxic Substances

  • Corrosive Substances

About Rinchem:

Rinchem is the largest network of chemical and gas distribution centers globally with over 4 billion pounds of chemicals and gases safely handled annually. They set the standard in creating and managing safe and efficient supply chains for high purity, pre-packaged chemicals and gases. Rinchem applies four decades of expertise, industry thought leadership, and logistics transparency in order to provide the most reliable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for its customers. The primary industries that Rinchem serves include pharmaceutical, biotech, semiconductor and aerospace. For more information, visit Rinchem.com and follow Rinchem on Facebook or LinkedIn.

Media Contact: 
Drew Peterson 
Rinchem Director of Marketing 
& Customer Experience 
APeterson@Rinchem.com 
(505) 345-3655

Rinchem Company, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Rinchem Company Inc.)
Rinchem Company, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Rinchem Company Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rinchem-expands-global-footprint-with-new-chemical-warehouse-based-in-malaysia-301655567.html

SOURCE Rinchem

