Ring Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Ring Energy, Inc.
·1 min read
  REI
Ring Energy, Inc.
Ring Energy, Inc.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) announced today the timing of its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings release and conference call.

Ring plans to issue its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings release after the close of trading on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The Company has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 operational and financial results. To participate, interested parties should dial 833-953-2433 at least five minutes before the call is to begin. Please reference the “Ring Energy Year End 2021 Earnings Conference Call”. International callers may participate by dialing 412-317-5762. The call will also be webcast and available on Ring’s website at www.ringenergy.com under “Investors” on the “News & Events” page. An audio replay will also be available on the Company’s website following the call.

About Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations focused on the conventional development of its Permian Basin assets in West Texas and New Mexico. For additional information, please visit www.ringenergy.com.

Contact Information

Al Petrie Advisors
Al Petrie, Senior Partner
Phone: 281-975-2146
Email: apetrie@ringenergy.com


