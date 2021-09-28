U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,355.10
    -88.01 (-1.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,315.45
    -553.92 (-1.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,568.01
    -401.96 (-2.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.61
    -42.39 (-1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.05
    -0.40 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.60
    -17.40 (-0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    -0.26 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1681
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5250
    +0.0410 (+2.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3523
    -0.0181 (-1.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5430
    +0.5650 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,358.51
    -1,822.00 (-4.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.64
    -40.50 (-3.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Ring debuts 'Virtual Security Guard,' new Pro alarm system and smarter motion alerts including package delivery

Darrell Etherington
·5 min read

Ring is just one part of Amazon's annual devices and services event this year, but they're bringing a lot of updates, including a new Pro Alarm suite that includes refreshed hardware and integrated Eero Wi-Fi 6 router capabilities. They also have a new service offering called 'Virtual Security Guard' that basically keeps an eye on your Ring feeds the way you would in case you can't, and they're improving alerts on their existing Doorbells and Cams with smarter event recognition.

Ring Alarm Pro

Ring Alarm Pro is an upgraded home security system suite that includes a base station with Eero built-in. The base station doubles as a Wi-Fi 6 router that is mesh capable for linking up to other modern Eero hardware (which is some nice consumer brand synergy for another Amazon acquisition). Ring Alarm Pro also includes 24/7 backup internet thanks to 3GB of included cellular data use per month, with extra data available at $3/1GB. Ring's Power Pack accessories can be attached to the base station to keep the internet up and running in case of a pwower outage, too.

The Alarm Pro base station also has a microSD card slot with support for cards with up to 64GB in capacity, which can provide local video storage for your connected Ring cameras and doorbells.

Like Ring's previous alarm products, it works with their motion sensors, door and window sensors, and fire and moisture sensors and more. The company is also introducing a Pro tier of its subscription product ($20/month), which is how you can gain access to that cellular backup service as well as professional monitoring and (synergy again!) ad blocking, content filtering and threat protection services for your home internet via Eero.

Virtual Security Guard

Not to be confused with its new Pro tier subscription (which is offered alongside its existing, $10/month option), is a new separate subscription service called 'Virtual Security Guard' that aims to replicate the benefits of having an onsite security guard.

Basically, this adds an additional level of scrutiny in terms of professional monitoring, through a partnership with monitoring company Rapid Response. Rapid Response personnel will keep an eye on the Ring camera and doorbell feeds you specific if you're a member, responding to motion alerts and providing interventions including triggering sirens and lights, using two-way talk features, and even escalating to actually dispatching emergency services should they judge that that's required.

Ring is quick to point out the ways in which Virtual Security Guard remains wholly within the control of the individuals subscribing; cameras are opted out by default, for instance, so that a user selects which will be monitored and when. Agents also can't activate the cameras unless they're green lighted to be monitored in either Home or Away mode as specified by a user. They can only see real-time videos via Live View, when a motion event is detected, and videos are not saved for download or any other use by the agents. Finally, any Privacy Zones set up by a user are hidden for monitoring agents, and the Ring app also shows live when Virtual Security agents are monitoring feeds, and any past Live Views seen by the agents will also be clearly marked.

There's no word on specific pricing here, but it sounds like it's going to be a premium since it requires that a user have a professional monitoring plan in place already. They also have to have an outdoor, hardwired video doorbell or security cam from Ring in place in order to use the program, and it's going to be available on an invite-only basis starting later this year.

Custom Event and Package Alerts

Image Credits: Ring

Ring has a lot of pretty flashy announcements this year, including its flying drone actually shipping, but the news that might be the most useful to most of its users is the introduction of new smart alerts, including Package Alerts and Custom Event Alerts.

Package Alerts do exactly what they say, offering you the ability to specify a zone of your choosing and get an alert anytime a package is present in that zone. So you could set it up to watch your front step or your porch, for instance, and get an alert about anything Amazon (for instance) drops off there.

Those are going to be available to anyone with Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 and Ring Video Doorbell (2020 model year) devices with roll-out starting today — provided you have a Ring Protect Plan.

Custom Event Alerts apply for Spotlight Battery Cam users, again provide they have a Ring Protect Plan, and will offer a bit more custom flexibility. So you can, for instance, use a still of your garage door closed as captured by your Ring, and a still of it open, and teach it to differentiate between those two states and alert you about state changes when they happen. Ring mentions this can work with gates and doors, and other types of state changes as defined by users. It's going to start rolling out a bit later than Package Alerts, with availability expected "in the coming months."

Ring Jobsite Security

Image Credits: Ring

Last but not least, Ring is targeting the contractor and job site management crowd with Jobsite Security, a product based around the Ring Alarm Pro that tweaks it for professional use with upgrades like Outdoor Contact sensors for keeping track of gate open/closed status, for instance. There's also a lot of Safety Orange involved, which reflects the target audience (pun intended because safety orange is in part used for its reflectivity).

Jobsite Security is a team-up with The Home Depot, which will sell it exclusively starting at $399.99. It's a smart extension of the company's brand beyond the domestic sphere, and maybe a precursor to more B2B efforts to come.

Amazon Fall 2021 Hardware Event
Amazon Fall 2021 Hardware Event

Recommended Stories

  • First drive: Rivian delivers the electric truck we've been waiting for

    On its first try, Rivian produced the Goldilocks of pickup trucks. The Rivian R1T electric truck is neither too big nor small. It's loaded with the kind of interior and exterior touches that put it firmly in the premium zone -- and yet the Rivian R1T is no delicate flower.

  • Trump had a special aide to play him show tunes to pull him back from rage, book claims

    ‘When I began to see how his temper wasn’t just for shock value or the cameras, I began to regret my decision to go to the West Wing,’ Stephanie Grisham writes

  • Ring puts an Eero router inside its new home alarm system

    The new Ring Alarm Pro gets an Eero router nestled inside.

  • Why Apple Stock Dropped This Morning

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock dipped 1.5% in noonday trading, EDT, Monday, and the slip appears tied to some news out of Europe that broke late last week. As The Verge reported Thursday, the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, is considering mandating that all cellphones sold in the EU use a standard USB-C power cord. It could be a big problem for Apple, however, which uses, and sells, proprietary Lightning cables to charge its iPhones.

  • Amazon debuts Astro in-home robot, new Alexa, and Ring products during virtual event

    Amazon announced its first-ever in-home robot called Astro during its virtual product event Tuesday.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Expect to Boost Sales by at least 180% in the Next 5 Years

    These tech companies are trading at lofty valuations but their forecasts imply they might be fairly valued.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash: 2 Stocks to Buy Now

    With that in mind, Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) look like smart stocks to buy right now. Elastic is a search company. At the core of its platform is the Elastic Stack, a set of software tools designed to ingest and log data from any source (e.g.

  • 2 Top 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Juniper Research estimates that demand for 5G smartphones is going to grow rapidly in the coming years as more consumers upgrade to the latest wireless standard to take advantage of faster speeds. The firm estimates that 5G smartphone revenue could more than triple to $337 billion in 2025 from this year's estimated $108 billion. Mordor Intelligence forecasts that the 5G infrastructure market could clock a compound annual growth rate of 53% through 2026, hitting nearly $54 billion in revenue in five years.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • iPhone designer to help Ferrari create first electric supercar

    Sir Jony Ive, the British designer who defined the minimalist look of Apple gadgets, has teamed up with Ferrari to help create the Italian icon’s first electric supercar.

  • Alibaba apps start offering WeChat Pay option after government orders

    China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has begun offering payment services from Tencent Holdings Ltd's WeChat on a number of its apps, after the government ordered major tech firms to stop blocking each other's services and links. Local tech blog 36Kr reported on Tuesday that users of Alibaba's food delivery app Ele.me, luxury goods app Kaola and e-book app Shuqi can now purchase goods via WeChat Pay, one of China's most popular online payment options. Alibaba's used-goods marketplace app Xianyu and supermarket app Freshippo have also applied for WeChat Pay integration, the tech blog said.

  • iPhone 14 to bring ‘complete redesign’, report claims

    The next iPhone will bring the first complete redesign to the line-up in years, according to a new report. The iPhone 13 has only been in shops for less than a week, but rumours are already beginning about what form its successor will take. The new line-up will include “new entry-level and Pro models and a complete redesign”, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has a strong track record of detailing Apple products before they are announced to the public.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 28th, 2021

    Following a bearish start to the week for Bitcoin and the broader market, a Bitcoin return to $45,000 levels would support a breakout.

  • The Metaverse Takes Shape as Several Themes Converge

    Photo by Fredrick Tendong on Unsplash On Facebook’s Q2 2021 earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and others mentioned the metaverse 20 different times. Roblox mentioned the metaverse 16 times on its call and Unity Technologies did so 8 times. Why are leading social media and video game companies so enamored with this term? It’s because many expect the metaverse to emerge as the next evolution of the internet, presenting trillions of dollars of opportunities, as well as risks, to today’s leading pl

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Tech Giant Updates Long-Term Guidance Amid Shift To Software

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • The Competition Is On. Microsoft’s New Phone Features To Compete With Zoom

    Microsoft is increasing its competition with Zoom by launching a few phone features as part of its Teams communication app

  • Disruptor Alert: These 3 Companies Are Changing Streaming Video

    Viewers are flocking to fuboTV, and revenue growth is accelerating. All of this may seem only mildly disruptive, but there's an ace card up fuboTV's sleeve. Sports fans generally love to make real or friendly wagers on live events, and fuboTV is starting to cash in the betting boom.

  • China's Xiaomi hires expert over Lithuania censorship claim

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's Xiaomi Corp said on Monday it was engaging a third-party expert to assess allegations by Lithuania that its smartphones carry built-in censorship capabilities. Lithuania's Defence Ministry last week urged consumers to throw away Chinese phones after a report by its National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) alleging that Xiaomi phones have built-in censorship capabilities. The dispute has blown up against a backdrop of souring relations with China, which demanded in August that Lithuania withdraw its ambassador in Beijing and said it would recall its envoy to Vilnius after Taiwan said that its mission there would be called the Taiwanese Representative Office.

  • 13 Reasons Why You Don’t Need an iPhone 13

    Another year, another autumnal iPhone release. As Apple’s legacy smartphone pushes deeper into the double digits, performance expectations have never been higher — and rightfully so, iPhones aren’t cheap! It might be tempting to upgrade your older iPhone or another smartphone, but that decision should come after you’ve researched the finer details of how the iPhone 13 compares to …

  • Samsung Galaxy Note fans need to see this crazy Galaxy S22 Ultra leak

    An avalanche of Galaxy S22 “Note” rumors hit last week, as well-known leakers started posting a few exciting claims. It all started with reports that Samsung might turn the Galaxy S22 Ultra into a Galaxy Note successor. The Galaxy S22 Ultra may feature a built-in stylus, just like Galaxy Note phones have in the past. … The post Samsung Galaxy Note fans need to see this crazy Galaxy S22 Ultra leak appeared first on BGR.