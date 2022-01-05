Ring's new Glass Break sensor does exactly what you think

Ring is today beefing up its home security portfolio with a new Glass Break Sensor which does the job you already guessed it does based on the name. Compatible with both the Ring Alarm and Alarm Pro, this 3.78-inch puck sits close to the frontier of your home and monitors the sound in your home. An AI will be able, apparently, to tell the difference between a window being smashed in and other noises that sound a bit like it.

If it does detect the sound of something sinister, you’ll get a notification on your Ring app, letting you take additional action. Alternatively, you can change the settings to automatically trigger a siren or, if you have a professional monitoring partner, can get them to give you a call.

Its scanning range is around 25 feet, and the company hopes that it will be able to run for three years on a single set of three AA batteries.

The Glass Break Sensor is available for pre-order today, and will begin shipping to customers on February 16th, priced at $40.

