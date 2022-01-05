U.S. markets close in 4 hours 38 minutes

Ring's new Glass Break sensor does exactly what you think

Daniel Cooper
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
Ring

Ring is today beefing up its home security portfolio with a new Glass Break Sensor which does the job you already guessed it does based on the name. Compatible with both the Ring Alarm and Alarm Pro, this 3.78-inch puck sits close to the frontier of your home and monitors the sound in your home. An AI will be able, apparently, to tell the difference between a window being smashed in and other noises that sound a bit like it.

If it does detect the sound of something sinister, you’ll get a notification on your Ring app, letting you take additional action. Alternatively, you can change the settings to automatically trigger a siren or, if you have a professional monitoring partner, can get them to give you a call. 

Its scanning range is around 25 feet, and the company hopes that it will be able to run for three years on a single set of three AA batteries. 

The Glass Break Sensor is available for pre-order today, and will begin shipping to customers on February 16th, priced at $40.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2022 right here!

