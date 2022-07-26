Ringba Awarded Top Tracking Platform by the OfferVault Awards for Summer 2022

OfferVault Awards Recognize the Best Companies in the Performance and Affiliate Marketing Industry

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2022 / Ringba, the call tracking and analytics platform for professional marketers, announced that the company has been named the winner of Top Tracking Platform for Summer 2022, presented by the OfferVault Awards.

To learn more about Ringba and how the innovative platform works, please visit https://www.ringba.com/.



The OfferVault Awards recognize the very best of companies in the performance and affiliate marketing industry.

"We'd like to thank all of our clients and partners who made this possible. Our entire team could not be more excited. I believe this award is testament to the impact that Ringba has made on the performance marketing industry over the past years," says Taaron Gorbahn, the marketing director at Ringba.

"In addition to our strong presence at many of the industry trade shows and conferences, we also run the world's largest community of pay per call professionals. With such a dedicated collective of advocates for our platform and believers in our cause of disrupting the call marketing space, I'm thrilled that they rallied behind us for the OfferVault Awards."

As a company spokesperson noted, OfferVault is the #1 Search Engine for Performance Marketers and the de facto source for Affiliates to find CPA Campaigns and Pay Per Call Offers. For over a decade, they have worked with leading companies in the affiliate marketing space to help millions of motivated marketers find their next big opportunity from thousands of offers at hundreds of networks.

The fact that Ringba has won such an impressive award will not come as a surprise to the many marketers who have used the user-friendly platform. Since Ringba was launched, the company has earned a well-deserved reputation for striving to offer the best possible call tracking platform, along with exceptional customer service.

About Ringba

Ringba is the leading call tracking and analytics platform for marketers, brands, media buyers, insurance, and pay per call. Get more ROI than any other platform with our real-time call routing, ring tree for calls, and industry-leading analytics. All without contracts, minimums, or overages. For more information, please visit https://www.ringba.com/.

Media Contact

Taaron Gorbahn

taaron@ringba.com

800-824-5000

SOURCE: Ringba





