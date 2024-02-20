Ringgit Falls to 26-Year Low as Malaysia Growth Disappoints

(Bloomberg) -- The ringgit extended declines to its lowest level since the Asian Financial Crisis as China’s sluggish economy hurts exports from Malaysia.

The local currency fell 0.2% to 4.7965 against the dollar on Tuesday, its weakest level since an all-time low of 4.8850 in 1998 following the fallout from the regional financial crisis. The ringgit has slid by over 4% so far in 2024, adding to losses from the previous three years.

The ringgit’s weakness is due to a “combination of the strong US dollar, a negative rate spread against the ringgit, Malaysia’s anemic economic performance, and persistent questions about the durability of Malaysia’s coalition government,” said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets in Singapore.

Malaysia’s economy grew slower-than-expected in the three-months through December as exports to China fell. Manufacturing activity remained weak, with January’s Purchasing Managers’ Index coming in at 49.0 — making it 17 straight months below the 50.0 threshold.

While the ringgit is likely to continue dropping to below 4.80 in the near-term, it is doubtful that it will breach its record low, as US dollar strength is expected to wane, Tan said.

The country’s growth trajectory for 2024 is still fraught with risks both externally and at home, while foreign bond outflows amounting to $382 million in January, the largest in five months, also reduce support for the local currency.

There is some nascent hope as Malaysia’s export growth in January grew by 8.7% year-on-year, ending ten consecutive months of contraction. Traders will be watching the latest inflation print due Friday, which will give clues on Bank Negara Malaysia’s ability to maintain interest rates.

