RingHush Review: Do Ring Hush Pills Work or Cheap Supplement

Marketing By Kevin
·13 min read

RingHush is a natural supplement that focuses on providing healthy benefits towards tinnitus, hearing loss and memory disease by targeting the direct cause of ringing in the ears using ten different high quality ingredients; but do the Ring Hush pills legitimately work or is it a cheap scam with negative side effects that consumers should stay far away from today?

Chicago, IL, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


RingHush—What Is It?

RingHush is an anti-tinnitus and hearing loss rejuvenation formula. The formula is 100% natural and intended to address the root causes of hearing loss and tinnitus in your ears. It targets the toxin present in your brain, which eats away at your synapses.

As it does this, the toxin causes damage to your mind and your hearing functions, causing you to experience a terrible noise. RingHush has been made using a bend of ten carefully selected plant extracts.

What Is Tinnitus?

Tinnitus refers to clicking, ringing, swishing, buzzing, hissing, or any other type of noise that you may feel coming from your head or ears. Most people will experience tinnitus at one point or another in their lives.

Information provided by the National Institute on Deafness and other Communication Disorders (NIDCD) states that close to ten percent of all adults in America have experienced the condition.

It further states that most people who have experienced it have said that it lasted for about five minutes. The condition is more prevalent in white folks, and it's more widespread in the US than in other parts of the world.

The condition can be highly disturbing to those affected by it. In most cases, it isn't too severe and easily goes away on its own. However, there are severe cases where a person may need to seek medical treatment or consider using supplements to help them regain their hearing.

Studies indicate that close to sixteen million Americans go for medical treatment each year, with the hope of finding a lasting solution for tinnitus. Twenty-five percent of those experiencing ringing in their ears find it difficult to handle daily tasks with ease.

Symptoms Associated with Tinnitus

Before proceeding any further, you should note that on its own, tinnitus is not an illness but rather a combination of many other symptoms, which include:

  • Overactive thyroid

  • Hearing loss

  • Pregnancy

  • Ear infection

  • Blood flow problems

  • Ear wax buildup

  • Brain tumors near the ear

  • Exposure to loud noises

  • Meniere's disease

  • Using certain medications

  • Ear trauma

Origins of this Condition

Ringing in the ears can arise from any of the four different parts of your hearing system. The parts include:

  • The brain

  • Outer ear

  • Inner ear

  • Middle ear

At this point, we should point out that some 'head noise' or tinnitus is normal and shouldn't be a source of concern unless it gets out of hand. The treatments and techniques applied to address this condition vary, depending on the causative factors.

Standard solutions used to address it include:

  • Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT)

  • Medications

  • Masking devices

  • Stress reduction techniques

  • Tinnitus retraining therapy (TRT)

  • Lifestyle changes

  • Biofeedback

  • Supplementation with pills

The only way to prevent this condition's development and prevent damage to your hearing is to avoid getting exposed to loud noises.

As seen above, there are many ways to address the symptoms linked to this condition. But many of these solutions are extreme, intrusive, and may require making some changes to your daily lifestyle habits and preferences.

It's understandable that not every person will want to change their way of life, even if it means helping them address these symptoms. The good news is that this may not be necessary at all. Supplementation with pills can help you to get rid of most of these symptoms.

What are we talking about? We are talking about supplementing with RingHush capsules!

Is RingHush The Answer to Tinnitus?

The result is a daily pill that's easy to swallow, which helps eliminate the ringing noise in your ears. Its creators stress that the capsules are produced in an FDA-approved facility, using innovative and high-tech equipment.

Note that every capsule of RingHush is safe and non-GMO. Additionally, the dosage instructions are self-explanatory and easy to follow. Individuals who have diabetes can also take this pill without worrying about experiencing any adverse side effects.

The good news about this supplement is that it doesn't require consumers to go on a restrictive diet for it to work. Additionally, it doesn't interfere with any other medication or supplements that you could be taking.

Having seen results from close to more than seventy-eight thousand people from different parts of the world, it's safe to say that this is one of the best pills you will find online. As far as tinnitus treatment goes, you are unlikely to find anything better than this supplement.

The one thing that makes it unique is that it not only gets rid of the ringing inside the ears but it also:

It helps shield the brain against memory-related illnesses

  • Strengthens the brain cells

  • Restores your hearing abilities

  • Boosts energy levels

  • Improves memory recall and focus

  • Supports a healthy heart

By consuming this supplement, you are not only helping to restore your hearing functions but are also working to boost your overall health. At this stage, we know you are probably wondering how you can get your hands on this supplement and the dosage instructions to follow to ensure you get to enjoy the best possible results.

Worry not, as we have got you covered!

According to the creator, the prevailing economic climate coupled with other global conditions makes it hard for them to source all the necessary ingredients used in its creation. As such, it's almost impossible for them to maintain high stock levels at all times.

Additionally, some have already tried the pills and seen the benefits they have to offer, e.g., better recall and sharp hearing, and thus keep coming back to purchase more. Some are looking to buy the pills for friends, family, or even for their use.

Considering all this, it means that it only takes a few days for the stock levels to diminish, even after a new shipment has arrived. The creators are also on record stating that their production capacity only allows them to produce the pills in small batches due to insufficient ingredients.

Visiting the official RingHush website is a sure way to reserve a package for yourself. Therefore, it's advisable to take advantage of the situation and reserve one for yourself.

In terms of how to use RingHush, you should note that it doesn't require much. You only need to take ten seconds out of your busy daily schedule to take two capsules with a glass of water. For best results, you should continue taking the pills for at least thirty days.

Important to Mention from RingHush Creators

According to the team behind RingHush, the inability to hear at full volume or the sustained ringing in your ears is at times the least of your worries. They recommend that you don't stop taking the pills.

It's normal for individuals to stop taking the capsules as soon as they have ended the tinnitus and regained their lives and peace of mind. Individuals who stop taking the pills fail to realize that they still take the supplement to protect their minds from memory disease as well and prevent the next onset of tinnitus.

The creator recommends ensuring you take at least three bottles of RingHush before quitting altogether. These recommendations are based on the lab tests and results sourced from more than eight thousand volunteers who have taken this pill since it was introduced into the market.

To be 100% safe and protected from memory disease, which can strike at the most inopportune time, you should consider buying the six-bottle package. Today, there are millions of individuals from different parts of the world who have become victims of various issues like:

  • Suicidal thoughts

  • Sleepless nights

  • Public shaming

  • Depression

  • Anxiety

They have had to endure all this because they have a hellish toxin lodged inside their brains that's making it hard for them to lead normal lives. Those that have found this supplement and used it as recommended have been lucky to regain their lives.

Note that some of these people were experiencing symptoms ranging from moderate to severe, but thanks to RingHush, they have all been able to go back to their everyday lives. If you find this hard to believe, take a look at some of the stories picked directly from the Ring Hush website's testimonials section.


Samantha, a 56-year old woman from California, has this to say about the pills:

"I would have given ANYTHING for the magic pill that would stop this! But I didn't have to, because I found this website. I'm telling you, Mark, this is truly a miracle. I can't remember a time since my mind has been so quiet, my entire body so calm, and my overwell health so good. I can focus better, my memory is sharper than ever, it's like I gained superpowers, and it's only the second month since I've started taking these pills. I'm sending this to all my friends; everyone deserves to know and not just the ones that suffer from tinnitus. Because this pill does so much more for your brain!"

Gregory, a 51-year old from Texas, says:

"My life was perfectly happy and quiet until tinnitus came along. That terrible noise tormented me for six years. Then my hearing started deteriorating, and I lost my sense of living. My friends would avoid me because I was angry and anxious and constantly asked them to repeat themselves.

My family wanted to help me but were as powerless as every doctor I've been to. Then I saw your website. I admit I was highly skeptical at first. I mean, I've been looking for a way out of this disease for years, and now you're telling me you found it? Seriously? But my wife convinced me I should give it a try after she looked over your research and saw it's accurate. Now I have three words for you: NO. MORE. TINNITUS.

I'm free at last! No more hushing, no more ringing, no more eeee, no more pain, anxiety, and panic attacks! My hearing is back, and I can feel my brain working like I've never felt it before! Like it did when I was in college! Mark, you're incredible! Thank you so much!"

The above testimonial from Gregory proves that RingHush does indeed work as advertised by its creators. While at it, you should realize that the pills can only be purchased directly from the official website.

Ring Hush Hearing Loss Solution

Considering the massive demand for these pills, users shouldn't wait too long to finally escape the hearing loss nightmare and get rid of all the troubling symptoms. Taking the pills will assist in shielding yourself against memory and brain disease.

This means that you no longer have to shell out thousands of dollars annually on Ayurveda medicine, alternative healing therapies, acupuncture, and behavioral therapies. Take a moment and imagine how good it will feel when you finally get to enjoy a whole night's rest.

Getting to enjoy a silent and peaceful sleep without hearing the monsters battling in your head is something that all tinnitus sufferers dream of one day experiencing. What's more, as soon as you wake up, you will hear all the sounds around you, including the birds' beautiful chirping.

Try to imagine the feeling of confidence and power that comes with sitting alone on a quite bright day as you enjoy everything that nature has to offer. All this is possible once you have gotten your life back.

Purchasing RingHush


As mentioned above, the pills are only available for purchase from the official website. Currently, they are retailing at $69 per thirty-day bottle. Individuals are required to take at least two pills each day.

While this may seem a bit expensive, it's not only worth it, but it's also cheaper than the thousands of dollars you would have spent on therapies, many of which will prove useless.

Additionally, taking RingHush helps protect yourself from the onset of memory and brain diseases. And let's not forget the risk of losing all your precious memories.

The pills can achieve something that most modern medication is unable to do—help you get rid of tinnitus and accompanying symptoms. Considering all the benefits you stand to gain, $69 per bottle seems like a fair price to regain your sanity.

You should note that regardless of how healthy you are, anyone can quickly become afflicted with this condition. It could be you, a friend, a family member, or even someone you know from work.

You have a chance to protect yourself and the people you care about by grabbing these pills while they are still available. A sixty-day money-back guarantee protects buyers if they fail to notice any change in their condition.

Click here to select a package and get on track to regaining your sanity and getting your life back in order.

Official Website - https://www.ringhush.com/report

Contact Details: RingHush

support@ringhush.com

About MarketingByKevin.com

This product review is published by Marketing By Kevin. Marketing By Kevin reviews are researched and formulated by a group of experienced natural health advocates with years of dedication and determination to finding the highest quality health products and wellness programs available. It should be noted that any purchase derived from this resource is done at your own peril. It is recommended to consult with a qualified professional healthcare practitioner before making an order today if there are any additional questions or concerns. Any order finalized from this release’s links are subject to the entire terms and conditions of the official website’s offer. The researched information above does not take any direct or indirect responsibility for its accuracy.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission to Marketing By Kevin if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team and please know we only recommend high quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Make sure to consult with a professional physician before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Product support: support@ringhush.com

Media Contact: info@marketingbykevin.com

CONTACT: Kevin Mahoney 708-247-1324 info@marketingbykevin.com


  • Deutsche Bank Dodged Archegos Hit With Quick $4 Billion Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG sold about $4 billion of holdings seized in the implosion of Archegos Capital Management in a private deal Friday, helping it emerge unscathed from a scramble that may cost some rivals billions of dollars.The German bank executed the direct sale after Archegos defaulted on margin loans used to build up highly leveraged bets on stocks, people with knowledge of the matter said. At the time, other lenders had already started selling and the pressure was on Deutsche Bank to rid itself of the exposure or potentially get stuck with losses.One of the buyers was Marshall Wace, among Europe’s largest hedge fund managers, according to a person familiar with its role who asked not to be identified discussing a private transaction. The names of the others weren’t immediately available.Representatives for Deutsche Bank and Marshall Wace declined to comment.The $4 billion sale brings to almost $30 billion the known value of investments that have been liquidated in the messy unwinding of Archegos. The private investment firm, run by former Tiger Management star Bill Hwang, grew into a hidden colossus before collapsing almost overnight in one of the biggest margin calls in history.Bloomberg has reported that Archegos lenders led by Credit Suisse Group AG tried to broker some kind of standstill agreement with Hwang last week, seeking to untie positions without causing panic. But any agreement was elusive and the trades started to become public on Friday, triggering a selloff.Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co. dumped multibillion-dollar blocks of stock, in some cases through the weekend, to recover capital they loaned to Archegos. Deutsche Bank previously said it was able to de-risk its Archegos exposure and doesn’t expect to incur losses on the trades.It is the second time in less than a year that Deutsche Bank avoided damage from a big corporate collapse it had exposure to. The lender also emerged relatively unscathed when the German payments company Wirecard AG imploded in one of the country’s largest accounting scandals. The insolvency inflicted hundreds of millions of euros in credit losses on many lenders that, unlike Deutsche Bank, hadn’t hedged their exposure.Swiss rival Credit Suisse expects a hit in the billions of dollars from Archegos, people with knowledge of the matter have said, while Nomura Holdings Inc. has signaled it may lose as much as $2 billion. Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. estimate the Archegos blowup may cause as much as $10 billion of combined losses for banks.David Herro, chief investment officer of Harris Associates -- one of Credit Suisse’s biggest shareholders -- said on Bloomberg Television on Wednesday that the Archegos incident was a “wake-up call” for Credit Suisse and should lead to sweeping changes to its culture and oversight practices.Shares of Credit Suisse tumbled 21% this week on concern over the size of its potential Archegos hit. Deutsche Bank is down 2.9%.(Adds details about Deutsche Bank’s hedging before Wirecard scandal in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: Volkswagen to buy credits from Tesla in China to comply with environmental rules - sources

    A Volkswagen joint venture in China has agreed to buy green car credits from Tesla to help meet local environmental rules, three people briefed on the matter told Reuters. The deal, the first of its kind to be reported between the two companies in China, highlights the scale of the task Volkswagen faces in transforming its huge petrol carmaking business into a leader in electric vehicles to rival Tesla. Shares in Volkswagen, the world's second-biggest automaker, have soared this year as investors warm to its plans to go electric.

  • NFT Investments Plans Listing on London Stock Exchange Growth Market

    The company claims it will be the first investment company focused solely on the NFT market to launch on a stock market in a major jurisdiction.

  • One in Four Small U.K. Exporters Halt EU Sales Amid Brexit Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- One in four small U.K. exporters have halted sales to the European Union because of red tape caused by Brexit, according to a survey published Monday.The polling by the Federation of Small Businesses adds to concern that leaving the EU is further damaging the economy by reducing trade and increasing costs. Official figures show exports and imports fell sharply after Britain completed its withdrawal from the bloc on Dec. 31.“What we hoped would prove to be teething problems are in danger of becoming permanent, systemic ones,” said FSB National Chairman Mike Cherry. “While larger firms have the resources and bandwidth to overcome them regardless, smaller traders are struggling, and considering whether exports are worth the effort anymore.”The survey found that 23% of exporters have temporarily halted sales to EU customers. A further 4% have decided to stop selling into the bloc permanently after new trading rules took effect from the start of the year.The vast majority of those doing business with Europe have been hit by shipment delays or loss of goods, and many are considering whether to establish a presence in an EU country to ease their exporting process, according to the survey of almost 1,500 firms.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India’s Second-Biggest Property IPO Set to Open Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Macrotech Developers Ltd. will sell 25 billion rupees ($341 million) of shares next week in India’s second-largest initial public offering from a real estate firm.This is the Mumbai-based company’s third regulatory approval to list since 2009 and the latest attempt comes as it needs cash to help repay debt. Macrotech, formerly known as Lodha Developers, has set a price of 483-486 rupees and the issue will run April 7-9, according to a newspaper advertisement Thursday.A successful share sale will be key to pare the 186.6 billion rupees of total debt outstanding at the end of 2020. Founded by Indian billionaire and lawmaker Mangal Prabhat Lodha, scrutiny has been piling on the firm following rating downgrades deeper into junk territory in recent years. Macrotech skirted a default on its dollar bonds about a year ago.The company’s high leverage means it has “little to no ability to absorb any shocks of unforeseen events,” said Aditya Kondawar, chief operating officer at JST Investments in Mumbai. “In such a scenario where the balance sheet is stressed and where many listed players are available with a crystal clean balance sheet, we feel the issue is a clear avoid.”Macrotech, which built the Trump Tower in Mumbai, will be the biggest Indian developer to try to list since DLF Ltd. went public in 2007. DLF’s shares have lost about half their value since then.Home builders in India are now seeing sales pick up after a tough few years made worse by a crisis at shadow lenders and the coronavirus pandemic.Moody’s Investors Service changed the outlook on Macrotech’s ratings to stable from negative in November, citing better liquidity after the firm refinanced a construction loan and improved operating performance. It said the Caa1 rating primarily reflects a high degree of refinancing risk for the firm.Bankers to the IPO include Axis Capital Ltd., JPMorgan India Pvt. and Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. The company plans to pare its debt obligations by 15 billion rupees using proceeds from the sale. It will also use the money to buy land for future growth.(Updates with analyst comments in the fourth and fifth paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Traders Await OPEC+ Resolve on Supporting Oil

    Crude oil prices rebounded strongly, recouping some of their overnight losses as expectations strengthened on OPEC+ resolve in supporting oil prices by sticking to their status quo.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • Coinbase gets all-clear from SEC, setting stage for landmark crypto listing

    The company, which plans to go public through a so-called direct listing, expects to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker 'COIN' on April 14. In a direct listing, no shares are sold in advance, as is the case with an initial public offering (IPO). In a regulatory filing last month, Coinbase said its stock in the private market traded at a weighted average price of $343.58 in the first quarter of 2021 through March 15, a nearly 13-fold jump in its valuation to around $68 billion in the space of a few months.

  • The Tom Brady of asset management? People love to hate Cathie Wood but her funds get results

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF just got some negative attention from Morningstar but it's worth asking whether a less qualitative methodology results in a more helpful analysis for investors

  • New law provides $10 billion in mortgage relief — here's how you get some

    Funds may be slow to come, some homeowners may want to try other options in the meantime.

  • 4 signs that Biden will try to cancel $50,000 in student loan debt

    President Biden appears to be giving serious consideration to broad debt forgiveness.

  • Forget Higher Interest Rates. This Could Kill the Bull Market.

    Investors have been fretting over higher interest rates and their impact on stock valuations. They should be more concerned with what cash-rich companies have planned.

  • Dow futures rise 150 points after March jobs report; regular trading closed for Good Friday

    U.S. stock-index futures trade higher Friday after a stronger-than-expected March jobs report. Cash trading is closed due to the Good Friday holiday, while futures closed at 9:15 a.m. Eastern.

  • 2 Chip-Equipment Makers to Play the Semiconductor Shortage

    A Bernstein analyst thinks that chip-manufacturing equipment makers are a solid way to play the shortage.

  • Mortgage Firms Warned to Prepare for a ‘Tidal Wave’ of Distress

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage companies could face penalties if they don’t take steps to prevent a deluge of foreclosures that threatens to hit the housing market later this year, a U.S. regulator said Thursday.The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warning is tied to forbearance relief that’s allowed million of borrowers to delay their mortgage payments due to the pandemic. To avoid what the bureau called “avoidable foreclosures” when the relief lapses, mortgage servicers should start reaching out to affected homeowners now to advise them on ways they can modify their loans.“There is a tidal wave of distressed homeowners who will need help,” Dave Uejio, the CFPB’s acting director, said in a statement. “Servicers who put struggling families first have nothing to fear from our oversight, but we will hold accountable those who cause harm to homeowners and families.”In a separate compliance bulletin released Thursday, the CFPB said that companies “that are unable to adequately manage loss mitigation can expect the bureau to take enforcement or supervisory action.”More than 2 million borrowers as of January had either postponed their payments or failed to make them for at least three months, the bureau said. Once government-authorized forbearance plans begin to end in September, hundreds of thousands of people may need assistance getting back on track.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • My wife’s father left her a home and money in a trust. This subsidizes our lifestyle. What happens to me if she dies?

    ‘I am concerned that if something happened, her sisters might try to claim it as family property and say I’m not entitled to it.’Ï

  • Don’t Raise Taxes for Infrastructure Push. The U.S. Should Be Like a Business and Borrow.

    Investment spending that boosts growth doesn’t need to “paid for” with new taxes, especially when the cost of capital is negative, writes Matthew C. Klein.

  • U.S. factories desperate for workers, even as ranks of jobless remains high

    Matt Arnold just spent $5,000 to run help-wanted ads for his company's five trailer factories scattered from Pennsylvania to Utah. "We hired two from the ads," said Arnold, just a fraction of the 125 he needs to get back to full strength of 673 workers. U.S. manufacturers have long grumbled about labor shortages, but the past year has proven particularly frustrating.

  • Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Facebook In Robocall Lawsuit

    The U.S. Supreme Court sides with Facebook, Inc. (NADSAQ: FB) in a case that accused the social media giant of violating a federal anti-robocall law. What Happened: The lawsuit was filed by Montana resident Noah Duguid in California federal court in 2015. Duguid charged Facebook with sending him repeated text messages about an attempted log-in, even though he didn’t have an account on Facebook. Duguid accused Facebook of violating the 1991 Telephone Consumer Protection Act, which was created to halt excessive telemarketing by putting a ban on most unauthorized robocalls. Duguid said he brought the lawsuit when he was unable to get Facebook to stop text messaging him. The case was originally thrown out by a federal judge who noted the 1991 law’s definition of robocalling involved automated dialers that “store or produce telephone numbers to be called, using a random or sequential number generator.” However, the case was revived by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2019, which argued the law covered both the automatic dialing of randomly generated numbers and stored numbers that are not randomly generated, with Duguid’s case falling into the latter consideration. What Happened Next: The Supreme Court ruled unanimously in Facebook’s favor, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor authoring the decision that faulted the lower court ruling by pointing out Facebook did not use the "random or sequential number generator" cited in the 1991 law. "Because Facebook’s notification system neither stores nor produces numbers 'using a random or sequential number generator,' it is not an autodialer," Sotomayor wrote. "This definition excludes equipment like Facebook’s login notification system, which does not use such technology ... Duguid's quarrel is with Congress, which did not define an autodialer as malleably as he would have liked." Related Link: Supreme Court Denies Facebook Appeal On Curtailing B Tracking Lawsuit (Photo courtesy SupremeCourt.gov) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaChinese Government Attacks H&M Over Statement On Xinjiang Forced Labor: ReportSupreme Court Denies Facebook Appeal On Curtailing B Tracking Lawsuit© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to track insider transactions. After all, if insiders are dipping into their own pockets you can imagine it’s because they believe the stock looks compelling. A Harvard study revealed that insider purchases earn “abnormal” returns of more than 6% per year. The authors of the study conclude that insider buyers “have a good feel for near-term developments within their firm.” The advantage of following these insiders isn’t just that they are privy to data which the rest of us don’t necessarily know – it’s also that they are held responsible for their decisions. Company officers can’t just make trading choices based on personal preference or profit. They must account for their choices to board members and shareholders – and that audience wants to make money, too. So, when corporate insiders start buying up stock in their own company, it’s a strong signal for investors. Bearing this in mind, we used the Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool from TipRanks to point us in the direction of “Strong Buy” stocks the insiders are snapping up. We found two names flashing signs of strong insider buying that warrant a closer look. Epizyme (EPZM) We’ll start with Epizyme, a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel epigenetic medicines designed to specifically target the genetic causes of various cancers, including non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and certain genetically defined solid tumors. The company’s flagship product, tazemetostat, was approved last year for use as a monotherapy in two indications: epithelioid sarcoma, and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company is also planning several clinical trials to measure tazemetostat’s efficacy as a combination drug against NHL and several solid tumor cancers, including some types of prostate cancer. Having a marketable drug approved and available for prescription is the goal of every biotech pharma company – so Epizyme has achieved a major milestone with tazemetostat. The drug, marketed as Tazverik, brought in net revenues of $4.5 million in 4Q20, slightly more than half of the company’s quarterly revenue total of $8.4 million. For the full year 2020, the company’s top line came in at $15.8 million; Tazverik’s share was $11.5 million. Looking at the pipeline, Epizyme has upcoming Phase 1b studies of Tazverik in the treatment of castration-resistant prostate cancer. This study is already fully enrolled, and the initial safety and activity data is expected to come in 2H21. Additional studies of Tazverik in the treatment of heme and solid tumors are slated to begin later this year. Turning to the inside trades, we note that David Mott, of Epizyme’s Board of Directors, made a purchase of $500,099 in EPZM shares. He made the purchase, totaling 62,717 shares, in three tranches on March 25 and 26. His display of confidence gets the backing of Wedbush's David Nierengarten. The 5-star analyst rates EPZM an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $27 price target implies a robust upside of 212% in the coming year. (To watch Niergarten’s track record, click here) “[We] are encouraged by the progress EPZM made with marketing Tazverik for the first year. After the challenges of the pandemic environment recede, we expect more rapid adoption in the clinic. EPZM is also looking to partner the marketing of Tazverik abroad. EPZM has a strong cash position with runway into 2023," Nierengarten commented. Overall, it’s clear that Wall Street generally agrees with Nierengarten on this one. There are 8 recent reviews of this stock, and they break down strongly – by 6 to 2 – in favor of Buy versus Hold, giving EPZM its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The share are trading for $8.66, and their $18.67 average price target suggests a one-year upside of ~116%. (See EPZM stock analysis on TipRanks) Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) Next up is Verrica, a dermatology-focused therapeutics company working on new treatments and medical interventions for a wide range of skin conditions. The company has three drug candidates in the pipeline – V-102, V-103, and LTX-315. Of these, the latter two are in the pre-IND process with the FDA, while the first, V-102, is waiting for an FDA approval as a treatment for molluscum contagiosum. V-102’s NDA is actually a resubmission; the process was started last year, and the FDA send a CRL in July. Verrica resubmitted the NDA in December, and expects acceptance later this year, and the PDUFA date for this application is June 23. Molluscum contagiosum affects some 6 million people in the US, so the patient base for an effective treatment is there. In the meantime, the company is pursuing two additional studies of V-102, as a treatment for common warts and external genital warts. Verrica priced a public offering of stock on March 25, offering over 2 million shares at $14.75 each. And that brings us to the insider purchase. Board member Paul Manning, who is also a 10% owner of the company, picked up over 739,000 shares, paying more than $10.91 million. Turning to the analyst community, H.C. Wainwright, Oren Livnat believes the company has a lot going for it and a bright future. “We see high probability of final approval and believe Verrica more than likely has satisfactorily addressed the items in the prior Complete Response Letter, which necessitated a minor device design update, and additional Human Factors and stability work. We believe FDA should be keen to approve a properly regulated cantharidin product, given all that is available now is poorly regulated, compounded volatile product, and there is nothing approved to treat MC," Livnat wrote. The analyst added, "Assuming approval, Verrica hopes to launch by end-August. We continue to project a modest ramp through 2022 as Verrica implements an innovative forward-deployed inventory model… [we] continue to project peak sales of about $375M.” In line with these comments, Livnat rates VRCA shares as a Buy, with a $24 price target to indicates a 58% upside on the one-year horizon. (To watch Livnat’s track record, click here) There are only two recent reviews on record for Verrica – but both of them are to Buy the stock, making the Moderate Buy rating unanimous. VRCA is priced at $15.04, with an average price target of $23.33 suggesting a 55% one-year upside potential. (See VRCA stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.