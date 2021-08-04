Nasdaq Copenhagen

4 August 2021

Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s interim report for the first half of 2021

The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 727 million and profit before tax of DKK 716 million in the first half of 2021. The profit before tax is equivalent to a return on equity of 17.4% p.a.

Core earnings

(DKK million) H1

2021 H1

2020



2020 2019 2018



2017 Total core income 1,179 1,061 2,179 2,116 2,001 1,917 Total expenses and depreciation 404 390 788 805 866 845 Core earnings before impairment charges for loans 775 671 1,391 1,311 1,135 1,072 Impairment charges for loans etc. -48 -141 -223 -100 -43 -70 Core earnings 727 530 1,168 1,211 1,092 1,002 Result for the portfolio etc. -3 -41 -9 +49 +77 +84 Special costs 8 8 15 15 217 22 Profit before tax 716 481 1,144 1,245 952 1,064

Highlights of the first half of 2021

·The profit before tax is DKK 716 million, equivalent to a return on equity of 17.4% p.a.

·Core income increases by 11% to DKK 1,179 million following a high level of activity in the first half of the year

·Expenses increase by 3% to DKK 404 million

·The rate of costs decreases to 34% in the half-year

·Continued increase in new customers results in growth of 6% in the bank’s loans compared to the end of June 2020

·The expectations for profit before tax were upwardly adjusted to DKK 1,200-1,500 million in June

·An extra share buy-back programme of DKK 242.5 million is planned to start on 1 October 2021

·The purchase of BIL Danmark adds more clients and strengthens the bank’s position in private banking





Yours sincerely Ringkjøbing Landbobank











John Fisker

Management’s review

Core income

Interest

Net interest income was DKK 652 million in the first half of 2021, compared to DKK 616 million in the same period in 2020, an increase of 6%. The bank is highly satisfied with this development.

The development is partly attributable to a 6% increase in lending compared to the end of June 2020. The increase in lending is broadly based and relates to both niches and retail.

A further reason for the positive development in interest is that the bank lowered the threshold for negative interest on personal customers’ deposits to DKK 100,000 with effect from the beginning of January 2021.

Fee, commission and foreign exchange income

Fee, commission and foreign exchange income amounted to DKK 439 million in the first half of 2021, compared to DKK 374 million in the same period in 2020, an increase of 17%. The bank is also highly satisfied with this development, and the increase reflects a very high level of activity – especially in the first quarter of the year. However, the activity level remained high in the second quarter of 2021.

The bank’s focus on the private banking segment has had a positive effect on the “Securities trading”, “Foreign exchange income” and “Asset management and custody accounts” items in particular.

Due to the high level of activity and the continued increase in new customers, the items “Guarantee commission and mortgage credit commission etc.” and “Loan fees” also developed positively compared to the first half of 2020.

Initiatives aimed at normalising the income from payment handling activities were announced with effect from 1 April 2021. These initiatives are reflected in the income from “Payment handling”, which has improved compared to the first half of 2020.

The income from “Other fees and commission” also developed positively compared to the first half of 2020. This is partly attributable to the bank’s focus on the pension and insurance activities.

Sector shares and other operating income

Earnings of DKK 83 million from banking sector shares in the first half of 2021 were DKK 13 million higher than in the first half of 2020, when earnings were DKK 70 million. The earnings derive primarily from returns on the bank’s ownership interests in DLR Kredit, BankInvest (BI Holding) and PRAS.

Other operating income stood at DKK 5 million in the first half of the year, in contrast to 2020, when the figure was DKK 1 million. The other operating income for the year relates primarily to the sale of a property.

Core income

Total core income increased by 11%, from DKK 1,061 million in the first half of 2020 to DKK 1,179 million in 2021.

Expenses, depreciation and write-downs

Total expenses including depreciation and write-downs on tangible assets amounted to DKK 404 million in the first half of 2021, compared to DKK 390 million in 2020, an increase of 3%.

The increase in the cost level relates to the high level of activity, but an even bigger increase in income compensates for this.

The rate of costs was 34.2% in the first half of the year, compared to 36.8% in 2020.

Impairment charges for loans etc.

The bank’s expenditure for losses and impairment charges was DKK 48 million in the first half of 2021 – which breaks down into DKK 19 million in the second quarter of 2021 and DKK 29 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to DKK 38 million and DKK 75 million respectively in the second and first quarters of 2020.

The credit quality of the bank’s loans portfolio is generally judged to be good. During the first half of 2021 the bank has seen a decrease in the need for individual impairment charges. At the same time the bank judged that an increase in the management estimates for losses and impairment charges was needed.

The bank thus increased its management estimates for losses and impairment charges considerably during 2020, from DKK 126 million to DKK 566 million. During the first half of 2021, the management estimates increased further to a total of DKK 609 million.

A significant part of the management estimates is attributable to the current economic risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Until the first quarter of 2021, the vast majority of the bank’s customers managed the economic situation relating to the coronavirus pandemic and the need for new individual impairment charges was thus limited. This pattern continued in the second quarter of 2021. However, it continues to be the bank’s assessment that considerable risks are associated with how the economy will develop as and when the many state aid schemes are scaled down and discontinued etc. The management estimates relating to the coronavirus pandemic are therefore maintained at a relatively high cumulative level.

In June 2021, the EU reached a political agreement on its common agricultural policy for 2023-2027. A consequence of the agreement is a decrease in the direct support paid to farmers. The actual implementation and detailed consequences are not yet known. The bank has consequently allocated a management estimate to losses and impairment charges with regard to this uncertainty.

In addition, certain parts of the bank’s loans to fisheries are affected by significant quota reductions, primarily as a result of the political agreement with Great Britain in connection with Brexit. The economic framework conditions for large parts of Danish fisheries are thus pending political clarification. The bank allocated management estimates related to this risk as early as 2020. The estimate was further increased in the first half of 2021. The bank’s total exposure to the fisheries sector is 1.6% and the majority of this exposure is judged to be covered by first mortgages on fishing vessels and quotas.

The credit quality of the bank’s personal customers is generally judged to be good. The marked price increases on the housing market in the past few quarters have increased the wealth of many of them. On the other hand, the bank is aware that rising house prices may increase its risk exposure – in particular in respect of first-time buyers.

The bank’s total account for impairment charges was DKK 2,273 million at the end of June 2021 compared to DKK 2,205 million at the end of 2020. At the end of June 2021, 51% of the total account for impairment charges was classified as stage 1 or 2 exposures.

The bank’s total loans to customers with suspended calculation of interest were DKK 179 million at the end of June 2021, compared to DKK 211 million at the end of March 2021. The decline relative to the end of December 2020, when the amount was DKK 265 million, thus continued.

Core earnings

Core earnings for the first half of 2021 were DKK 727 million compared to last year’s DKK 530 million, an increase of 37%.

Core earnings per share were DKK 25.3 for the first half of 2021 compared to DKK 18.2 in 2020.

*The statement for 2018 was made on a pro forma basis.

Result for the portfolio etc.

The result for the portfolio etc. including funding costs for the portfolio was negative by DKK 3 million net for the first half of the year. In the first half of 2020, the result for the portfolio etc. was negative by DKK 41 million net, as a result of the turmoil on the financial markets due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank has thus recovered some of the negative result of DKK 10 million for the portfolio in the first quarter of 2021, which was attributable to the increase in the long-term interest rates.

Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets

The bank treats amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets as a special item, since expensing them enhances the quality of equity and helps to reduce the deduction when computing total capital. Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets amounted to DKK 8 million in the first half-year, unchanged relative to 2020.

Profit before and after tax

The profit before tax was DKK 716 million, equivalent to a return on average equity of 17.4% p.a.

The profit after tax was DKK 573 million, equivalent to a return on average equity of 13.9% p.a.

Balance sheet items and contingent liabilities

The bank’s balance sheet total at the end of June 2021 stood at DKK 57,123 million, compared to DKK 53,984 million at the end of June 2020.

Relative to June 2020, the bank’s deposits including pooled schemes increased by 4% from DKK 39,670 million to DKK 41,376 million at the end of June 2021, while its loans in the same period increased by 6% from DKK 35,260 million to DKK 37,268 million. Loans increased by 0.2% in the second quarter of 2021.

The bank’s contingent liabilities including guarantees at the end of June 2021 amounted to DKK 11,811 million, compared to DKK 9,379 million at the end of June 2020.

Credit intermediation

In addition to the traditional bank loans shown on its balance sheet, the bank also arranges mortgage loans on behalf of both Totalkredit and DLR Kredit.

The development in the bank’s total credit intermediation is positive by 8% compared to the end of 2020.





The development is shown in the following summary:

Total credit intermediation 30 June

2021

DKK million 30 June

2020

DKK million 31 Dec.

2020

DKK million Loans and other receivables at amortised cost 37,268 35,260 36,241 Arranged mortgage loans and funded home loans – Totalkredit 41,708 37,720 39,454 Arranged mortgage loans – DLR Kredit 9,638 9,291 9,511 Total 88,614 82,271 85,206

Securities and market risk

The item “Shares etc.” amounted to DKK 1,373 million at the end of June 2021, with DKK 27 million in listed shares and investment fund certificates and DKK 1,346 million in sector shares etc., mainly in the companies DLR Kredit, BI Holding and PRAS.

The bond portfolio amounted to DKK 6,966 million, of which the vast majority consisted of AAA-rated Danish government and mortgage credit bonds.

The total interest rate risk – impact on profit of a one percentage point change in interest level – was computed as 1.1% of the bank’s tier 1 capital on 30 June 2021.

The bank’s risk of losses based on a Value at Risk model (computed with a 10-day horizon and 99% probability) was as follows in the first half of 2021:

Risk in DKK million Risk relative to equity

end of period in % Highest risk of loss 15.0 0.18% Lowest risk of loss 7.4 0.09% Average risk of loss 11.5 0.14% End-of-period risk of loss 13.6 0.16%

The bank’s total market risk within exposures to interest rate risk, listed shares etc. and foreign currency remains at a moderate level, and this policy will continue.

Liquidity

The bank’s liquidity situation is good. The bank’s short-term funding with term to maturity of less than 12 months thus amounts to DKK 1.2 billion, balanced by DKK 10.7 billion in short-term deposits in Danmarks Nationalbank, the central bank of Denmark, and in liquid tradable securities.

The bank’s deposits (excluding pooled schemes) and equity exceeded its loans by DKK 7.3 billion and these two items therefore more than fully finance the loan portfolio. In addition, part of the loan portfolio for renewable energy projects is financed back-to-back with KfW Bankengruppe, which means that DKK 1.1 billion can be disregarded in terms of liquidity.

In terms of liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), the bank must comply with the statutory requirement of at least 100%. On 30 June 2021, the bank’s LCR was 185%, which thus met the statutory requirement by a good margin.

Capital structure

The bank’s equity at the beginning of 2021 was DKK 8,146 million. The profit for the period must be added to this, while the dividend paid and the value of the bank’s own shares bought must be subtracted. After this, equity at the end of June 2021 was DKK 8,333 million.

The bank’s total capital ratio and tier 1 capital ratio were 21.3% and 17.7% respectively at the end of June 2021.

Capital ratios H1

2021 H1

2020



2020 2019 2018 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%) 17.7 18.1 17.5 14.7 14.6 Tier 1 capital ratio (%) 17.7 18.1 17.5 14.7 14.6 Total capital ratio (%) 21.3 22.1 21.1 20.0 18.4 MREL requirement (%) – fixed by the Danish FSA 17.9 20.2 17.9 20.7 19.7 MREL capital ratio (%) 28.2 30.0 26.7 27.3 24.9

A new five-year phasing-in period for the dynamic component of the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements was introduced in 2020. The bank now uses both the static and the dynamic components of the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements, including the simplified approach to recalculation of capital requirements.

Calculated without the IFRS 9 transition programmes, the bank’s total capital ratio was 20.1% and the common equity tier 1 capital ratio 16.4% on 30 June 2021.

In the second quarter of 2021, the bank has started using a new system for calculating the risk-weighted assets. The system was delivered by Moody’s and implemented at the bank’s IT supplier, Bankdata. The system ensures continuous updating of future amendments to acts.

At the end of June 2021, the bank has calculated the individual solvency requirement at 9.3%. To this should be added a capital conservation buffer of 2.5% and a countercyclical buffer of 0%. The total requirement for the bank’s total capital was thus 11.8% at the end of June 2021.

On 22 June 2021, the Systemic Risk Council issued a press release containing a recommendation to re-activate the countercyclical capital buffer at 1.0% with effect from 30 September 2022. The Systemic Risk Council also stated that, unless the build-up of risk in the financial system is curbed considerably, the Council expects to recommend a further increase of the buffer rate to 2.0% by the end of 2022.

On 24 June 2021 the Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs decided to re-activate the countercyclical capital buffer at 1.0% from 30 September 2022.

Compared with the actual total capital of DKK 8.8 billion, the bank had excess capital cover of DKK 4.9 billion relative to the individual solvency requirement, equivalent to 12.0 percentage points at the end of June 2021, and excess capital cover of DKK 3.9 billion compared to the total requirement, equivalent to 9.5 percentage points.

In December 2020, the bank received an MREL requirement of 17.9% applicable from 28 December 2020.

The bank operates with three different capital targets. The capital targets specify that the common equity tier 1 capital ratio must be at least 13.5%, the total capital ratio at least 17% and the MREL capital ratio for covering the MREL requirement at least 23.5%, including the capital buffers.

All capital targets must be met at the end of the year, but the capital ratios may fluctuate over the year. However, the MREL requirement must always be met.

To comply with the MREL requirement, the bank had established funding by the end of 2017 to meet the requirements for grandfathering of contractual senior capital. DKK 0.9 billion of the funding was included to meet the bank’s MREL requirement at the end of June 2021. In addition, the bank issued non-preferred senior capital totalling the equivalent of DKK 1.3 billion from December 2018 to December 2020. In May and June 2021, the bank has issued additional non-preferred senior capital totalling the equivalent of DKK 638 million, meaning that the bank has now issued non-preferred senior capital to the equivalent of DKK 1.9 billion in total. The bank judges that the issues in the second quarter of 2021 have met the need for issues in 2021.

The bank’s capital for covering the MREL requirement totalled DKK 11.6 billion on 30 June 2021, equivalent to an MREL capital ratio of 28.2%. The excess cover relative to the MREL requirement on 30 June 2021 was thus 10.3 percentage points.

Share buy-back programme and capital reduction

The bank’s annual general meeting of 3 March 2021 renewed the previous authorisation of the board of directors to permit the bank, in accordance with applicable law, to acquire its own shares to a total nominal value of 10% of the bank’s share capital. The share buy-back programme for the period 4 February to 29 July 2021 was completed by DKK 225 million. On 30 June 2021, 305,500 shares had been bought back and, when the programme ended on 29 July 2021, a total of 361,605 shares had been bought back, which the overview below shows. The remainder of the DKK 255 million share buy-back programme, equivalent to DKK 30 million, will be executed in the period 5 August to 30 September 2021.

The general meeting further decided to cancel the 160,600 of the bank's own shares that were bought in 2020. The capital reduction was finalised on 6 May 2021.

On 30 June 2021, the bank’s actual share capital was thus DKK 28,762,221 in nom. DKK 1 shares: see below.

Number of shares Beginning of 2021 29,228,321 Capital reduction completed by cancellation of own shares -160,600 After the capital reduction in May 2021 29,067,721 DKK 255 million share buy-back programme Bought under the share buy-back programme at the end of June 2021 -305,500 Actual number of shares on 30 June 2021 28,762,221 DKK 255 million share buy-back programme Bought under the share buy-back programme in July 2021 -56,105 Actual number of shares on 31 July 2021 28,706,116

In August 2021, the bank has received the Danish FSA’s approval of a new share buy-back programme totalling DKK 242.5 million for implementation from 1 October 2021. The amount of the share buy-back corresponds to the part of the 2020 share buy-back programme totalling DKK 300 million, which was not completed in 2020.

The board of directors is expected to make the final decision to initiate the share buy-back programme during the second half of 2021.

The Supervisory Diamond

The bank complies with the Danish FSA’s Supervisory Diamond which contains a number of benchmarks and associated limit values which Danish banks must observe.

The Supervisory Diamond benchmarks and limit values and the bank’s key figures are given in the following table.

Benchmark Limit value H1

2021 H1

2020 2020



2019 2018 Funding ratio < 1 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 Liquidity benchmark > 100% 178.6% 222.5% 177.6% 193.2% 179.5% Total large exposures < 175% 108.4% 103.8% 99.8% 121.0% 106.0% Growth in loans < 20% 5.6% 2.1% 2.2% 6.3% *72.3% Real property exposure < 25% 17.9% 18.5% 17.9% 17.5% 15.8%

* The increase was mainly caused by the merger with Nordjyske Bank. The pro forma growth in loans for the full year 2018 was 7.0%.

As shown above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank meets all five current limit values by a good margin.

Rating

The bank is rated by the international credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service.

Moody’s confirmed the bank’s ratings on 30 March 2021, including Aa3 for long-term bank deposits, P-1 for short-term bank deposits and A1 for long-term issuer – all with stable outlook.

BIL Danmark

On 23 June 2021, the bank entered into an agreement with Banque Internationale à Luxembourg S.A., of Luxembourg, regarding takeover of all BIL Danmark’s clients. The Danish FSA’s approval of a Section 204 takeover pursuant to the Danish Financial Business Act was received on 25 June 2021.

BIL Danmark has branches in both Copenhagen and Aarhus. The clients taken over will primarily be attached to the bank’s private banking branches in Holte and Aarhus.

Ringkjøbing Landbobank took over the client portfolio on 1 July 2021. The clients will be transferred to Ringkjøbing Landbobank during the third quarter of 2021 and will continue to be served by BIL Danmark until then.





The takeover comprises

Loans of DKK 1.2 billion

Deposits of DKK 0.9 billion

Assets under management and custody account holdings of DKK 6.0 billion

distributed across approximately 500 families and companies.

In connection with the transaction, eight client-oriented employees were transfered from BIL Danmark to Ringkjøbing Landbobank.

Payment for the client portfolio will take the form of an earn-out, based on earnings over a two-year period. In this connection, intangible assets in the form of client relationships equivalent to DKK 45 million will be capitalised on the bank’s balance sheet.

The purchase of the BIL Danmark client portfolio will strengthen the bank’s position in private banking.

New mobile banking service

The bank’s IT supplier, Bankdata, has supplied a new mobile banking app. The new mobile banking app establishes a new future-proofed communication platform with the customers and also offers good possibilities for customer self-compliance, better security and integration with third parties.

Roll-out of the new mobile banking app will take place during the third quarter of 2021.

Bank of the year

In June 2021, the bank was awarded the accolade of Bank of the Year among major banks for the sixth time in a row.

As in previous years, the award was made by the online news portal FinansWatch in collaboration with the audit and consultancy firm EY. We are very humbled by this, since happy customers and skilled staff are fundamental to a good bank.

Enlarging the head office

The bank has entered into agreements with a number of builders in the second quarter of 2021 and thus made the final decision to enlarge the head office in Ringkøbing. The plan is that the builders will start the construction work in the fourth quarter of 2021 for completion in December 2022. The enlargement will add just over 1,200 m2.

The enlargement of the head office will help ensure that the bank can continue to pursue an organic growth strategy.

Job appraisal reviews

The annual job appraisal reviews were completed in June. We are pleased to note that the preceding evaluation process and subsequent interviews showed that both wellbeing and collaboration in the bank are generally really good – which is particularly gratifying after five quarters coping with the coronavirus.

The coronavirus situation

We see support of our customers and business partners during the coronavirus pandemic as an important part of our task. From the start of the pandemic we have, of course, also placed great emphasis on protecting our employees to lessen the risk of transmission of the virus.

The bank has thus prepared for operating in an ever-changing environment due to the coronavirus situation and if varying kinds of restrictions may be reintroduced.

Expected results for 2021

On publication of the 2020 annual report, the bank announced its expectations for core earnings for 2021 in the range DKK 1,100-1,300 million and profit before tax in the range DKK 1,000-1,300 million.

On 8 June 2021, the bank upwardly adjusted its expectations for 2021, primarily as a result of a better income flow than previously expected, primarily as a result of a continued big increase in customers and a high level of activity.

The upwardly adjusted expectations for the full year are now core earnings in the range DKK 1,300-1,500 million and profit before tax in the range DKK 1,200-1,500 million. The upwardly adjusted expectations are maintained.

Accounting policies

The accounting policies are unchanged relative to those in the submitted and audited 2020 annual report.





Key figures

H1

2021 H1

2020 Full year

2020 Key figures for the bank (percent) Profit before tax as a percentage of average equity, per annum 17.4 12.6 14.5 Net profit as a percentage of average equity, per annum 13.9 10.1 11.7 Rate of costs 34.2 36.8 36.2 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 17.7 17.9 17.5 Tier 1 capital ratio 17.7 17.9 17.5 Total capital ratio 21.3 21.9 21.1 MREL requirement – fixed by the Danish FSA 17.9 20.2 17.9 MREL capital ratio 28.2 29.8 26.7 Key figures per DKK 1 share (DKK) Core earnings 25.3 18.2 40.2 Net profit 24.9 13.3 31.6 Book value 289.7 261.9 280.2 Share price, end of period 636.0 468.5 554.0 Basis of calculation, number of shares 28,765,821 29,067,721 29,067,721





Quarterly overviews

Core earnings





Q2

2021 Q1

2021 Q4

2020 Q3

2020 Q2

2020 Q1

2020 Q4

2019 Q3

2019 Q2

2019 Q1

2019 (DKK million) Net interest income 327 325 321 319 311 305 292 294 296 291 Net fee and commission income excluding

securities trading 166 159 156 147 136 152 154 163 159 150 Income from sector shares etc. 43 40 43 38 35 35 36 36 36 37 Foreign exchange income 13 16 13 9 9 10 8 9 8 6 Other operating income 1 4 1 0 1 0 5 7 0 1 Total core income excluding securities trading 550 544 534 513 492 502 495 509 499 485 Securities trading 29 56 32 39 28 39 35 29 23 41 Total core income 579 600 566 552 520 541 530 538 522 526 Staff and administration expenses 195 198 206 179 190 191 202 180 198 198 Depreciation and write-downs on tangible assets 4 3 4 5 2 3 9 8 4 2 Other operating expenses 2 2 2 2 0 4 1 0 2 1 Total expenses etc. 201 203 212 186 192 198 212 188 204 201 Core earnings before impairment charges for loans 378 397 354 366 328 343 318 350 318 325 Impairment charges for loans and other

receivables etc. -19 -29 -38 -44 -66 -75 -25 -26 -24 -25 Core earnings 359 368 316 322 262 268 293 324 294 300 Result for the portfolio etc. +7 -10 +15 +17 +29 -70 -4 +20 +7 +26 Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets 4 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 4 Profit before tax 362 354 327 336 287 194 285 341 297 322 Tax 71 72 64 64 60 36 62 66 76 63 Net profit 291 282 263 272 227 158 223 275 221 259





Quarterly overviews – continued

Balance sheet items and contingent liabilities





End of

Q2

2021 End of

Q1

2021 End of

Q4

2020 End of

Q3

2020 End of

Q2

2020 End of

Q1

2020 End of

Q4

2019 End of

Q3

2019 End of

Q2

2019 End of

Q1

2019 (DKK million) Loans 37,268 37,210 36,241 35,479 35,260 36,130 35,465 34,757 34,528 34,195 Deposits including pooled schemes 41,376 41,766 39,639 39,204 39,670 37,051 38,128 38,554 39,070 37,439 Equity 8,333 8,132 8,146 7,884 7,612 7,380 7,610 7,426 7,231 7,071 Balance sheet total 57,123 56,845 54,862 53,956 53,984 51,531 52,941 53,601 52,426 50,266 Contingent liabilities 11,811 10,370 9,812 9,590 9,379 9,992 9,665 10,836 10,466 7,976

Statement of capital





End of

Q2

2021 End of

Q1

2021 End of

Q4

2020 End of

Q3

2020 End of

Q2

2020 End of

Q1

2020 End of

Q4

2019 End of

Q3

2019 End of

Q2

2019 End of

Q1

2019 (DKK million) Common equity tier 1 7,274 7,122 7,277 7,049 6,973 6,109 6,072 5,624 5,441 5,284 Tier 1 capital 7,274 7,122 7,277 7,049 6,973 6,109 6,072 5,624 5,441 5,284 Total capital 8,763 8,614 8,774 8,553 8,507 8,009 8,242 7,786 6,854 6,667 MREL capital 11,596 10,837 11,112 11,587 11,580 10,985 11,248 10,790 9,551 9,033 Total risk exposure 41,063 42,271 41,561 39,682 38,900 41,444 41,223 39,547 40,106 38,308 (Percent) Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 17.7 16.8 17.5 17.8 17.9 14.7 14.7 14.2 13.6 13.8 Tier 1 capital ratio 17.7 16.8 17.5 17.8 17.9 14.7 14.7 14.2 13.6 13.8 Total capital ratio 21.3 20.4 21.1 21.6 21.9 19.3 20.0 19.7 17.1 17.4 MREL capital ratio 28.2 25.6 26.7 29.2 29.8 26.5 27.3 27.3 23.8 23.6

Statements of income and comprehensive income

Note H1

2021

DKK 1,000 H1

2020

DKK 1,000 Full year

2020

DKK 1,000 1 Interest income 704,063 680,406 1,373,215 2 Interest expenses 45,476 62,799 120,910 Net interest income 658,587 617,607 1,252,305 3 Dividends from shares etc. 73,048 71,106 71,241 4 Fee and commission income 454,908 398,037 814,821 4 Fee and commission expenses 44,922 42,604 85,545 Net interest and fee income 1,141,621 1,044,146 2,052,822 5 Value adjustments +34,528 -19,850 +126,079 Other operating income 4,751 619 2,054 6,7 Staff and administration expenses 392,539 380,689 765,933 Amortisation, depreciation and write-downs on

intangible and tangible assets 14,544 12,866 29,241 Other operating expenses 4,018 4,218 8,110 8,12 Impairment charges for loans and other receivables etc. -53,564 -145,938 -233,348 Results from investments in associated companies and

group undertakings 0 0 -13 Profit before tax 716,235 481,204 1,144,310 9 Tax 143,050 95,952 224,596 Net profit 573,185 385,252 919,714 Other comprehensive income: Value changes in pension liabilities 0 0 -561 Total comprehensive income for the period 573,185 385,252 919,153





Core earnings

Note H1

2021

DKK 1,000 H1

2020

DKK 1,000 Full year

2020

DKK 1,000 Net interest income 651,865 616,265 1,255,816 4 Net fee and commission income excluding securities

trading 325,164 288,490 591,147 Income from sector shares etc. 82,834 69,626 150,935 4 Foreign exchange income 29,113 18,725 40,759 Other operating income 4,751 619 2,054 Total core income excluding securities trading 1,093,727 993,725 2,040,711 4 Securities trading 84,822 66,943 138,129 Total core income 1,178,549 1,060,668 2,178,840 6,7 Staff and administration expenses 392,539 380,689 765,933 Depreciation and write-downs on tangible assets 7,044 5,366 14,241 Other operating expenses 4,018 4,218 8,110 Total expenses etc. 403,601 390,273 788,284 Core earnings before impairment charges for loans 774,948 670,395 1,390,556 Impairment charges for loans and other receivables etc. -48,416 -140,790 -223,052 Core earnings 726,532 529,605 1,167,504 Result for the portfolio etc. -2,797 -40,901 -8,194 Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets 7,500 7,500 15,000 Profit before tax 716,235 481,204 1,144,310 9 Tax 143,050 95,952 224,596 Net profit 573,185 385,252 919,714





Balance sheet

Note 30 June 2021

DKK 1,000 30 June 2020

DKK 1,000 31 Dec.

2020

DKK 1,000 Assets Cash in hand and demand deposits with central banks 3,579,716 688,104 659,004 10 Receivables from credit institutions and central banks 223,034 3,950,526 3,376,233 11,12,13 Total loans and other receivables at amortised cost 37,268,165 35,259,875 36,241,166 Loans and other receivables at amortised cost 36,153,561 34,021,803 35,088,380 Wind turbine loans etc. with direct funding 1,114,604 1,238,072 1,152,786 14 Bonds at fair value 6,965,697 6,575,542 6,636,965 15 Shares etc. 1,373,038 1,297,597 1,385,807 Investments in associated companies 482 457 482 Investments in group undertakings 11,997 12,035 11,997 16 Assets linked to pooled schemes 5,159,665 4,240,387 4,700,080 17 Intangible assets 1,027,338 1,042,338 1,034,838 Total land and buildings 212,660 221,320 215,910 Investment properties 7,667 11,567 7,667 Domicile properties 177,803 189,735 186,971 Domicile properties (leasing) 27,190 20,018 21,272 Other tangible assets 15,871 18,466 17,626 Current tax assets 0 0 24,249 Deferred tax assets 18,985 1,828 17,868 Temporary assets 6,368 9,115 6,368 Other assets 1,242,803 648,719 510,327 Prepayments 17,106 17,964 23,209 Total assets 57,122,925 53,984,273 54,862,129

Balance sheet – continued

Note 30 June 2021

DKK 1,000 30 June 2020

DKK 1,000 31 Dec.

2020

DKK 1,000 Liabilities and equity 18 Debt to credit institutions and central banks 2,256,658 2,106,397 2,448,918 Total deposits and other debt 41,375,546 39,670,395 39,638,645 19 Deposits and other debt 36,215,881 35,430,008 34,938,565 Deposits in pooled schemes 5,159,665 4,240,387 4,700,080 20 Issued bonds at amortised cost 2,969,715 2,363,398 2,361,796 Preferred senior capital 1,024,285 1,034,703 1,032,489 Non-preferred senior capital 1,945,430 1,328,695 1,329,307 Current tax liabilities 73,808 17,720 0 Other liabilities 452,366 561,724 591,109 Deferred income 1,976 2,129 1,728 Total debt 47,130,069 44,721,763 45,042,196 Provisions for pensions and similar liabilities 2,278 2,121 2,560 12 Provisions for losses on guarantees 77,194 63,142 85,814 12 Other provisions for liabilities 33,540 34,597 36,534 Total provisions for liabilities 113,012 99,860 124,908 Tier 2 capital 1,546,998 1,551,091 1,549,150 21 Total subordinated debt 1,546,998 1,551,091 1,549,150 22 Share capital 29,068 29,228 29,228 Net revaluation reserve under the equity method 406 419 406 Retained earnings 8,303,372 7,581,912 7,909,643 Proposed dividend etc. - - 206,598 Total shareholders’ equity 8,332,846 7,611,559 8,145,875 Total liabilities and equity 57,122,925 53,984,273 54,862,129 23 Own shares 24 Contingent liabilities etc. 25 Assets provided as security Credit risk 26 Loans and guarantees in percent, by sector and industry 27 Loans, guarantees and unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings by credit quality and IFRS 9 stages 28 Miscellaneous comments

Statement of changes in equity

DKK 1,000 Share

capital Net revaluation

reserve under the equity method Retained earnings Proposed dividend etc. Total share-holders’ equity As at 30 June 2021:







Shareholders’ equity at the end of the previous financial year 29,228 406 7,909,643 206,598 8,145,875 Reduction of share capital -160 160 0 Dividend etc. paid -206,598 -206,598 Dividend received on own shares 1,645 1,645 Purchase of own shares -613,400 -613,400 Sale of own shares 424,304 424,304 Other equity transactions (employee shares) 7,835 7,835 Total comprehensive income for the period 573,185 573,185 Shareholders’ equity

on the balance sheet date 29,068 406 8,303,372 0 8,332,846





DKK 1,000 Share

capital Net revaluation

reserve under the equity method Retained earnings Proposed dividend etc. Total share-holders’ equity As at 30 June 2020:







Shareholders’ equity at the end of the previous financial year 29,662 419 7,252,515 327,280 7,609,876 Reduction of share capital -434 434 0 Dividend etc. paid -327,280 -327,280 Dividend received on own shares 4,966 4,966 Purchase of own shares -421,125 -421,125 Sale of own shares 351,851 351,851 Other equity transactions (employee shares) 8,019 8,019 Total comprehensive income for the period 385,252 385,252 Shareholders’ equity

on the balance sheet date 29,228 419 7,581,912 0 7,611,559





Statement of changes in equity – continued

DKK 1,000 Share

capital Net revaluation

reserve under the equity method Retained earnings Proposed dividend etc. Total share-holders’ equity As at 31 December 2020:







Shareholders’ equity at the end of the previous financial year 29,662 419 7,252,515 327,280 7,609,876 Reduction of share capital -434 434 0 Dividend etc. paid -327,280 -327,280 Dividend received on own shares 4,966 4,966 Purchase of own shares -680,099 -680,099 Sale of own shares 611,241 611,241 Other equity transactions (employee shares) 8,018 8,018 Total comprehensive income for the year -13 712,568 206,598 919,153 Shareholders’ equity

on the balance sheet date 29,228 406 7,909,643 206,598 8,145,875





Statement of capital

30 June 2021

DKK 1,000 30 June

2020

DKK 1,000 31 Dec.

2020

DKK 1,000



Credit risk 34,153,097 33,777,036 35,080,095 Market risk 3,341,854 2,216,053 2,912,209 Operational risk 3,568,376 2,906,665 3,568,376 Total risk exposure 41,063,327 38,899,754 41,560,680 Shareholders’ equity 8,332,846 7,611,559 8,145,875 Proposed dividend etc. - - -206,598 Deduction for expected dividend -196,603 -147,167 - Addition for transition programme concerning IFRS 9 571,682 677,179 661,258 Deduction for insufficient coverage for non-performing exposures -3,715 - - Deduction for the sum of equity investments etc. above 10% -281,387 -84,170 -244,297 Deduction for prudent valuation -18,214 -16,151 -16,284 Deduction for intangible assets -1,027,338 -1,042,338 -1,034,838 Deferred tax on intangible assets 22,898 26,198 24,548 Deduction of amount of share buy-back programme -255,000 -57,504 -57,504 Actual utilisation of amount of share buy-back programme 183,855 57,504 57,504 Deduction for trading limit for own shares -55,000 -55,000 -55,000 Actual utilisation of the trading limit for own shares 388 2,525 2,794 Common equity tier 1 7,274,412 6,972,635 7,277,458 Tier 1 capital 7,274,412 6,972,635 7,277,458 Tier 2 capital 1,543,615 1,545,435 1,543,925 Deduction for the sum of equity investments etc. above 10% -54,980 -10,998 -46,950 Total capital 8,763,047 8,507,072 8,774,433 Contractual senior funding (grandfathered) 891,424 1,766,956 1,031,852 Non-preferred senior capital 1,941,169 1,305,902 1,305,374 MREL capital 11,595,640 11,579,930 11,111,659





Statement of capital – continued

30 June 2021

DKK 1,000 30 June

2020

DKK 1,000 31 Dec.

2020

DKK 1,000 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%) 17.7 17.9 17.5 Tier 1 capital ratio (%) 17.7 17.9 17.5 Total capital ratio (%) 21.3 21.9 21.1 MREL capital ratio (%) 28.2 29.8 26.7 Pillar I capital requirements 3,285,066 3,111,980 3,324,854 Individual solvency requirement (%) 9.3 9.3 9.3 Capital conservation buffer (%) 2.5 2.5 2.5 Countercyclical buffer (%) 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total requirement for the bank’s total capital (%) 11.8 11.8 11.8 Excess cover in percentage points relative to individual solvency requirement 12.0 12.6 11.8 Excess cover in percentage points relative to total requirement for total capital 9.5 10.1 9.3 MREL requirement (%) – fixed by the Danish FSA 17.9 20.2 17.9 Excess cover in percentage points relative to MREL requirement 10.3 9.6 8.8





Notes

Note H1

2021

DKK 1,000 H1

2020

DKK 1,000 Full year 2020

DKK 1,000 1 Interest income Receivables from credit institutions and central

banks – net -6,049 -8,786 -15,917 Loans and other receivables 616,162 629,492 1,251,394 Discounts – amortisation concerning loans taken over etc. 5,148 5,148 10,296 Loans – interest on the impaired part of loans -25,192 -31,982 -59,678 Bonds – net 13,694 4,820 13,188 Total derivative financial instruments – net 10,946 11,266 20,424 of which currency contracts – net 4,352 8,017 9,740 of which interest-rate contracts – net 6,594 3,249 10,684 Other interest income 1,223 1,762 2,862 Total interest income 615,932 611,720 1,222,569 Negative interest income transferred to interest expenses Receivables from credit institutions and central banks 2,876 9,842 17,969 Bonds 2,574 4,383 10,883 Total derivative financial instruments 1,527 2,988 4,064 of which currency contracts 320 776 1,102 of which interest-rate contracts 1,207 2,212 2,962 Total negative interest income transferred to interest expenses 6,977 17,213 32,916 Negative interest expenses transferred from interest expenses Debt to credit institutions and central banks 0 76 161 Deposits and other debt 81,154 51,397 117,569 Total negative interest expenses transferred from interest expenses 81,154 51,473 117,730 Total interest income 704,063 680,406 1,373,215 of which interest income from collateralised repurchase agreements/reverse repo transactions booked under the item “Loans and other receivables” -60 - -





Notes – continued

Note H1

2021

DKK 1,000 H1

2020

DKK 1,000 Full year 2020

DKK 1,000 2 Interest expenses Debt to credit institutions and central banks – net 4,674 6,051 11,885 Deposits and other debt – net -71,620 -40,854 -97,803 Issued bonds 10,726 10,285 21,538 Subordinated debt 13,135 18,000 32,003 Other interest expenses 430 631 2,641 Total interest expenses -42,655 -5,887 -29,736 Negative interest expenses transferred to interest income Debt to credit institutions and central banks 0 76 161 Deposits and other debt 81,154 51,397 117,569 Total negative interest expenses transferred to interest income 81,154 51,473 117,730 Negative interest income transferred from interest income Receivables from credit institutions and central banks 2,876 9,842 17,969 Bonds 2,574 4,383 10,883 Total derivative financial instruments 1,527 2,988 4,064 of which currency contracts 320 776 1,102 of which interest-rate contracts 1,207 2,212 2,962 Total negative interest income transferred from

interest income 6,977 17,213 32,916 Total interest expenses 45,476 62,799 120,910 3 Dividends from shares etc. Shares 73,048 71,106 71,241 Total dividends from shares etc. 73,048 71,106 71,241 4 Gross fee and commission income Securities trading 93,884 75,915 154,196 Asset management and custody accounts 89,488 81,868 165,388 Payment handling 55,944 49,041 100,790 Loan fees 50,796 41,489 91,361 Guarantee commission and mortgage credit commission etc. 119,421 108,865 224,817 Other fees and commission 45,375 40,859 78,269 Total gross fee and commission income 454,908 398,037 814,821 Net fee and commission income Securities trading 84,822 66,943 138,129 Asset management and custody accounts 81,033 72,547 150,012 Payment handling 37,967 31,979 63,072 Loan fees 44,648 37,938 82,039 Guarantee commission and mortgage credit commission etc. 119,421 108,865 224,817 Other fees and commission 42,095 37,161 71,207 Total net fee and commission income 409,986 355,433 729,276 Foreign exchange income 29,113 18,725 40,759 Total net fee, commission and foreign exchange income 439,099 374,158 770,035





Notes – continued

Note H1

2021

DKK 1,000 H1

2020

DKK 1,000 Full year 2020

DKK 1,000 5 Value adjustments Other loans and receivables, fair value adjustment -2,577 1,453 1,292 Bonds -16,741 -30,958 10,658 Shares etc. 12,145 -5,409 76,441 Foreign exchange 29,113 18,725 40,759 Total derivative financial instruments -15,339 23,894 24,106 of which currency contracts -19,887 21,332 22,235 of which interest-rate contracts 4,549 2,556 1,870 of which share contracts -1 6 1 Assets linked to pooled schemes 271,792 -196,275 124,574 Deposits in pooled schemes -271,792 196,275 -124,574 Issued bonds etc. 27,927 -27,555 -27,177 Total value adjustments 34,528 -19,850 126,079 6 Staff and administration expenses Payments and fees to general management, board of

directors and shareholders’ committee General management 8,933 7,965 17,174 Board of directors 2,050 1,585 3,170 Shareholders’ committee 0 0 857 Total 10,983 9,550 21,201 Staff expenses Salaries 178,818 178,657 344,570 Pensions 18,938 21,761 41,958 Social security expenses 3,042 3,367 5,244 Costs depending on number of staff 29,690 30,350 60,840 Total 230,488 234,135 452,612 Other administration expenses 151,068 137,004 292,120 Total staff and administration expenses 392,539 380,689 765,933 7 Number of full-time employees Average number of employees during the period

converted into full-time employees 614 645 632 Number of full-time employees at the end of the period 612 640 612 8 Impairment charges for loans and other receivables etc. Net changes in impairment charges for loans and other receivables etc. and provisions for losses on guarantees and unutilised credit facilities 68,209 184,363 172,975 Actual realised net losses 10,547 -6,443 120,051 Interest on the impaired part of loans -25,192 -31,982 -59,678 Total impairment charges for loans and other receivables etc. 53,564 145,938 233,348





Notes – continued

Note H1

2021

DKK 1,000 H1

2020

DKK 1,000 Full year 2020

DKK 1,000 9 Tax Tax calculated on income for the year 137,350 91,600 223,794 Adjustment of deferred tax -2,636 2,004 -3,689 Adjustment of tax calculated for previous years 8,336 2,348 4,491 Total tax 143,050 95,952 224,596 Effective tax rate (%): Tax rate currently paid by the bank 22.0 22.0 22.0 Non-taxable income and non-deductible costs* -2.8 -2.6 -2.5 Adjustment of tax calculated for previous years etc. 0.8 0.5 0.1 Total effective tax rate 20.0 19.9 19.6 * Primarily value adjustment of and dividends from sector shares.





Note 30 June 2021

DKK 1,000 30 June

2020

DKK 1,000 31 Dec.

2020

DKK 1,000 10 Receivables from credit institutions and central banks Demand 173,034 267,102 114,751 Up to and including 3 months 0 3,633,424 3,211,482 More than 1 year and up to and including 5 years 5,000 5,000 5,000 More than 5 years 45,000 45,000 45,000 Total receivables from credit institutions and central banks 223,034 3,950,526 3,376,233 11 Loans and other receivables at amortised cost Demand 4,296,466 3,185,101 3,859,843 Up to and including 3 months 2,699,357 2,768,568 1,252,486 More than 3 months and up to and including 1 year 6,124,764 6,361,359 7,954,602 More than 1 year and up to and including 5 years 10,939,389 10,163,551 10,053,336 More than 5 years 13,208,189 12,781,296 13,120,899 Total loans and other receivables at amortised cost 37,268,165 35,259,875 36,241,166 of which collateralised repurchase agreements/reverse repo transactions 20,552 - -

Notes – continued

Note Stage 1

DKK 1,000 Stage 2

DKK

1,000 Stage 3

DKK 1,000 Total

DKK

1,000 12 Impairment charges for loans and other receivables and provisions for losses on guarantees, unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings Impairment charges and provisions

– by stages As at 30 June 2021 Loans and other receivables at amortised cost 249,147 840,023 1,072,925 2,162,095 Guarantees 19,528 16,671 40,995 77,194 Unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings 13,876 19,664 0 33,540 Total impairment charges and provisions by stages 282,551 876,358 1,113,920 2,272,829 of which management estimates 130,081 279,666 199,190 608,937 As at 30 June 2020 Loans and other receivables at amortised cost 206,485 1,026,425 885,359 2,118,269 Guarantees 18,467 23,698 20,977 63,142 Unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings 16,601 17,996 0 34,597 Total impairment charges and provisions by stages 241,553 1,068,119 906,336 2,216,008 of which management estimates 95,152 328,620 100,000 523,772 As at 31 December 2020 Loans and other receivables at amortised cost 304,520 839,303 938,449 2,082,272 Guarantees 23,665 23,886 38,263 85,814 Unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings 18,659 17,875 0 36,534 Total impairment charges and provisions by stages 346,844 881,064 976,712 2,204,620 of which management estimates 205,137 255,284 105,765 566,186





Note 30 June

2021

DKK 1,000 30 June

2020

DKK 1,000 31 Dec.

2020

DKK 1,000 12 Impairment charges for loans and other receivables and provisions for losses on guarantees, unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings – continued In addition to the above, a discount on loans and guarantees taken over from Nordjyske Bank amounted to 19,950 30,246 25,099 The above includes the following stage 3 impairment charges and provisions taken over from Nordjyske Bank: Cumulative stage 3 impairment charges and provisions at the end of the previous financial year 247,609 507,433 507,433 Change during the period -45,500 -186,248 -259,824 Total stage 3 impairment charges and provisions

taken over 202,109 321,185 247,609





Notes – continued

Note Stage 1

DKK 1,000 Stage 2

DKK

1,000 Stage 3

DKK 1,000 Total

DKK

1,000 Impair-ment charges etc. taken to income state-ment

DKK 1,000 12 Impairment charges for loans and

other receivables and provisions for losses on guarantees, unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings

– continued Impairment charges and provisions As at 30 June 2021 Impairment charges and provisions

at the end of the previous financial year 346,844 881,064 976,712 2,204,620 - Impairment charges and provisions for new exposures during the period, including new accounts for existing customers 61,579 32,439 53,075 147,093 147,093 Reversed impairment charges and

provisions for repaid accounts -52,601 -81,391 -58,519 -192,511 -192,511 Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 1 100,798 -95,320 -5,478 0 0 Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 2 -9,119 27,340 -18,221 0 0 Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 3 -1,320 -39,310 40,630 0 0 Impairment charges and provisions during the year resulting from credit

risk change -163,630 151,536 142,270 130,176 130,176 Previously written down, now definitively lost - 0 -16,549 -16,549 - Lost, not previously written down - - - 9,024 Received on receivables etc. previously written off - - - - -40,218 Total impairment charges and provisions 282,551 876,358 1,113,920 2,272,829 53,564 of which regarding credit institutions etc. 10,871 0 0 10,871 8,866

Notes – continued

Note Stage 1

DKK 1,000 Stage 2

DKK

1,000 Stage 3

DKK 1,000 Total

DKK

1,000 Impair-ment charges etc. taken to income state-ment

DKK 1,000 12 Impairment charges for loans and

other receivables and provisions for losses on guarantees, unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings

– continued Impairment charges and provisions 30 June 2020 Impairment charges and provisions

at the end of the previous financial year 136,729 404,006 1,490,910 2,031,645 - Impairment charges and provisions for new exposures during the period, including new accounts for existing customers 53,772 45,382 110,374 209,528 209,528 Reversed impairment charges and

provisions for repaid accounts -22,567 -40,101 -151,183 -213,851 -213,851 Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 1 77,271 -34,537 -42,734 0 0 Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 2 -6,897 612,243 -605,346 0 0 Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 3 -778 -3,395 4,173 0 0 Impairment charges and provisions during the year resulting from credit

risk change 4,023 84,521 115,536 204,080 204,080 Previously written down, now definitively lost - - -15,394 -15,394 - Lost, not previously written down - - - - 11,989 Received on receivables etc. previously written off - - - - -65,808 Total impairment charges and provisions 241,553 1,068,119 906,336 2,216,008 145,938 of which regarding credit institutions etc. 2,586 0 0 2,586 1,675





Notes – continued

Note Stage 1

DKK 1,000 Stage 2

DKK

1,000 Stage 3

DKK 1,000 Total

DKK

1,000 Impair-ment charges etc. taken to income state-ment

DKK 1,000 12 Impairment charges for loans and

other receivables and provisions for losses on guarantees, unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings

– continued Impairment charges and provisions As at 31 December 2020 Impairment charges and provisions

at the end of the previous financial year 136,729 404,006 1,490,910 2,031,645 - Impairment charges and provisions for new exposures during the period, including new accounts for existing customers 110,102 86,720 122,077 318,899 318,899 Reversed impairment charges and

provisions for repaid accounts -35,138 -70,486 -180,189 -285,813 -285,813 Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 1 147,307 -58,732 -88,575 0 0 Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 2 -10,189 453,417 -443,228 0 0 Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 3 -1,573 -17,205 18,778 0 0 Impairment charges and provisions during the year resulting from credit

risk change -394 83,344 153,320 236,270 236,270 Previously written down, now definitively lost - - -96,381 -96,381 - Lost, not previously written down - - - - 66,781 Received on receivables etc. previously written off - - - - -102,789 Total impairment charges and provisions 346,844 881,064 976,712 2,204,620 233,348 of which regarding credit institutions etc. 2,005 0 0 2,005 1,094





Notes – continued

Note 30 June 2021

DKK 1,000 30 June

2020

DKK 1,000 31 Dec.

2020

DKK 1,000 13 Suspended calculation of interest Loans and other receivables with suspended

calculation of interest on the balance sheet date 179,134 210,744 264,721 14 Bonds at fair value Listed on the stock exchange 6,965,697 6,575,542 6,636,965 Total bonds at fair value 6,965,697 6,575,542 6,636,965 15 Shares etc. Listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen 8,595 5,328 10,850 Investment fund certificates 18,766 20,407 29,577 Unlisted shares at fair value 11,357 12,204 14,186 Sector shares at fair value 1,334,320 1,259,658 1,331,194 Total shares etc. 1,373,038 1,297,597 1,385,807 16 Assets linked to pooled schemes Cash deposits 22,193 14,296 101,854 Bonds: Other bonds 1,405,930 1,649,986 1,513,905 Total bonds 1,405,930 1,649,986 1,513,905 Shares: Other shares 767,379 583,278 672,557 Investment fund certificates 2,984,403 2,011,417 2,411,764 Total shares 3,751,782 2,594,695 3,084,321 Other items -20,240 -18,590 0 Total assets linked to pooled schemes 5,159,665 4,240,387 4,700,080 17 Intangible assets Goodwill Cost at the end of the previous financial year 923,255 923,255 923,255 Total cost on the balance sheet date 923,255 923,255 923,255 Write-downs at the end of the previous financial year 0 0 0 Total write-downs on the balance sheet date 0 0 0 Total goodwill on the balance sheet date 923,255 923,255 923,255 Customer relationships Cost at the end of the previous financial year 150,000 150,000 150,000 Total cost on the balance sheet date 150,000 150,000 150,000 Amortisation at the end of the previous financial year 38,417 23,417 23,417 Amortisation for the period 7,500 7,500 15,000 Total amortisation on the balance sheet date 45,917 30,917 38,417 Total customer relationships on the balance sheet date 104,083 119,083 111,583 Total intangible assets on the balance sheet date 1,027,338 1,042,338 1,034,838

Notes – continued

Note 30 June 2021

DKK 1,000 30 June

2020

DKK 1,000 31 Dec.

2020

DKK 1,000 18 Debt to credit institutions and central banks Demand 1,086,282 700,603 711,366 Up to and including 3 months 0 106,291 292,643 More than 3 months and up to and including 1 year 70,778 163,762 385,258 More than 1 year and up to and including 5 years 491,573 590,736 562,413 More than 5 years 608,025 545,005 497,238 Total debt to credit institutions and central banks 2,256,658 2,106,397 2,448,918 19 Deposits and other debt Demand 31,147,768 29,139,020 29,973,193 Deposits and other debt with notice: Up to and including 3 months 461,770 936,063 418,740 More than 3 months and up to and including 1 year 1,619,261 1,855,910 1,395,528 More than 1 year and up to and including 5 years 589,293 1,259,521 668,580 More than 5 years 2,397,789 2,239,494 2,482,524 Total deposits and other debt 36,215,881 35,430,008 34,938,565 of which deposits covered by the Guarantee Fund 61.2% 62.8% 64.1% Distributed as follows: Demand 31,021,372 29,009,745 29,849,983 With notice 1,353,354 1,924,570 1,328,132 Time deposits 516,455 624,097 277,918 Long-term deposit agreements 966,304 1,338,331 1,050,783 Special types of deposits 2,358,396 2,533,265 2,431,749 36,215,881 35,430,008 34,938,565 20 Issued bonds at amortised cost More than 1 year and up to and including 5 years 2,356,502 1,676,433 1,675,470 More than 5 years 613,213 686,965 686,326 Total issued bonds at amortised cost 2,969,715 2,363,398 2,361,796 21 Subordinated debt Tier 2 capital: Fixed-rate loan, principal of DKK 500 million, maturity date 13 June 2028 500,000 500,000 500,000 Floating-rate loan, principal of EUR 100 million, maturity date 22 August 2029 743,615 745,435 743,925 Floating-rate loan, principal of DKK 300 million, maturity date 13 June 2030 300,000 300,000 300,000 Adjustment to amortised cost and fair value adjustment 3,383 5,656 5,225 Total subordinated debt 1,546,998 1,551,091 1,549,150 22 Share capital Number of DKK 1 shares Beginning of period 29,228,321 29,661,796 29,661,796 Cancelled during the period -160,600 -433,475 -433,475 End of period 29,067,721 29,228,321 29,228,321 of which reserved for subsequent cancellation 300,900 160,600 160,600 Total share capital 29,068 29,228 29,228





Notes – continued

Note 30 June 2021

DKK 1,000 30 June

2020

DKK 1,000 31 Dec.

2020

DKK 1,000 23 Own shares Own shares included in the balance sheet at 0 0 0 Market value 191,760 77,766 91,767 Number of own shares: Beginning of period 165,644 433,721 433,721 Purchased during the period 999,016 1,009,724 1,525,629 Sold during the period -702,550 -843,980 -1,360,231 Cancelled during the period -160,600 -433,475 -433,475 End of period 301,510 165,990 165,644 of which reserved for subsequent cancellation 300,900 160,600 160,600 Nominal value of holding of own shares, end of period 302 166 166 Own shares’ proportion of share capital, end of period (%) 1.0 0.6 0.6 24 Contingent liabilities etc. Contingent liabilities Financial guarantees 4,371,476 2,943,005 3,536,326 Guarantees against losses on mortgage credit loans 2,849,588 2,661,206 2,813,424 Registration and refinancing guarantees 3,762,824 2,925,519 2,684,855 Sector guarantees 104,802 104,802 104,802 Other contingent liabilities 721,942 744,079 672,423 Total contingent liabilities 11,810,632 9,378,611 9,811,830 Other contractual obligations Irrevocable credit commitments etc. 335,995 0 0 Total other contractual obligations 335,995 0 0 25 Assets provided as security First-mortgage loans are provided for renewable energy projects. The loans are funded directly by KfW Bankengruppe, to which security in the associated loans has been provided. Each reduction of the first-mortgage loans is deducted directly from the funding at KfW Bankengruppe. The balance sheet item is 1,114,604 1,238,072 1,152,786 As collateral for clearing and raising of loans, the bank has pledged securities to the central bank of Denmark at a market price of 162,234 309,807 168,512 Amount deposited in a cover-for-liabilities account as security for the Danish Growth Fund up to a specific limit of loss as a consequence of Ringkjøbing Landbobank's ownership interest in Landbrugets Finansieringsbank 0 378 0 Collateral under CSA agreements etc. 33,256 44,110 35,193

Notes – continued

Note 30 June 2021

percent 30 June

2020

percent 31 Dec.

2020

percent 26



Loans and guarantees in percent, by sector

and industry Public authorities 0.0 0.0 0.0 Business customers: Agriculture, hunting and forestry Cattle farming etc. 1.2 1.4 1.3 Pig farming etc. 1.2 1.3 1.2 Other agriculture, hunting and forestry 4.8 5.7 5.4 Fisheries 1.6 2.0 1.8 Industry and raw materials extraction 2.4 2.7 2.7 Energy supply Renewable energy 6.6 6.9 7.2 Other energy supply 0.3 0.3 0.3 Building and construction 3.2 3.4 3.3 Trade 3.3 3.7 3.3 Transport, hotels and restaurants 1.9 2.0 2.0 Information and communication 0.5 0.5 0.5 Finance and insurance 8.1 7.7 8.1 Real property First mortgage without prior creditors 13.0 12.6 12.7 Other real property financing 4.3 4.6 4.2 Other business customers 6.7 6.7 7.1 Total business customers 59.1 61.5 61.1 Private individuals 40.9 38.5 38.9 Total 100.0 100.0 100.0





Notes – continued

Note Stage 1

DKK 1,000 Stage 2

DKK 1,000 Stage 3

DKK 1,000 Credit-impaired on initial recogni-tion

DKK 1,000 Total

DKK 1,000 Total

% 27 Loans, guarantees and unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings by credit quality and IFRS 9 stages



As at 30 June 2021 Credit quality High 52,126,575 141,350 0 0 52,267,925 73% Medium 10,263,306 1,620,183 0 0 11,883,489 17% Low 1,515,242 3,842,766 0 0 5,358,008 7% Credit-impaired 0 0 1,539,220 318,197 1,857,417 3% Total 63,905,123 5,604,299 1,539,220 318,197 71,366,839 100% Impairment charges etc. 282,551 876,358 911,811 202,109 2,272,829



As at 30 June 2020 Credit quality High 45,626,332 148,067 0 0 45,774,399 72% Medium 8,688,157 1,793,429 0 0 10,481,586 16% Low 1,745,464 4,493,542 0 0 6,239,006 10% Credit-impaired 0 0 955,858 463,229 1,419,087 2% Total 56,059,953 6,435,038 955,858 463,229 63,914,078 100% Impairment charges etc. 241,553 1,068,119 585,151 321,185 2,216,008



As at 31 December 2020 Credit quality High 47,043,274 123,728 0 0 47,167,002 72% Medium 9,525,618 1,630,433 0 0 11,156,051 17% Low 1,640,245 3,932,329 0 0 5,572,574 8% Credit-impaired 0 0 1,415,013 366,909 1,781,922 3% Total 58,209,137 5,686,490 1,415,013 366,909 65,677,549 100% Impairment charges etc. 346,844 881,064 729,103 247,609 2,204,620





Notes – continued

28 Miscellaneous comments



The statement of core earnings for 2017 and 2018 on pages 1 and 4 was calculated pro forma by adding up figures from Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s statement of the alternative measure of performance “Core earnings” and pro forma figures from Nordjyske Bank, converted and adjusted to Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s statement of the alternative performance measure “Core earnings”.







Core earnings per share on page 4 are stated for the “old” Ringkjøbing Landbobank up to and including 2017, pro forma for 2018 and for the merged bank from 2019.







The various items presenting the bank’s capital and capital ratios as stated on pages 7, 12, 14, 21, 22 and 38 were adjusted retrospectively in 2020 for the period from the end of the second quarter of 2018 to the end of the second quarter of 2020. The adjustment was made because the Danish FSA advised the bank in 2020 that it cannot include the IFRS 9 addition taken over from Nordjyske Bank in the calculation of the transition programme concerning IFRS 9. The change had a small effect on the various items presenting the bank’s capital and capital ratios.





Main figures

Summary of income statement (DKK million) H1

2021 H1

2020 Full year

2020 Net interest income 659 618 1,252 Dividends from shares etc. 73 71 71 Net fee and commission income 410 355 730 Net interest and fee income 1,142 1,044 2,053 Value adjustments +35 -20 +126 Other operating income 5 1 2 Staff and administration expenses 393 381 766 Amortisation, depreciation and write-downs on intangible and tangible assets 15 13 29 Other operating expenses 4 4 8 Impairment charges for loans and receivables etc. -54 -146 -234 Profit before tax 716 481 1,144 Tax 143 96 224 Net profit 573 385 920





Main figures from the balance sheet (DKK million) 30 June

2021 30 June

2020 31 Dec.

2020 Loans and other receivables at amortised cost 37,268 35,260 36,241 Deposits and other debt including pooled schemes 41,376 39,670 39,639 Subordinated debt 1,547 1,551 1,549 Equity 8,333 7,612 8,146 Balance sheet total 57,123 53,984 54,862





The Danish FSA’s official key figures/ratios etc. for Danish banks



H1

2021 H1

2020



2020 Capital ratios: Total capital ratio % 21.3 22.1 21.1 Tier 1 capital ratio % 17.7 18.1 17.5 Individual solvency requirement % 9.3 9.3 9.3 MREL requirement – fixed by the Danish FSA % 17.9 20.2 17.9 MREL capital ratio % 28.2 30.0 26.7



Earnings: Return on equity before tax % 8.7 6.3 14.5 Return on equity after tax % 7.0 5.1 11.7 Income/cost ratio DKK 2.54 1.89 2.10 Return on assets % 1.0 0.7 1.7 Market risk: Interest rate risk % 1.1 1.2 1.0 Foreign exchange position % 1.3 2.1 0.1 Foreign exchange risk % 0.0 0.0 0.0 Liquidity risk: Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) % 185 239 206 Loans and impairments thereon relative to deposits % 95.2 94.2 96.7 Credit risk: Loans relative to shareholders’ equity 4.5 4.6 4.4 Growth in loans % 2.8 -0.6 2.2 Total large exposures (< 175%) % 108.4 103.8 99.8 Cumulative impairment ratio % 4.4 4.7 4.6 Impairment ratio % 0.10 0.31 0.48 Proportion of receivables at reduced interest % 0.3 0.4 0.5 Share return: Earnings per share*/*** DKK 1,982.3 1,321.8 3,155.6 Book value per share*/** DKK 28,967 26,190 28,029 Dividend per share* DKK 0 0 700 Market price relative to earnings per share*/*** 32.1 35.4 17.6 Market price relative to book value per share*/** 2.20 1.79 1.98 * Calculated on the basis of a denomination of DKK 100 per share.

** Calculated on the basis of number of shares in circulation at the end of the period.

*** Calculated on the basis of the average number of shares. The average number of shares is calculated as a simple average of the shares at the beginning and the end of the period.

Management statement

The board of directors and the general management have today discussed and approved the interim report of Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S for the period 1 January to 30 June 2021.

The interim report is drawn up in accordance with the provisions of the Danish Financial Business Act and other Danish disclosure requirements for listed financial companies. We consider the chosen accounting policies to be appropriate and the estimates made responsible, so that the interim report provides a true and fair view of the bank’s assets, liabilities and financial position as at 30 June 2021 and of the result of the bank’s activities for the period 1 January to 30 June 2021. We also believe that the management’s review contains a true and fair account of the development in the bank’s activities and financial circumstances as well as a description of the most important risks and uncertainties which can affect the bank.

The interim report has not been audited or reviewed, but the bank’s external auditors have verified the profit by carrying out procedures corresponding to those required for a review and have thereby checked that the conditions for ongoing recognition of the profit for the period in the common equity tier 1 capital have been met.

Ringkøbing, 4 August 2021

General management: John Fisker

CEO Claus Andersen

General Manager Jørn Nielsen

General Manager Carl Pedersen

General Manager Board of directors: Martin Krogh Pedersen

Chairman Mads Hvolby

Deputy Chairman Jens Møller Nielsen

Deputy Chairman Morten Jensen Jon Steingrim Johnsen Jacob Møller Lone Rejkjær Söllmann Sten Uggerhøj Dan Junker Astrup

Employee board member Gitte E.S.H. Vigsø

Employee board member Arne Ugilt

Employee board member Finn Aaen

Employee board member

Attachment



