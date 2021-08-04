Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s interim report for the first half of 2021
Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s interim report for the first half of 2021
The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 727 million and profit before tax of DKK 716 million in the first half of 2021. The profit before tax is equivalent to a return on equity of 17.4% p.a.
Core earnings
(DKK million)
H1
H1
2019
2018
Total core income
1,179
1,061
2,179
2,116
2,001
1,917
Total expenses and depreciation
404
390
788
805
866
845
Core earnings before impairment charges for loans
775
671
1,391
1,311
1,135
1,072
Impairment charges for loans etc.
-48
-141
-223
-100
-43
-70
Core earnings
727
530
1,168
1,211
1,092
1,002
Result for the portfolio etc.
-3
-41
-9
+49
+77
+84
Special costs
8
8
15
15
217
22
Profit before tax
716
481
1,144
1,245
952
1,064
Highlights of the first half of 2021
·The profit before tax is DKK 716 million, equivalent to a return on equity of 17.4% p.a.
·Core income increases by 11% to DKK 1,179 million following a high level of activity in the first half of the year
·Expenses increase by 3% to DKK 404 million
·The rate of costs decreases to 34% in the half-year
·Continued increase in new customers results in growth of 6% in the bank’s loans compared to the end of June 2020
·The expectations for profit before tax were upwardly adjusted to DKK 1,200-1,500 million in June
·An extra share buy-back programme of DKK 242.5 million is planned to start on 1 October 2021
·The purchase of BIL Danmark adds more clients and strengthens the bank’s position in private banking
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
Management’s review
Core income
Interest
Net interest income was DKK 652 million in the first half of 2021, compared to DKK 616 million in the same period in 2020, an increase of 6%. The bank is highly satisfied with this development.
The development is partly attributable to a 6% increase in lending compared to the end of June 2020. The increase in lending is broadly based and relates to both niches and retail.
A further reason for the positive development in interest is that the bank lowered the threshold for negative interest on personal customers’ deposits to DKK 100,000 with effect from the beginning of January 2021.
Fee, commission and foreign exchange income
Fee, commission and foreign exchange income amounted to DKK 439 million in the first half of 2021, compared to DKK 374 million in the same period in 2020, an increase of 17%. The bank is also highly satisfied with this development, and the increase reflects a very high level of activity – especially in the first quarter of the year. However, the activity level remained high in the second quarter of 2021.
The bank’s focus on the private banking segment has had a positive effect on the “Securities trading”, “Foreign exchange income” and “Asset management and custody accounts” items in particular.
Due to the high level of activity and the continued increase in new customers, the items “Guarantee commission and mortgage credit commission etc.” and “Loan fees” also developed positively compared to the first half of 2020.
Initiatives aimed at normalising the income from payment handling activities were announced with effect from 1 April 2021. These initiatives are reflected in the income from “Payment handling”, which has improved compared to the first half of 2020.
The income from “Other fees and commission” also developed positively compared to the first half of 2020. This is partly attributable to the bank’s focus on the pension and insurance activities.
Sector shares and other operating income
Earnings of DKK 83 million from banking sector shares in the first half of 2021 were DKK 13 million higher than in the first half of 2020, when earnings were DKK 70 million. The earnings derive primarily from returns on the bank’s ownership interests in DLR Kredit, BankInvest (BI Holding) and PRAS.
Other operating income stood at DKK 5 million in the first half of the year, in contrast to 2020, when the figure was DKK 1 million. The other operating income for the year relates primarily to the sale of a property.
Core income
Total core income increased by 11%, from DKK 1,061 million in the first half of 2020 to DKK 1,179 million in 2021.
Expenses, depreciation and write-downs
Total expenses including depreciation and write-downs on tangible assets amounted to DKK 404 million in the first half of 2021, compared to DKK 390 million in 2020, an increase of 3%.
The increase in the cost level relates to the high level of activity, but an even bigger increase in income compensates for this.
The rate of costs was 34.2% in the first half of the year, compared to 36.8% in 2020.
Impairment charges for loans etc.
The bank’s expenditure for losses and impairment charges was DKK 48 million in the first half of 2021 – which breaks down into DKK 19 million in the second quarter of 2021 and DKK 29 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to DKK 38 million and DKK 75 million respectively in the second and first quarters of 2020.
The credit quality of the bank’s loans portfolio is generally judged to be good. During the first half of 2021 the bank has seen a decrease in the need for individual impairment charges. At the same time the bank judged that an increase in the management estimates for losses and impairment charges was needed.
The bank thus increased its management estimates for losses and impairment charges considerably during 2020, from DKK 126 million to DKK 566 million. During the first half of 2021, the management estimates increased further to a total of DKK 609 million.
A significant part of the management estimates is attributable to the current economic risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Until the first quarter of 2021, the vast majority of the bank’s customers managed the economic situation relating to the coronavirus pandemic and the need for new individual impairment charges was thus limited. This pattern continued in the second quarter of 2021. However, it continues to be the bank’s assessment that considerable risks are associated with how the economy will develop as and when the many state aid schemes are scaled down and discontinued etc. The management estimates relating to the coronavirus pandemic are therefore maintained at a relatively high cumulative level.
In June 2021, the EU reached a political agreement on its common agricultural policy for 2023-2027. A consequence of the agreement is a decrease in the direct support paid to farmers. The actual implementation and detailed consequences are not yet known. The bank has consequently allocated a management estimate to losses and impairment charges with regard to this uncertainty.
In addition, certain parts of the bank’s loans to fisheries are affected by significant quota reductions, primarily as a result of the political agreement with Great Britain in connection with Brexit. The economic framework conditions for large parts of Danish fisheries are thus pending political clarification. The bank allocated management estimates related to this risk as early as 2020. The estimate was further increased in the first half of 2021. The bank’s total exposure to the fisheries sector is 1.6% and the majority of this exposure is judged to be covered by first mortgages on fishing vessels and quotas.
The credit quality of the bank’s personal customers is generally judged to be good. The marked price increases on the housing market in the past few quarters have increased the wealth of many of them. On the other hand, the bank is aware that rising house prices may increase its risk exposure – in particular in respect of first-time buyers.
The bank’s total account for impairment charges was DKK 2,273 million at the end of June 2021 compared to DKK 2,205 million at the end of 2020. At the end of June 2021, 51% of the total account for impairment charges was classified as stage 1 or 2 exposures.
The bank’s total loans to customers with suspended calculation of interest were DKK 179 million at the end of June 2021, compared to DKK 211 million at the end of March 2021. The decline relative to the end of December 2020, when the amount was DKK 265 million, thus continued.
Core earnings
Core earnings for the first half of 2021 were DKK 727 million compared to last year’s DKK 530 million, an increase of 37%.
Core earnings per share were DKK 25.3 for the first half of 2021 compared to DKK 18.2 in 2020.
*The statement for 2018 was made on a pro forma basis.
Result for the portfolio etc.
The result for the portfolio etc. including funding costs for the portfolio was negative by DKK 3 million net for the first half of the year. In the first half of 2020, the result for the portfolio etc. was negative by DKK 41 million net, as a result of the turmoil on the financial markets due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The bank has thus recovered some of the negative result of DKK 10 million for the portfolio in the first quarter of 2021, which was attributable to the increase in the long-term interest rates.
Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets
The bank treats amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets as a special item, since expensing them enhances the quality of equity and helps to reduce the deduction when computing total capital. Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets amounted to DKK 8 million in the first half-year, unchanged relative to 2020.
Profit before and after tax
The profit before tax was DKK 716 million, equivalent to a return on average equity of 17.4% p.a.
The profit after tax was DKK 573 million, equivalent to a return on average equity of 13.9% p.a.
Balance sheet items and contingent liabilities
The bank’s balance sheet total at the end of June 2021 stood at DKK 57,123 million, compared to DKK 53,984 million at the end of June 2020.
Relative to June 2020, the bank’s deposits including pooled schemes increased by 4% from DKK 39,670 million to DKK 41,376 million at the end of June 2021, while its loans in the same period increased by 6% from DKK 35,260 million to DKK 37,268 million. Loans increased by 0.2% in the second quarter of 2021.
The bank’s contingent liabilities including guarantees at the end of June 2021 amounted to DKK 11,811 million, compared to DKK 9,379 million at the end of June 2020.
Credit intermediation
In addition to the traditional bank loans shown on its balance sheet, the bank also arranges mortgage loans on behalf of both Totalkredit and DLR Kredit.
The development in the bank’s total credit intermediation is positive by 8% compared to the end of 2020.
The development is shown in the following summary:
Total credit intermediation
30 June
30 June
31 Dec.
Loans and other receivables at amortised cost
37,268
35,260
36,241
Arranged mortgage loans and funded home loans – Totalkredit
41,708
37,720
39,454
Arranged mortgage loans – DLR Kredit
9,638
9,291
9,511
Total
88,614
82,271
85,206
Securities and market risk
The item “Shares etc.” amounted to DKK 1,373 million at the end of June 2021, with DKK 27 million in listed shares and investment fund certificates and DKK 1,346 million in sector shares etc., mainly in the companies DLR Kredit, BI Holding and PRAS.
The bond portfolio amounted to DKK 6,966 million, of which the vast majority consisted of AAA-rated Danish government and mortgage credit bonds.
The total interest rate risk – impact on profit of a one percentage point change in interest level – was computed as 1.1% of the bank’s tier 1 capital on 30 June 2021.
The bank’s risk of losses based on a Value at Risk model (computed with a 10-day horizon and 99% probability) was as follows in the first half of 2021:
Risk in DKK million
Risk relative to equity
Highest risk of loss
15.0
0.18%
Lowest risk of loss
7.4
0.09%
Average risk of loss
11.5
0.14%
End-of-period risk of loss
13.6
0.16%
The bank’s total market risk within exposures to interest rate risk, listed shares etc. and foreign currency remains at a moderate level, and this policy will continue.
Liquidity
The bank’s liquidity situation is good. The bank’s short-term funding with term to maturity of less than 12 months thus amounts to DKK 1.2 billion, balanced by DKK 10.7 billion in short-term deposits in Danmarks Nationalbank, the central bank of Denmark, and in liquid tradable securities.
The bank’s deposits (excluding pooled schemes) and equity exceeded its loans by DKK 7.3 billion and these two items therefore more than fully finance the loan portfolio. In addition, part of the loan portfolio for renewable energy projects is financed back-to-back with KfW Bankengruppe, which means that DKK 1.1 billion can be disregarded in terms of liquidity.
In terms of liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), the bank must comply with the statutory requirement of at least 100%. On 30 June 2021, the bank’s LCR was 185%, which thus met the statutory requirement by a good margin.
Capital structure
The bank’s equity at the beginning of 2021 was DKK 8,146 million. The profit for the period must be added to this, while the dividend paid and the value of the bank’s own shares bought must be subtracted. After this, equity at the end of June 2021 was DKK 8,333 million.
The bank’s total capital ratio and tier 1 capital ratio were 21.3% and 17.7% respectively at the end of June 2021.
Capital ratios
H1
H1
2019
2018
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%)
17.7
18.1
17.5
14.7
14.6
Tier 1 capital ratio (%)
17.7
18.1
17.5
14.7
14.6
Total capital ratio (%)
21.3
22.1
21.1
20.0
18.4
MREL requirement (%) – fixed by the Danish FSA
17.9
20.2
17.9
20.7
19.7
MREL capital ratio (%)
28.2
30.0
26.7
27.3
24.9
A new five-year phasing-in period for the dynamic component of the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements was introduced in 2020. The bank now uses both the static and the dynamic components of the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements, including the simplified approach to recalculation of capital requirements.
Calculated without the IFRS 9 transition programmes, the bank’s total capital ratio was 20.1% and the common equity tier 1 capital ratio 16.4% on 30 June 2021.
In the second quarter of 2021, the bank has started using a new system for calculating the risk-weighted assets. The system was delivered by Moody’s and implemented at the bank’s IT supplier, Bankdata. The system ensures continuous updating of future amendments to acts.
At the end of June 2021, the bank has calculated the individual solvency requirement at 9.3%. To this should be added a capital conservation buffer of 2.5% and a countercyclical buffer of 0%. The total requirement for the bank’s total capital was thus 11.8% at the end of June 2021.
On 22 June 2021, the Systemic Risk Council issued a press release containing a recommendation to re-activate the countercyclical capital buffer at 1.0% with effect from 30 September 2022. The Systemic Risk Council also stated that, unless the build-up of risk in the financial system is curbed considerably, the Council expects to recommend a further increase of the buffer rate to 2.0% by the end of 2022.
On 24 June 2021 the Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs decided to re-activate the countercyclical capital buffer at 1.0% from 30 September 2022.
Compared with the actual total capital of DKK 8.8 billion, the bank had excess capital cover of DKK 4.9 billion relative to the individual solvency requirement, equivalent to 12.0 percentage points at the end of June 2021, and excess capital cover of DKK 3.9 billion compared to the total requirement, equivalent to 9.5 percentage points.
In December 2020, the bank received an MREL requirement of 17.9% applicable from 28 December 2020.
The bank operates with three different capital targets. The capital targets specify that the common equity tier 1 capital ratio must be at least 13.5%, the total capital ratio at least 17% and the MREL capital ratio for covering the MREL requirement at least 23.5%, including the capital buffers.
All capital targets must be met at the end of the year, but the capital ratios may fluctuate over the year. However, the MREL requirement must always be met.
To comply with the MREL requirement, the bank had established funding by the end of 2017 to meet the requirements for grandfathering of contractual senior capital. DKK 0.9 billion of the funding was included to meet the bank’s MREL requirement at the end of June 2021. In addition, the bank issued non-preferred senior capital totalling the equivalent of DKK 1.3 billion from December 2018 to December 2020. In May and June 2021, the bank has issued additional non-preferred senior capital totalling the equivalent of DKK 638 million, meaning that the bank has now issued non-preferred senior capital to the equivalent of DKK 1.9 billion in total. The bank judges that the issues in the second quarter of 2021 have met the need for issues in 2021.
The bank’s capital for covering the MREL requirement totalled DKK 11.6 billion on 30 June 2021, equivalent to an MREL capital ratio of 28.2%. The excess cover relative to the MREL requirement on 30 June 2021 was thus 10.3 percentage points.
Share buy-back programme and capital reduction
The bank’s annual general meeting of 3 March 2021 renewed the previous authorisation of the board of directors to permit the bank, in accordance with applicable law, to acquire its own shares to a total nominal value of 10% of the bank’s share capital. The share buy-back programme for the period 4 February to 29 July 2021 was completed by DKK 225 million. On 30 June 2021, 305,500 shares had been bought back and, when the programme ended on 29 July 2021, a total of 361,605 shares had been bought back, which the overview below shows. The remainder of the DKK 255 million share buy-back programme, equivalent to DKK 30 million, will be executed in the period 5 August to 30 September 2021.
The general meeting further decided to cancel the 160,600 of the bank's own shares that were bought in 2020. The capital reduction was finalised on 6 May 2021.
On 30 June 2021, the bank’s actual share capital was thus DKK 28,762,221 in nom. DKK 1 shares: see below.
Number of shares
Beginning of 2021
29,228,321
Capital reduction completed by cancellation of own shares
-160,600
After the capital reduction in May 2021
29,067,721
DKK 255 million share buy-back programme
Bought under the share buy-back programme at the end of June 2021
-305,500
Actual number of shares on 30 June 2021
28,762,221
DKK 255 million share buy-back programme
Bought under the share buy-back programme in July 2021
-56,105
Actual number of shares on 31 July 2021
28,706,116
In August 2021, the bank has received the Danish FSA’s approval of a new share buy-back programme totalling DKK 242.5 million for implementation from 1 October 2021. The amount of the share buy-back corresponds to the part of the 2020 share buy-back programme totalling DKK 300 million, which was not completed in 2020.
The board of directors is expected to make the final decision to initiate the share buy-back programme during the second half of 2021.
The Supervisory Diamond
The bank complies with the Danish FSA’s Supervisory Diamond which contains a number of benchmarks and associated limit values which Danish banks must observe.
The Supervisory Diamond benchmarks and limit values and the bank’s key figures are given in the following table.
Benchmark
Limit value
H1
H1
2020
2018
Funding ratio
< 1
0.7
0.7
0.7
0.7
0.7
Liquidity benchmark
> 100%
178.6%
222.5%
177.6%
193.2%
179.5%
Total large exposures
< 175%
108.4%
103.8%
99.8%
121.0%
106.0%
Growth in loans
< 20%
5.6%
2.1%
2.2%
6.3%
*72.3%
Real property exposure
< 25%
17.9%
18.5%
17.9%
17.5%
15.8%
* The increase was mainly caused by the merger with Nordjyske Bank. The pro forma growth in loans for the full year 2018 was 7.0%.
As shown above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank meets all five current limit values by a good margin.
Rating
The bank is rated by the international credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service.
Moody’s confirmed the bank’s ratings on 30 March 2021, including Aa3 for long-term bank deposits, P-1 for short-term bank deposits and A1 for long-term issuer – all with stable outlook.
BIL Danmark
On 23 June 2021, the bank entered into an agreement with Banque Internationale à Luxembourg S.A., of Luxembourg, regarding takeover of all BIL Danmark’s clients. The Danish FSA’s approval of a Section 204 takeover pursuant to the Danish Financial Business Act was received on 25 June 2021.
BIL Danmark has branches in both Copenhagen and Aarhus. The clients taken over will primarily be attached to the bank’s private banking branches in Holte and Aarhus.
Ringkjøbing Landbobank took over the client portfolio on 1 July 2021. The clients will be transferred to Ringkjøbing Landbobank during the third quarter of 2021 and will continue to be served by BIL Danmark until then.
The takeover comprises
Loans of DKK 1.2 billion
Deposits of DKK 0.9 billion
Assets under management and custody account holdings of DKK 6.0 billion
distributed across approximately 500 families and companies.
In connection with the transaction, eight client-oriented employees were transfered from BIL Danmark to Ringkjøbing Landbobank.
Payment for the client portfolio will take the form of an earn-out, based on earnings over a two-year period. In this connection, intangible assets in the form of client relationships equivalent to DKK 45 million will be capitalised on the bank’s balance sheet.
The purchase of the BIL Danmark client portfolio will strengthen the bank’s position in private banking.
New mobile banking service
The bank’s IT supplier, Bankdata, has supplied a new mobile banking app. The new mobile banking app establishes a new future-proofed communication platform with the customers and also offers good possibilities for customer self-compliance, better security and integration with third parties.
Roll-out of the new mobile banking app will take place during the third quarter of 2021.
Bank of the year
In June 2021, the bank was awarded the accolade of Bank of the Year among major banks for the sixth time in a row.
As in previous years, the award was made by the online news portal FinansWatch in collaboration with the audit and consultancy firm EY. We are very humbled by this, since happy customers and skilled staff are fundamental to a good bank.
Enlarging the head office
The bank has entered into agreements with a number of builders in the second quarter of 2021 and thus made the final decision to enlarge the head office in Ringkøbing. The plan is that the builders will start the construction work in the fourth quarter of 2021 for completion in December 2022. The enlargement will add just over 1,200 m2.
The enlargement of the head office will help ensure that the bank can continue to pursue an organic growth strategy.
Job appraisal reviews
The annual job appraisal reviews were completed in June. We are pleased to note that the preceding evaluation process and subsequent interviews showed that both wellbeing and collaboration in the bank are generally really good – which is particularly gratifying after five quarters coping with the coronavirus.
The coronavirus situation
We see support of our customers and business partners during the coronavirus pandemic as an important part of our task. From the start of the pandemic we have, of course, also placed great emphasis on protecting our employees to lessen the risk of transmission of the virus.
The bank has thus prepared for operating in an ever-changing environment due to the coronavirus situation and if varying kinds of restrictions may be reintroduced.
Expected results for 2021
On publication of the 2020 annual report, the bank announced its expectations for core earnings for 2021 in the range DKK 1,100-1,300 million and profit before tax in the range DKK 1,000-1,300 million.
On 8 June 2021, the bank upwardly adjusted its expectations for 2021, primarily as a result of a better income flow than previously expected, primarily as a result of a continued big increase in customers and a high level of activity.
The upwardly adjusted expectations for the full year are now core earnings in the range DKK 1,300-1,500 million and profit before tax in the range DKK 1,200-1,500 million. The upwardly adjusted expectations are maintained.
Accounting policies
The accounting policies are unchanged relative to those in the submitted and audited 2020 annual report.
Statements of income and comprehensive income
Note
H1
H1
Full year
1
Interest income
704,063
680,406
1,373,215
2
Interest expenses
45,476
62,799
120,910
Net interest income
658,587
617,607
1,252,305
3
Dividends from shares etc.
73,048
71,106
71,241
4
Fee and commission income
454,908
398,037
814,821
4
Fee and commission expenses
44,922
42,604
85,545
Net interest and fee income
1,141,621
1,044,146
2,052,822
5
Value adjustments
+34,528
-19,850
+126,079
Other operating income
4,751
619
2,054
6,7
Staff and administration expenses
392,539
380,689
765,933
Amortisation, depreciation and write-downs on
14,544
12,866
29,241
Other operating expenses
4,018
4,218
8,110
8,12
Impairment charges for loans and other receivables etc.
-53,564
-145,938
-233,348
Results from investments in associated companies and
0
0
-13
Profit before tax
716,235
481,204
1,144,310
9
Tax
143,050
95,952
224,596
Net profit
573,185
385,252
919,714
Other comprehensive income:
Value changes in pension liabilities
0
0
-561
Total comprehensive income for the period
573,185
385,252
919,153
Core earnings
Note
H1
H1
Full year
Net interest income
651,865
616,265
1,255,816
4
Net fee and commission income excluding securities
325,164
288,490
591,147
Income from sector shares etc.
82,834
69,626
150,935
4
Foreign exchange income
29,113
18,725
40,759
Other operating income
4,751
619
2,054
Total core income excluding securities trading
1,093,727
993,725
2,040,711
4
Securities trading
84,822
66,943
138,129
Total core income
1,178,549
1,060,668
2,178,840
6,7
Staff and administration expenses
392,539
380,689
765,933
Depreciation and write-downs on tangible assets
7,044
5,366
14,241
Other operating expenses
4,018
4,218
8,110
Total expenses etc.
403,601
390,273
788,284
Core earnings before impairment charges for loans
774,948
670,395
1,390,556
Impairment charges for loans and other receivables etc.
-48,416
-140,790
-223,052
Core earnings
726,532
529,605
1,167,504
Result for the portfolio etc.
-2,797
-40,901
-8,194
Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets
7,500
7,500
15,000
Profit before tax
716,235
481,204
1,144,310
9
Tax
143,050
95,952
224,596
Net profit
573,185
385,252
919,714
Balance sheet
Note
30 June 2021
30 June 2020
31 Dec.
Assets
Cash in hand and demand deposits with central banks
3,579,716
688,104
659,004
10
Receivables from credit institutions and central banks
223,034
3,950,526
3,376,233
11,12,13
Total loans and other receivables at amortised cost
37,268,165
35,259,875
36,241,166
Loans and other receivables at amortised cost
36,153,561
34,021,803
35,088,380
Wind turbine loans etc. with direct funding
1,114,604
1,238,072
1,152,786
14
Bonds at fair value
6,965,697
6,575,542
6,636,965
15
Shares etc.
1,373,038
1,297,597
1,385,807
Investments in associated companies
482
457
482
Investments in group undertakings
11,997
12,035
11,997
16
Assets linked to pooled schemes
5,159,665
4,240,387
4,700,080
17
Intangible assets
1,027,338
1,042,338
1,034,838
Total land and buildings
212,660
221,320
215,910
Investment properties
7,667
11,567
7,667
Domicile properties
177,803
189,735
186,971
Domicile properties (leasing)
27,190
20,018
21,272
Other tangible assets
15,871
18,466
17,626
Current tax assets
0
0
24,249
Deferred tax assets
18,985
1,828
17,868
Temporary assets
6,368
9,115
6,368
Other assets
1,242,803
648,719
510,327
Prepayments
17,106
17,964
23,209
Total assets
57,122,925
53,984,273
54,862,129
Balance sheet – continued
Note
30 June 2021
30 June 2020
31 Dec.
Liabilities and equity
18
Debt to credit institutions and central banks
2,256,658
2,106,397
2,448,918
Total deposits and other debt
41,375,546
39,670,395
39,638,645
19
Deposits and other debt
36,215,881
35,430,008
34,938,565
Deposits in pooled schemes
5,159,665
4,240,387
4,700,080
20
Issued bonds at amortised cost
2,969,715
2,363,398
2,361,796
Preferred senior capital
1,024,285
1,034,703
1,032,489
Non-preferred senior capital
1,945,430
1,328,695
1,329,307
Current tax liabilities
73,808
17,720
0
Other liabilities
452,366
561,724
591,109
Deferred income
1,976
2,129
1,728
Total debt
47,130,069
44,721,763
45,042,196
Provisions for pensions and similar liabilities
2,278
2,121
2,560
12
Provisions for losses on guarantees
77,194
63,142
85,814
12
Other provisions for liabilities
33,540
34,597
36,534
Total provisions for liabilities
113,012
99,860
124,908
Tier 2 capital
1,546,998
1,551,091
1,549,150
21
Total subordinated debt
1,546,998
1,551,091
1,549,150
22
Share capital
29,068
29,228
29,228
Net revaluation reserve under the equity method
406
419
406
Retained earnings
8,303,372
7,581,912
7,909,643
Proposed dividend etc.
-
-
206,598
Total shareholders’ equity
8,332,846
7,611,559
8,145,875
Total liabilities and equity
57,122,925
53,984,273
54,862,129
23
Own shares
24
Contingent liabilities etc.
25
Assets provided as security
Credit risk
26
Loans and guarantees in percent, by sector and industry
27
Loans, guarantees and unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings by credit quality and IFRS 9 stages
28
Miscellaneous comments
Statement of changes in equity
DKK 1,000
Share
Net revaluation
Retained earnings
Proposed dividend etc.
Total share-holders’ equity
As at 30 June 2021:
29,228
406
7,909,643
206,598
8,145,875
Reduction of share capital
-160
160
0
Dividend etc. paid
-206,598
-206,598
Dividend received on own shares
1,645
1,645
Purchase of own shares
-613,400
-613,400
Sale of own shares
424,304
424,304
Other equity transactions (employee shares)
7,835
7,835
Total comprehensive income for the period
573,185
573,185
Shareholders’ equity
29,068
406
8,303,372
0
8,332,846
DKK 1,000
Share
Net revaluation
Retained earnings
Proposed dividend etc.
Total share-holders’ equity
As at 30 June 2020:
29,662
419
7,252,515
327,280
7,609,876
Reduction of share capital
-434
434
0
Dividend etc. paid
-327,280
-327,280
Dividend received on own shares
4,966
4,966
Purchase of own shares
-421,125
-421,125
Sale of own shares
351,851
351,851
Other equity transactions (employee shares)
8,019
8,019
Total comprehensive income for the period
385,252
385,252
Shareholders’ equity
29,228
419
7,581,912
0
7,611,559
Statement of changes in equity – continued
DKK 1,000
Share
Net revaluation
Retained earnings
Proposed dividend etc.
Total share-holders’ equity
As at 31 December 2020:
29,662
419
7,252,515
327,280
7,609,876
Reduction of share capital
-434
434
0
Dividend etc. paid
-327,280
-327,280
Dividend received on own shares
4,966
4,966
Purchase of own shares
-680,099
-680,099
Sale of own shares
611,241
611,241
Other equity transactions (employee shares)
8,018
8,018
Total comprehensive income for the year
-13
712,568
206,598
919,153
Shareholders’ equity
29,228
406
7,909,643
206,598
8,145,875
Statement of capital
30 June 2021
30 June
31 Dec.
34,153,097
33,777,036
35,080,095
Market risk
3,341,854
2,216,053
2,912,209
Operational risk
3,568,376
2,906,665
3,568,376
Total risk exposure
41,063,327
38,899,754
41,560,680
Shareholders’ equity
8,332,846
7,611,559
8,145,875
Proposed dividend etc.
-
-
-206,598
Deduction for expected dividend
-196,603
-147,167
-
Addition for transition programme concerning IFRS 9
571,682
677,179
661,258
Deduction for insufficient coverage for non-performing exposures
-3,715
-
-
Deduction for the sum of equity investments etc. above 10%
-281,387
-84,170
-244,297
Deduction for prudent valuation
-18,214
-16,151
-16,284
Deduction for intangible assets
-1,027,338
-1,042,338
-1,034,838
Deferred tax on intangible assets
22,898
26,198
24,548
Deduction of amount of share buy-back programme
-255,000
-57,504
-57,504
Actual utilisation of amount of share buy-back programme
183,855
57,504
57,504
Deduction for trading limit for own shares
-55,000
-55,000
-55,000
Actual utilisation of the trading limit for own shares
388
2,525
2,794
Common equity tier 1
7,274,412
6,972,635
7,277,458
Tier 1 capital
7,274,412
6,972,635
7,277,458
Tier 2 capital
1,543,615
1,545,435
1,543,925
Deduction for the sum of equity investments etc. above 10%
-54,980
-10,998
-46,950
Total capital
8,763,047
8,507,072
8,774,433
Contractual senior funding (grandfathered)
891,424
1,766,956
1,031,852
Non-preferred senior capital
1,941,169
1,305,902
1,305,374
MREL capital
11,595,640
11,579,930
11,111,659
Statement of capital – continued
30 June 2021
30 June
31 Dec.
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%)
17.7
17.9
17.5
Tier 1 capital ratio (%)
17.7
17.9
17.5
Total capital ratio (%)
21.3
21.9
21.1
MREL capital ratio (%)
28.2
29.8
26.7
Pillar I capital requirements
3,285,066
3,111,980
3,324,854
Individual solvency requirement (%)
9.3
9.3
9.3
Capital conservation buffer (%)
2.5
2.5
2.5
Countercyclical buffer (%)
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total requirement for the bank’s total capital (%)
11.8
11.8
11.8
Excess cover in percentage points relative to individual solvency requirement
12.0
12.6
11.8
Excess cover in percentage points relative to total requirement for total capital
9.5
10.1
9.3
MREL requirement (%) – fixed by the Danish FSA
17.9
20.2
17.9
Excess cover in percentage points relative to MREL requirement
10.3
9.6
8.8
Notes
Note
H1
H1
Full year 2020
1
Interest income
Receivables from credit institutions and central
-6,049
-8,786
-15,917
Loans and other receivables
616,162
629,492
1,251,394
Discounts – amortisation concerning loans taken over etc.
5,148
5,148
10,296
Loans – interest on the impaired part of loans
-25,192
-31,982
-59,678
Bonds – net
13,694
4,820
13,188
Total derivative financial instruments – net
10,946
11,266
20,424
of which currency contracts – net
4,352
8,017
9,740
of which interest-rate contracts – net
6,594
3,249
10,684
Other interest income
1,223
1,762
2,862
Total interest income
615,932
611,720
1,222,569
Negative interest income transferred to interest expenses
Receivables from credit institutions and central banks
2,876
9,842
17,969
Bonds
2,574
4,383
10,883
Total derivative financial instruments
1,527
2,988
4,064
of which currency contracts
320
776
1,102
of which interest-rate contracts
1,207
2,212
2,962
Total negative interest income transferred to interest expenses
6,977
17,213
32,916
Negative interest expenses transferred from interest expenses
Debt to credit institutions and central banks
0
76
161
Deposits and other debt
81,154
51,397
117,569
Total negative interest expenses transferred from interest expenses
81,154
51,473
117,730
Total interest income
704,063
680,406
1,373,215
of which interest income from collateralised repurchase agreements/reverse repo transactions booked under the item “Loans and other receivables”
-60
-
-
Notes – continued
Note
H1
H1
Full year 2020
2
Interest expenses
Debt to credit institutions and central banks – net
4,674
6,051
11,885
Deposits and other debt – net
-71,620
-40,854
-97,803
Issued bonds
10,726
10,285
21,538
Subordinated debt
13,135
18,000
32,003
Other interest expenses
430
631
2,641
Total interest expenses
-42,655
-5,887
-29,736
Negative interest expenses transferred to interest income
Debt to credit institutions and central banks
0
76
161
Deposits and other debt
81,154
51,397
117,569
Total negative interest expenses transferred to interest income
81,154
51,473
117,730
Negative interest income transferred from interest income
Receivables from credit institutions and central banks
2,876
9,842
17,969
Bonds
2,574
4,383
10,883
Total derivative financial instruments
1,527
2,988
4,064
of which currency contracts
320
776
1,102
of which interest-rate contracts
1,207
2,212
2,962
Total negative interest income transferred from
6,977
17,213
32,916
Total interest expenses
45,476
62,799
120,910
3
Dividends from shares etc.
Shares
73,048
71,106
71,241
Total dividends from shares etc.
73,048
71,106
71,241
4
Gross fee and commission income
Securities trading
93,884
75,915
154,196
Asset management and custody accounts
89,488
81,868
165,388
Payment handling
55,944
49,041
100,790
Loan fees
50,796
41,489
91,361
Guarantee commission and mortgage credit commission etc.
119,421
108,865
224,817
Other fees and commission
45,375
40,859
78,269
Total gross fee and commission income
454,908
398,037
814,821
Net fee and commission income
Securities trading
84,822
66,943
138,129
Asset management and custody accounts
81,033
72,547
150,012
Payment handling
37,967
31,979
63,072
Loan fees
44,648
37,938
82,039
Guarantee commission and mortgage credit commission etc.
119,421
108,865
224,817
Other fees and commission
42,095
37,161
71,207
Total net fee and commission income
409,986
355,433
729,276
Foreign exchange income
29,113
18,725
40,759
Total net fee, commission and foreign exchange income
439,099
374,158
770,035
Notes – continued
Note
H1
H1
Full year 2020
5
Value adjustments
Other loans and receivables, fair value adjustment
-2,577
1,453
1,292
Bonds
-16,741
-30,958
10,658
Shares etc.
12,145
-5,409
76,441
Foreign exchange
29,113
18,725
40,759
Total derivative financial instruments
-15,339
23,894
24,106
of which currency contracts
-19,887
21,332
22,235
of which interest-rate contracts
4,549
2,556
1,870
of which share contracts
-1
6
1
Assets linked to pooled schemes
271,792
-196,275
124,574
Deposits in pooled schemes
-271,792
196,275
-124,574
Issued bonds etc.
27,927
-27,555
-27,177
Total value adjustments
34,528
-19,850
126,079
6
Staff and administration expenses
Payments and fees to general management, board of
General management
8,933
7,965
17,174
Board of directors
2,050
1,585
3,170
Shareholders’ committee
0
0
857
Total
10,983
9,550
21,201
Staff expenses
Salaries
178,818
178,657
344,570
Pensions
18,938
21,761
41,958
Social security expenses
3,042
3,367
5,244
Costs depending on number of staff
29,690
30,350
60,840
Total
230,488
234,135
452,612
Other administration expenses
151,068
137,004
292,120
Total staff and administration expenses
392,539
380,689
765,933
7
Number of full-time employees
Average number of employees during the period
614
645
632
Number of full-time employees at the end of the period
612
640
612
8
Impairment charges for loans and other receivables etc.
Net changes in impairment charges for loans and other receivables etc. and provisions for losses on guarantees and unutilised credit facilities
68,209
184,363
172,975
Actual realised net losses
10,547
-6,443
120,051
Interest on the impaired part of loans
-25,192
-31,982
-59,678
Total impairment charges for loans and other receivables etc.
53,564
145,938
233,348
Notes – continued
Note
H1
H1
Full year 2020
9
Tax
Tax calculated on income for the year
137,350
91,600
223,794
Adjustment of deferred tax
-2,636
2,004
-3,689
Adjustment of tax calculated for previous years
8,336
2,348
4,491
Total tax
143,050
95,952
224,596
Effective tax rate (%):
Tax rate currently paid by the bank
22.0
22.0
22.0
Non-taxable income and non-deductible costs*
-2.8
-2.6
-2.5
Adjustment of tax calculated for previous years etc.
0.8
0.5
0.1
Total effective tax rate
20.0
19.9
19.6
* Primarily value adjustment of and dividends from sector shares.
Note
30 June 2021
30 June
31 Dec.
10
Receivables from credit institutions and central banks
Demand
173,034
267,102
114,751
Up to and including 3 months
0
3,633,424
3,211,482
More than 1 year and up to and including 5 years
5,000
5,000
5,000
More than 5 years
45,000
45,000
45,000
Total receivables from credit institutions and central banks
223,034
3,950,526
3,376,233
11
Loans and other receivables at amortised cost
Demand
4,296,466
3,185,101
3,859,843
Up to and including 3 months
2,699,357
2,768,568
1,252,486
More than 3 months and up to and including 1 year
6,124,764
6,361,359
7,954,602
More than 1 year and up to and including 5 years
10,939,389
10,163,551
10,053,336
More than 5 years
13,208,189
12,781,296
13,120,899
Total loans and other receivables at amortised cost
37,268,165
35,259,875
36,241,166
of which collateralised repurchase agreements/reverse repo transactions
20,552
-
-
Notes – continued
Note
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total
12
Impairment charges for loans and other receivables and provisions for losses on guarantees, unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings
Impairment charges and provisions
As at 30 June 2021
Loans and other receivables at amortised cost
249,147
840,023
1,072,925
2,162,095
Guarantees
19,528
16,671
40,995
77,194
Unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings
13,876
19,664
0
33,540
Total impairment charges and provisions by stages
282,551
876,358
1,113,920
2,272,829
of which management estimates
130,081
279,666
199,190
608,937
As at 30 June 2020
Loans and other receivables at amortised cost
206,485
1,026,425
885,359
2,118,269
Guarantees
18,467
23,698
20,977
63,142
Unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings
16,601
17,996
0
34,597
Total impairment charges and provisions by stages
241,553
1,068,119
906,336
2,216,008
of which management estimates
95,152
328,620
100,000
523,772
As at 31 December 2020
Loans and other receivables at amortised cost
304,520
839,303
938,449
2,082,272
Guarantees
23,665
23,886
38,263
85,814
Unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings
18,659
17,875
0
36,534
Total impairment charges and provisions by stages
346,844
881,064
976,712
2,204,620
of which management estimates
205,137
255,284
105,765
566,186
Note
30 June
30 June
31 Dec.
12
Impairment charges for loans and other receivables and provisions for losses on guarantees, unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings – continued
In addition to the above, a discount on loans and guarantees taken over from Nordjyske Bank amounted to
19,950
30,246
25,099
The above includes the following stage 3 impairment charges and provisions taken over from Nordjyske Bank:
Cumulative stage 3 impairment charges and provisions at the end of the previous financial year
247,609
507,433
507,433
Change during the period
-45,500
-186,248
-259,824
Total stage 3 impairment charges and provisions
202,109
321,185
247,609
Notes – continued
Note
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total
Impair-ment charges etc. taken to income state-ment
12
Impairment charges for loans and
Impairment charges and provisions
As at 30 June 2021
Impairment charges and provisions
346,844
881,064
976,712
2,204,620
-
Impairment charges and provisions for new exposures during the period, including new accounts for existing customers
61,579
32,439
53,075
147,093
147,093
Reversed impairment charges and
-52,601
-81,391
-58,519
-192,511
-192,511
Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 1
100,798
-95,320
-5,478
0
0
Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 2
-9,119
27,340
-18,221
0
0
Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 3
-1,320
-39,310
40,630
0
0
Impairment charges and provisions during the year resulting from credit
-163,630
151,536
142,270
130,176
130,176
Previously written down, now definitively lost
-
0
-16,549
-16,549
-
Lost, not previously written down
-
-
-
9,024
Received on receivables etc. previously written off
-
-
-
-
-40,218
Total impairment charges and provisions
282,551
876,358
1,113,920
2,272,829
53,564
of which regarding credit institutions etc.
10,871
0
0
10,871
8,866
Notes – continued
Note
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total
Impair-ment charges etc. taken to income state-ment
12
Impairment charges for loans and
Impairment charges and provisions
30 June 2020
Impairment charges and provisions
136,729
404,006
1,490,910
2,031,645
-
Impairment charges and provisions for new exposures during the period, including new accounts for existing customers
53,772
45,382
110,374
209,528
209,528
Reversed impairment charges and
-22,567
-40,101
-151,183
-213,851
-213,851
Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 1
77,271
-34,537
-42,734
0
0
Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 2
-6,897
612,243
-605,346
0
0
Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 3
-778
-3,395
4,173
0
0
Impairment charges and provisions during the year resulting from credit
4,023
84,521
115,536
204,080
204,080
Previously written down, now definitively lost
-
-
-15,394
-15,394
-
Lost, not previously written down
-
-
-
-
11,989
Received on receivables etc. previously written off
-
-
-
-
-65,808
Total impairment charges and provisions
241,553
1,068,119
906,336
2,216,008
145,938
of which regarding credit institutions etc.
2,586
0
0
2,586
1,675
Notes – continued
Note
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total
Impair-ment charges etc. taken to income state-ment
12
Impairment charges for loans and
Impairment charges and provisions
As at 31 December 2020
Impairment charges and provisions
136,729
404,006
1,490,910
2,031,645
-
Impairment charges and provisions for new exposures during the period, including new accounts for existing customers
110,102
86,720
122,077
318,899
318,899
Reversed impairment charges and
-35,138
-70,486
-180,189
-285,813
-285,813
Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 1
147,307
-58,732
-88,575
0
0
Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 2
-10,189
453,417
-443,228
0
0
Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 3
-1,573
-17,205
18,778
0
0
Impairment charges and provisions during the year resulting from credit
-394
83,344
153,320
236,270
236,270
Previously written down, now definitively lost
-
-
-96,381
-96,381
-
Lost, not previously written down
-
-
-
-
66,781
Received on receivables etc. previously written off
-
-
-
-
-102,789
Total impairment charges and provisions
346,844
881,064
976,712
2,204,620
233,348
of which regarding credit institutions etc.
2,005
0
0
2,005
1,094
Notes – continued
Note
30 June 2021
30 June
31 Dec.
13
Suspended calculation of interest
Loans and other receivables with suspended
179,134
210,744
264,721
14
Bonds at fair value
Listed on the stock exchange
6,965,697
6,575,542
6,636,965
Total bonds at fair value
6,965,697
6,575,542
6,636,965
15
Shares etc.
Listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen
8,595
5,328
10,850
Investment fund certificates
18,766
20,407
29,577
Unlisted shares at fair value
11,357
12,204
14,186
Sector shares at fair value
1,334,320
1,259,658
1,331,194
Total shares etc.
1,373,038
1,297,597
1,385,807
16
Assets linked to pooled schemes
Cash deposits
22,193
14,296
101,854
Bonds:
Other bonds
1,405,930
1,649,986
1,513,905
Total bonds
1,405,930
1,649,986
1,513,905
Shares:
Other shares
767,379
583,278
672,557
Investment fund certificates
2,984,403
2,011,417
2,411,764
Total shares
3,751,782
2,594,695
3,084,321
Other items
-20,240
-18,590
0
Total assets linked to pooled schemes
5,159,665
4,240,387
4,700,080
17
Intangible assets
Goodwill
Cost at the end of the previous financial year
923,255
923,255
923,255
Total cost on the balance sheet date
923,255
923,255
923,255
Write-downs at the end of the previous financial year
0
0
0
Total write-downs on the balance sheet date
0
0
0
Total goodwill on the balance sheet date
923,255
923,255
923,255
Customer relationships
Cost at the end of the previous financial year
150,000
150,000
150,000
Total cost on the balance sheet date
150,000
150,000
150,000
Amortisation at the end of the previous financial year
38,417
23,417
23,417
Amortisation for the period
7,500
7,500
15,000
Total amortisation on the balance sheet date
45,917
30,917
38,417
Total customer relationships on the balance sheet date
104,083
119,083
111,583
Total intangible assets on the balance sheet date
1,027,338
1,042,338
1,034,838
Notes – continued
Note
30 June 2021
30 June
31 Dec.
18
Debt to credit institutions and central banks
Demand
1,086,282
700,603
711,366
Up to and including 3 months
0
106,291
292,643
More than 3 months and up to and including 1 year
70,778
163,762
385,258
More than 1 year and up to and including 5 years
491,573
590,736
562,413
More than 5 years
608,025
545,005
497,238
Total debt to credit institutions and central banks
2,256,658
2,106,397
2,448,918
19
Deposits and other debt
Demand
31,147,768
29,139,020
29,973,193
Deposits and other debt with notice:
Up to and including 3 months
461,770
936,063
418,740
More than 3 months and up to and including 1 year
1,619,261
1,855,910
1,395,528
More than 1 year and up to and including 5 years
589,293
1,259,521
668,580
More than 5 years
2,397,789
2,239,494
2,482,524
Total deposits and other debt
36,215,881
35,430,008
34,938,565
of which deposits covered by the Guarantee Fund
61.2%
62.8%
64.1%
Distributed as follows:
Demand
31,021,372
29,009,745
29,849,983
With notice
1,353,354
1,924,570
1,328,132
Time deposits
516,455
624,097
277,918
Long-term deposit agreements
966,304
1,338,331
1,050,783
Special types of deposits
2,358,396
2,533,265
2,431,749
36,215,881
35,430,008
34,938,565
20
Issued bonds at amortised cost
More than 1 year and up to and including 5 years
2,356,502
1,676,433
1,675,470
More than 5 years
613,213
686,965
686,326
Total issued bonds at amortised cost
2,969,715
2,363,398
2,361,796
21
Subordinated debt
Tier 2 capital:
Fixed-rate loan, principal of DKK 500 million,
maturity date 13 June 2028
500,000
500,000
500,000
Floating-rate loan, principal of EUR 100 million,
maturity date 22 August 2029
743,615
745,435
743,925
Floating-rate loan, principal of DKK 300 million,
maturity date 13 June 2030
300,000
300,000
300,000
Adjustment to amortised cost and fair value adjustment
3,383
5,656
5,225
Total subordinated debt
1,546,998
1,551,091
1,549,150
22
Share capital
Number of DKK 1 shares
Beginning of period
29,228,321
29,661,796
29,661,796
Cancelled during the period
-160,600
-433,475
-433,475
End of period
29,067,721
29,228,321
29,228,321
of which reserved for subsequent cancellation
300,900
160,600
160,600
Total share capital
29,068
29,228
29,228
Notes – continued
Note
30 June 2021
30 June
31 Dec.
23
Own shares
Own shares included in the balance sheet at
0
0
0
Market value
191,760
77,766
91,767
Number of own shares:
Beginning of period
165,644
433,721
433,721
Purchased during the period
999,016
1,009,724
1,525,629
Sold during the period
-702,550
-843,980
-1,360,231
Cancelled during the period
-160,600
-433,475
-433,475
End of period
301,510
165,990
165,644
of which reserved for subsequent cancellation
300,900
160,600
160,600
Nominal value of holding of own shares, end of period
302
166
166
Own shares’ proportion of share capital, end of period (%)
1.0
0.6
0.6
24
Contingent liabilities etc.
Contingent liabilities
Financial guarantees
4,371,476
2,943,005
3,536,326
Guarantees against losses on mortgage credit loans
2,849,588
2,661,206
2,813,424
Registration and refinancing guarantees
3,762,824
2,925,519
2,684,855
Sector guarantees
104,802
104,802
104,802
Other contingent liabilities
721,942
744,079
672,423
Total contingent liabilities
11,810,632
9,378,611
9,811,830
Other contractual obligations
Irrevocable credit commitments etc.
335,995
0
0
Total other contractual obligations
335,995
0
0
25
Assets provided as security
First-mortgage loans are provided for renewable energy projects. The loans are funded directly by KfW Bankengruppe, to which security in the associated loans has been provided. Each reduction of the first-mortgage loans is deducted directly from the funding at KfW Bankengruppe.
The balance sheet item is
1,114,604
1,238,072
1,152,786
As collateral for clearing and raising of loans, the bank has pledged securities to the central bank of Denmark at a market price of
162,234
309,807
168,512
Amount deposited in a cover-for-liabilities account as security for the Danish Growth Fund up to a specific limit of loss as a consequence of Ringkjøbing Landbobank's ownership interest in Landbrugets Finansieringsbank
0
378
0
Collateral under CSA agreements etc.
33,256
44,110
35,193
Notes – continued
Note
30 June 2021
30 June
31 Dec.
26
Loans and guarantees in percent, by sector
Public authorities
0.0
0.0
0.0
Business customers:
Agriculture, hunting and forestry
Cattle farming etc.
1.2
1.4
1.3
Pig farming etc.
1.2
1.3
1.2
Other agriculture, hunting and forestry
4.8
5.7
5.4
Fisheries
1.6
2.0
1.8
Industry and raw materials extraction
2.4
2.7
2.7
Energy supply
Renewable energy
6.6
6.9
7.2
Other energy supply
0.3
0.3
0.3
Building and construction
3.2
3.4
3.3
Trade
3.3
3.7
3.3
Transport, hotels and restaurants
1.9
2.0
2.0
Information and communication
0.5
0.5
0.5
Finance and insurance
8.1
7.7
8.1
Real property
First mortgage without prior creditors
13.0
12.6
12.7
Other real property financing
4.3
4.6
4.2
Other business customers
6.7
6.7
7.1
Total business customers
59.1
61.5
61.1
Private individuals
40.9
38.5
38.9
Total
100.0
100.0
100.0
Notes – continued
Note
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Credit-impaired on initial recogni-tion
Total
Total
27
Loans, guarantees and unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings by credit quality and IFRS 9 stages
As at 30 June 2021
Credit quality
High
52,126,575
141,350
0
0
52,267,925
73%
Medium
10,263,306
1,620,183
0
0
11,883,489
17%
Low
1,515,242
3,842,766
0
0
5,358,008
7%
Credit-impaired
0
0
1,539,220
318,197
1,857,417
3%
Total
63,905,123
5,604,299
1,539,220
318,197
71,366,839
100%
Impairment charges etc.
282,551
876,358
911,811
202,109
2,272,829
As at 30 June 2020
Credit quality
High
45,626,332
148,067
0
0
45,774,399
72%
Medium
8,688,157
1,793,429
0
0
10,481,586
16%
Low
1,745,464
4,493,542
0
0
6,239,006
10%
Credit-impaired
0
0
955,858
463,229
1,419,087
2%
Total
56,059,953
6,435,038
955,858
463,229
63,914,078
100%
Impairment charges etc.
241,553
1,068,119
585,151
321,185
2,216,008
As at 31 December 2020
Credit quality
High
47,043,274
123,728
0
0
47,167,002
72%
Medium
9,525,618
1,630,433
0
0
11,156,051
17%
Low
1,640,245
3,932,329
0
0
5,572,574
8%
Credit-impaired
0
0
1,415,013
366,909
1,781,922
3%
Total
58,209,137
5,686,490
1,415,013
366,909
65,677,549
100%
Impairment charges etc.
346,844
881,064
729,103
247,609
2,204,620
Notes – continued
28
Miscellaneous comments
Main figures
Summary of income statement (DKK million)
H1
H1
Full year
Net interest income
659
618
1,252
Dividends from shares etc.
73
71
71
Net fee and commission income
410
355
730
Net interest and fee income
1,142
1,044
2,053
Value adjustments
+35
-20
+126
Other operating income
5
1
2
Staff and administration expenses
393
381
766
Amortisation, depreciation and write-downs on intangible and tangible assets
15
13
29
Other operating expenses
4
4
8
Impairment charges for loans and receivables etc.
-54
-146
-234
Profit before tax
716
481
1,144
Tax
143
96
224
Net profit
573
385
920
Main figures from the balance sheet (DKK million)
30 June
30 June
31 Dec.
Loans and other receivables at amortised cost
37,268
35,260
36,241
Deposits and other debt including pooled schemes
41,376
39,670
39,639
Subordinated debt
1,547
1,551
1,549
Equity
8,333
7,612
8,146
Balance sheet total
57,123
53,984
54,862
The Danish FSA’s official key figures/ratios etc. for Danish banks
H1
H1
Capital ratios:
Total capital ratio
%
21.3
22.1
21.1
Tier 1 capital ratio
%
17.7
18.1
17.5
Individual solvency requirement
%
9.3
9.3
9.3
MREL requirement – fixed by the Danish FSA
%
17.9
20.2
17.9
MREL capital ratio
%
28.2
30.0
26.7
Earnings:
Return on equity before tax
%
8.7
6.3
14.5
Return on equity after tax
%
7.0
5.1
11.7
Income/cost ratio
DKK
2.54
1.89
2.10
Return on assets
%
1.0
0.7
1.7
Market risk:
Interest rate risk
%
1.1
1.2
1.0
Foreign exchange position
%
1.3
2.1
0.1
Foreign exchange risk
%
0.0
0.0
0.0
Liquidity risk:
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)
%
185
239
206
Loans and impairments thereon relative to deposits
%
95.2
94.2
96.7
Credit risk:
Loans relative to shareholders’ equity
4.5
4.6
4.4
Growth in loans
%
2.8
-0.6
2.2
Total large exposures (< 175%)
%
108.4
103.8
99.8
Cumulative impairment ratio
%
4.4
4.7
4.6
Impairment ratio
%
0.10
0.31
0.48
Proportion of receivables at reduced interest
%
0.3
0.4
0.5
Share return:
Earnings per share*/***
DKK
1,982.3
1,321.8
3,155.6
Book value per share*/**
DKK
28,967
26,190
28,029
Dividend per share*
DKK
0
0
700
Market price relative to earnings per share*/***
32.1
35.4
17.6
Market price relative to book value per share*/**
2.20
1.79
1.98
* Calculated on the basis of a denomination of DKK 100 per share.
Management statement
The board of directors and the general management have today discussed and approved the interim report of Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S for the period 1 January to 30 June 2021.
The interim report is drawn up in accordance with the provisions of the Danish Financial Business Act and other Danish disclosure requirements for listed financial companies. We consider the chosen accounting policies to be appropriate and the estimates made responsible, so that the interim report provides a true and fair view of the bank’s assets, liabilities and financial position as at 30 June 2021 and of the result of the bank’s activities for the period 1 January to 30 June 2021. We also believe that the management’s review contains a true and fair account of the development in the bank’s activities and financial circumstances as well as a description of the most important risks and uncertainties which can affect the bank.
The interim report has not been audited or reviewed, but the bank’s external auditors have verified the profit by carrying out procedures corresponding to those required for a review and have thereby checked that the conditions for ongoing recognition of the profit for the period in the common equity tier 1 capital have been met.
Ringkøbing, 4 August 2021
General management:
John Fisker
Claus Andersen
Jørn Nielsen
Carl Pedersen
Board of directors:
Martin Krogh Pedersen
Mads Hvolby
Jens Møller Nielsen
Morten Jensen
Jon Steingrim Johnsen
Jacob Møller
Lone Rejkjær Söllmann
Sten Uggerhøj
Dan Junker Astrup
Gitte E.S.H. Vigsø
Arne Ugilt
Finn Aaen
Attachment