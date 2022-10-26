Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s quarterly report for the first three quarters of 2022
26 October 2022
The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 1,406 million and profit of DKK 1,036 million after tax for the first three quarters of the year. The profit after tax is equivalent to a 16% p.a. return on equity.
Core earnings
(DKK million)
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q3
Total core income
2,062
1,782
2,433
2,179
2,116
2,001
Total expenses and depreciation
654
600
817
788
805
866
Core earnings before impairment charges for loans
1,408
1,182
1,616
1,391
1,311
1,135
Impairment charges for loans etc.
-2
-61
-68
-223
-100
-43
Core earnings
1,406
1,121
1,548
1,168
1,211
1,092
Result for the portfolio etc.
-80
-4
+7
-9
+49
+77
Special costs
15
12
17
15
15
217
Tax
-275
-230
-309
-224
-267
-174
Net profit
1,036
875
1,229
920
978
778
Highlights of the first three quarters of 2022
The profit after tax is DKK 1,036 million, equivalent to a 16% p.a. return on equity
Core income increases by 16% to DKK 2,062 million
Costs increase by 9%, and the rate of costs decreases to 31.7%
Growth in loans of 24% compared to the end of September 2021 is attributable to the takeover of the SEB client portfolio, coronavirus effects and a continued satisfactory increase in customers
The portfolio of deposits has increased by 15% since the end of September 2021.
Satisfactory final report on the Danish FSA’s ordinary inspection
The bank’s two brands take first and third place in Voxmeter image survey.
The profit before tax is expected to be at the upper end of the previously announced upwardly adjusted interval
Yours sincerely
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
