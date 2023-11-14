Is Ringmetall SE's (ETR:HP3A) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Ringmetall (ETR:HP3A) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 11% over the last month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Ringmetall's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ringmetall is:

9.2% = €6.9m ÷ €75m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every €1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated €0.09 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Ringmetall's Earnings Growth And 9.2% ROE

To begin with, Ringmetall seems to have a respectable ROE. Be that as it may, the company's ROE is still quite lower than the industry average of 14%. That being the case, the significant five-year 32% net income growth reported by Ringmetall comes as a pleasant surprise. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently. However, not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So this certainly also provides some context to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

We then compared Ringmetall's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 7.4% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Ringmetall is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Ringmetall Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Ringmetall has a three-year median payout ratio of 27% (where it is retaining 73% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Ringmetall is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Moreover, Ringmetall is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 26%.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Ringmetall's performance. Specifically, we like that it has been reinvesting a high portion of its profits at a moderate rate of return, resulting in earnings expansion. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

