The Rings Market is expected to grow by USD 54.53 Mn by 2026, Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel and Geography - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rings Market is projected to grow by USD 54.53 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing number of promotional activities through social media and the increasing focus of vendors on brand endorsement during the forecasted period. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rings Market 2022-2026

Rings Market: Segmentation Analysis

  • Distribution channel

  • Geography

Rings Market: Major Driver

One of the key drivers supporting the ring market growth is the increasing number of promotional activities conducted through social media. Marketing and branding are essential for increasing customer interest in gems and jewelry. Vendors strategically engage customers through social media campaigns on platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. Digital marketing helps increase product sales because of its broad reach. With the increasing penetration of the Internet, the growing adoption of smartphones and tablets, and the popularity of social media platforms, people can easily access jewelry information on the go.

For example, Kalyan Jewellers announced the launch of a special seasonal offer with their Back Home campaign across the UAE in July 2022. According to the campaign, customers who purchase jewelry worth Dh1,500 or more from Kalyan Jewellers will be eligible for free flight tickets to their home country. Such type of campaigns implies that vendors are proactively investing in social media campaigns and promotions in order to increase customer interest and sales. As a result, increasing marketing campaigns will boost ring sales during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report.

Rings Market: Major Trend

The global ring market is fragmented due to the presence of regional and international vendors offering a wide variety of designs and stones for rings, which are primarily influenced by diverse cultures. The availability of such diverse designs and materials has increased the demand for cross-cultural designs over the last decade. Asian, Italian, Roman, and Egyptian rings are part of popular cross-cultural designs. Rings with such cross-cultural designs are typically molded with various gemstones, most notably diamonds. Awareness and knowledge about such cross-cultural designs among customers across the world raise the demand for such products.

For instance, Kalyan Jewellers, one of the key vendors in India, offers a wide range of ring designs inspired by Asian culture. Therefore, the increasing demand and supply of cross-cultural ring designs in the market will likely drive the growth of the market during the forecasted period.

Rings Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.85%

Market growth 2022-2026

$54.53 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.52

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 57%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aurum Jewellers, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., CaratLane, CHANEL Ltd., Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd., DAMIANI S.p.A., Emperor Watch and Jewelry Ltd, GIVA Jewellery, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, P. C. Chandra Gems Pvt. Ltd, Pandora AS, Riddles Group Inc., Signet Jewelers Ltd., Stuller Inc., Swarovski AG, Tiffany and Co, and Titan Company Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aurum Jewellers

  • 10.4 CaratLane

  • 10.5 CHANEL Ltd.

  • 10.6 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd.

  • 10.7 DAMIANI S.p.A.

  • 10.8 Emperor Watch and Jewelry Ltd

  • 10.9 Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.

  • 10.10 Kering SA

  • 10.11 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

  • 10.12 Malabar Gold and Diamonds

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-rings-market-is-expected-to-grow-by-usd-54-53-mn-by-2026--market-segmentation-by-distribution-channel-and-geography---technavio-301658873.html

SOURCE Technavio

