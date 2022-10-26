The Rings Market is expected to grow by USD 54.53 Mn by 2026, Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rings Market is projected to grow by USD 54.53 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing number of promotional activities through social media and the increasing focus of vendors on brand endorsement during the forecasted period. Request Free Sample Report.

Rings Market: Segmentation Analysis

Distribution channel

Geography

Rings Market: Major Driver

One of the key drivers supporting the ring market growth is the increasing number of promotional activities conducted through social media. Marketing and branding are essential for increasing customer interest in gems and jewelry. Vendors strategically engage customers through social media campaigns on platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. Digital marketing helps increase product sales because of its broad reach. With the increasing penetration of the Internet, the growing adoption of smartphones and tablets, and the popularity of social media platforms, people can easily access jewelry information on the go.

For example, Kalyan Jewellers announced the launch of a special seasonal offer with their Back Home campaign across the UAE in July 2022. According to the campaign, customers who purchase jewelry worth Dh1,500 or more from Kalyan Jewellers will be eligible for free flight tickets to their home country. Such type of campaigns implies that vendors are proactively investing in social media campaigns and promotions in order to increase customer interest and sales. As a result, increasing marketing campaigns will boost ring sales during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report.

Rings Market: Major Trend

The global ring market is fragmented due to the presence of regional and international vendors offering a wide variety of designs and stones for rings, which are primarily influenced by diverse cultures. The availability of such diverse designs and materials has increased the demand for cross-cultural designs over the last decade. Asian, Italian, Roman, and Egyptian rings are part of popular cross-cultural designs. Rings with such cross-cultural designs are typically molded with various gemstones, most notably diamonds. Awareness and knowledge about such cross-cultural designs among customers across the world raise the demand for such products.

For instance, Kalyan Jewellers, one of the key vendors in India, offers a wide range of ring designs inspired by Asian culture. Therefore, the increasing demand and supply of cross-cultural ring designs in the market will likely drive the growth of the market during the forecasted period.

Rings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.85% Market growth 2022-2026 $54.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aurum Jewellers, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., CaratLane, CHANEL Ltd., Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd., DAMIANI S.p.A., Emperor Watch and Jewelry Ltd, GIVA Jewellery, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, P. C. Chandra Gems Pvt. Ltd, Pandora AS, Riddles Group Inc., Signet Jewelers Ltd., Stuller Inc., Swarovski AG, Tiffany and Co, and Titan Company Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

