Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    5,244.25
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,769.00
    +37.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,489.50
    +4.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,057.10
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.48
    +0.46 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    2,393.80
    +21.10 (+0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    28.57
    +0.32 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0727
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5760
    +0.0160 (+0.35%)
     

  • Vix

    14.91
    -0.89 (-5.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2553
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    153.2610
    +0.0580 (+0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    70,128.99
    -320.65 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,923.80
    -37.41 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,442.63
    -139.18 (-0.35%)
     

Rio de Janeiro’s Utility Closes Deal With Creditors For Debt Restructuring

Rachel Gamarski, Cristiane Lucchesi and Giovanna Bellotti Azevedo
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Rio de Janeiro’s utility Light SA reached an agreement with creditors, moving a step closer to leaving a bankruptcy protection process that started last year, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The deal includes 1 billion reais ($200 million) in equity injection from the company’s main shareholders, Nelson Tanure, Ronaldo Cezar Coelho and Carlos Alberto Da Veiga Sicupira, who own a combined 65% of the company, the people said, asking not to be named because the discussions are private.

MORE: Light Said Open to Negotiate Share Price for Debt-to-Equity Swap

Light, which has about 11 billion reais in total debt, filed for bankruptcy protection almost a year ago, after warning regulators it lacked enough revenue to cope with an increasing debt burden, blaming energy theft and high delinquency rates.

The binding agreement will become a full restructuring plan that must be approved at the creditors’ meeting scheduled for April 25.

The deal includes a debt-to-equity conversion up to 2.2 billion reais and the issuance of two new bonds — one with a 8 years maturity paying inflation plus 5%, and another with a 13 years maturity paying inflation plus 3%.

(Updates with details on the agreement in last paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement