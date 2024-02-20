Rio Strikes Australia’s Top Clean Energy Pact to Power Aluminum

(Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group struck Australia’s largest pact for the supply of renewable energy as it aims to decarbonize aluminum assets that account for the largest share of the miner’s direct emissions.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company will buy 80% of electricity generated at billionaire Andrew Forrest-owned Windlab Pty.’s planned 1.4 gigawatt Bungaban wind farm in Queensland. Rio will use the pact to power the Boyne aluminum smelter and Yarwun and Queensland alumina refineries, the world’s No. 2 miner said Wednesday in a statement.

Rio’s deal with Windlab follows an agreement last month with European Energy A/S for clean power from a solar farm in Queensland state.

“The task remains challenging, but we have a pathway to provide the competitive, firmed power our Gladstone plants need,” Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said in the statement. The Bungaban project is expected to deliver power by 2029.

Aluminum production is energy intensive and regarded as among the hardest-to-abate parts of heavy industry. Direct emissions from Rio’s operations totaled about 21.1 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2022, according to company filings. The new power deals to switch to clean energy in Queensland could lower Rio’s footprint by about 5 million tons a year, the company said.

Read more: Rio to Tap Giant Australia Solar Project to Power Aluminum

Rio took a $800 million post-tax impairment in the six months to June 2023, mainly related to its Queensland alumina refineries and in part as a result of the costs of decarbonization. London-based Rio is scheduled to report full-year earnings later Wednesday.

Story continues

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.