Rio Tinto aims to keep Resolution's copper in US, executive says

FILE PHOTO: Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual conference in Toronto·Reuters
Ernest Scheyder
3 min read
0
In this article:

By Ernest Scheyder

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Rio Tinto aims to keep all of the copper from its Resolution mine inside the United States should the long-delayed and controversial project win regulatory approval, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

The Arizona mine would, if developed, over its life produce more than 40 billion pounds (18.1 million metric tons) of copper and supply more than a quarter of U.S. demand, but it is strongly opposed by some Native Americans given concerns the project could destroy a site of religious and cultural import.

That has placed Resolution at the center of a simmering debate about where best to secure copper and other critical minerals for the clean energy transition.

Some of Resolution's opponents have repeatedly alleged that Anglo-Australian miner Rio would export the project's copper, but the company sees strong demand inside the United States, Bold Baatar, head of Rio's copper business, said in an interview on the sidelines of the World Copper Conference in Santiago.

"Certainly if Resolution comes on stream, all of that copper we would like it to be sold in the U.S.," he said.

Rio operates Utah's Kennecott copper mine and smelter, with all of its production consumed inside the country. The only other U.S. copper smelter is operated by Freeport-McMoRan.

A Native American group on Monday asked all members of a U.S. appeals court to overturn an earlier ruling that granted land to Rio and minority partner BHP to develop Resolution. U.S. President Joe Biden had separately paused a regulatory decision on the project in 2021.

Baatar said he would be tracking the court case. He and Rio have long said they believe Resolution can be developed safely.

"The U.S. is endowed with the resources. It's probably one of the most stringent environmental, legal and regulatory frameworks in the world," Baatar said.

"I think the U.S. will be making a choice between 'in our backyard' or 'in somebody else's backyard.' But there's no security of supply if it's somebody else's backyard."

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

The global copper industry has in recent years faced rising opposition to a slew of projects, including Resolution as well as First Quantum's Cobre Panama, which Panamanian officials forced to close last year, taking 1% of the world's supply of the red metal offline.

That has sparked concerns from Baatar and other industry executives about how the world can obtain the copper needed for the energy transition.

Given growing appetite for copper from the personal electronics industry, as well as for use in artificial intelligence technologies, prices are expected to jump more than 30% in coming years, analysts say.

"(Copper) demand is really the least of the issues at the moment. I think it's the supply side," said Baatar, who will become Rio's chief commercial officer later this year in a move widely seen as positioning him to eventually become its CEO.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Corcept (CORT) Completes Enrollment in Phase II ALS Study

    The phase II DAZALS study is evaluating Corcept's (CORT) dazucorilant for treating patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Enrollment in the study is already complete.

  • Justin Trudeau's government raises taxes on wealthiest Canadians in federal budget

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ’s government announced Tuesday it is imposing higher taxes on the wealthiest Canadians as part of the federal budget. The taxable portion of capital gains above $250,000 Canadian (US$181,000) would rise from half to two-thirds, which the federal government says will only affect 0.1% of Canadians and raise nearly $20 billion Canadian (US$14.5 billion) in revenue over five years.

  • Babcock & Wilcox (BW) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why

    Babcock & Wilcox (BW) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • Canada Hikes Capital Gains Tax to Raise Billions for Housing

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada will raise capital gains taxes on businesses and wealthy individuals to help pay for tens of billions in new spending aimed at making housing more affordable and improving the lives of young people.Most Read from BloombergUS Yields Spike as Hawkish Powell Puts 5% in Play: Markets WrapDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Powell Sig

  • Billionaire Rinehart Buys Stake in Rare Earths Producer Lynas

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire mining magnate Gina Rinehart has amassed a 5.82% stake in Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. via her private company Hancock Prospecting Ltd.Most Read from BloombergUS Yields Spike as Hawkish Powell Puts 5% in Play: Markets WrapDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Powell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation SurprisesRinehart and

  • Three Chinese Citizens Killed After Windstorm Pulled Them Out Of Closed Windows In New Housing Development. Is Public Corruption To Blame?

    Four people were killed when a powerful storm swept through Nanchang in China's Jiangxi province and damaged over 5,000 homes. Three of the victims were killed when the high winds sucked them through the closed windows of their new apartments. Another 1,600 people were evacuated, and the winds, estimated to be near hurricane strength, ripped air conditioning units out of windows and knocked down over 2,000 trees. Questions About Building Quality Although the storm packed a punch, the extreme dam

  • Red Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster is mulling a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing as it looks to restructure its debt, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergUS Yields Spike as Hawkish Powell Puts 5% in Play: Markets WrapDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Powell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflat

  • Americans now expect a record $82K to change jobs—and men want nearly $30K more than women

    The minimum pay workers say they'll need to jump ship is the highest it's been in a decade. Blame the surging cost of living

  • Bank of America Just Predicted $95 Oil. 3 Oil Stocks to Buy Now

    With oil set to move higher, these 3 stocks are set to outperform.

  • Tesla job cuts: workers in U.S. and China, 'some really good players too'

    Tesla's global job cuts include reducing staff in the U.S. and China, the automakers' two biggest markets, across sales, tech, and engineering.