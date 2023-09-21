Rio Tinto Pauses Work at Mine After Aboriginal Cave Damaged

(Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group has paused work on an iron ore mine site in Western Australia after an Indigenous rock shelter in the area was damaged.

The world’s second-largest mining company said operations at its Nammuldi site were paused last month when the incident occurred, according to a statement Friday. A large rock and scrub tree had fallen from an overhang above the cave entrance, Rio said.

“Initial assessments taken by drone haven’t found structural damage to the rock shelter or impacts to any cultural materials,” it said.

Rio is working closely with the traditional landowners, the Muntulgura Guruma people, for guidance on how to proceed with work at the site, Chief Executive Simon Trott said in the statement.

The latest incident comes after enormous backlash over the company’s destruction of an ancient Aboriginal site in 2020, which culminated in the departure of both its chief executive officer and chairman. In recent years Rio has also faced intense criticism for widespread sexual harassment, racism and bullying at the company, and executives have come under pressure to work on improving company culture.

