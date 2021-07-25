U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,390.75
    -12.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,821.00
    -130.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,088.50
    -9.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,189.50
    -15.60 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.83
    -0.24 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.30
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1776
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2860
    +0.0210 (+1.66%)
     

  • Vix

    17.20
    -0.49 (-2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3750
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3740
    -0.1360 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,773.03
    +3,714.52 (+10.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    899.96
    +106.23 (+13.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.58
    +59.28 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,978.42
    +430.42 (+1.56%)
     

Rio Tinto Smelter Workers Go on Strike Over Contracts in Canada

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robert Tuttle
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Plc. workers went on strike at an aluminum smelter in British Columbia on Sunday over labor contracts with the company, their union said in a release.

About 900 Rio Tinto workers at smelting facilities in Kitimat were on strike as of 12:01 a.m. Pacific time Sunday, Unifor said in a release posted on the union website.

“Our union is fully prepared to defend our members’ rights and protect good jobs in Kitimat now and in the future,” Jerry Dias, Unifor national president, said in the release.

The union’s bargaining committee negotiated until the strike deadline at midnight, Unifor said, accusing the company of violating existing contracts by using contractors and temporary employees and failing to address concerns over pensions and retiree benefits.

An email to Rio Tinto wasn’t immediately returned.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Olympics-Shooting-Korean great Jin 'devastated' after missing 10m pistol final

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Shooting great Jin Jong-oh's quest for a record-extending fifth individual Olympic gold fell short on Saturday as the South Korean failed to qualify for the final of the men's 10 metre pistol event at the Tokyo Games. His team mates watched anxiously as Jin, who won the 10 metre pistol title in the 2012 London Games, did not manage to break into the top eight advancing to the final. Jin had etched his name in the record books at Rio when he won the 50 metre pistol event to become the first shooter in Olympic history to win a specific event at three consecutive Games.

  • Canadian union Unifor starts strike at Rio Tinto operations

    Unifor issued a 72-hour strike notice on Wednesday after nearly seven weeks of unproductive talks over proposed changes to workers' retirement benefits and unresolved grievances. "Rio Tinto has made every effort to reach a mutually beneficial agreement through negotiating with Unifor over the past seven weeks, and will continue to do so," the company said in the statement. "Rio Tinto was given every opportunity to reach a fair deal but showed complete disregard for our issues," the union said in a statement.

  • Pelosi puts anti-Trump Republican Kinzinger on US Capitol attack panel

    Speaker asks Illinois representative to join Liz CheneyMinority leader withdrew support after Trump allies rejectedI Alone Can Fix It: Leonnig and Rucker on Trump bestseller Adam Kinzinger speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters The speaker of the US House, Nancy Pelosi, has appointed a second anti-Trump Republican to the select committee which will investigate the deadly 6 January assault on the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump. Asked if she would ask

  • Netflix’s ‘Army Of Thieves’ First Teaser Trailer, Key Art And First-Look Images Out

    Attention, geeks: the teaser trailer to Army of Thieves is out, along with key art and first-look images from the eagerly awaited prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, which bowed in May. The story takes place before the events of Army of the Dead during the beginning stages of the zombie outbreak. Ludwig […]

  • Valve Says It Hasn't Found A Game That The Steam Deck Can't Handle

    Valve’s Steam Deck is a powerful piece of hardware, based on the specs released. According to Valve, it’s powerful enough to play everything the company has tested on it at 30 fps or more.

  • Tata built a Micro Bullet-Proof Vehicle back in 2012

    One arm of Tata Group's industrial conglomerate keeps its fingers in the defense industry pie. Tata Aerospace and Defense and Tata Motors have been making martial vehicles since 1958, Tata Motors calling itself "the backbone of the Indian army" and saying it has provided more than one million vehicles to the Indian armed forces. For this one, the Tata Micro Bullet-Proof Vehicle (MBPV), the defense folks and Tata Motors teamed with the Indian military's research arm, the Defense Research and Development Organization (VRDE-DRDO).

  • Tokyo Olympics: One athlete braved sharks and crocodiles

    Training for the Olympics can be a full-time job but Jo Brigden-Jones has combined it with much more.

  • White House Shifts Messaging on Inflation as Republicans Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- The White House is shifting the way it talks about inflation, as polls show increasing voter concern and Republicans try to use rising prices to kill off President Joe Biden’s sweeping plans to spend trillions of dollars on social programs and infrastructure projects.Out: wonky words like “transitory” and complicated statistical explanations for price indicators.In: plain-language explanations from the president himself, who sought in remarks last week to acknowledge ordinary Amer

  • COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on July 24

    About 60% of adults in the state have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

  • Jets, Bears have discussed potential Nick Foles trade

    The Jets and the Bears have reportedly had trade talks about veteran quarterback Nick Foles ahead of the beginning of training camp.

  • Health care for older immigrants sees momentum among states

    The Chicago woman's last full medical exam was in 2015 and she sees no options for care as a Mexican immigrant without permission to live in the U.S. She’s not eligible for Medicare, Medicaid or Affordable Care Act coverage. Illinois is among a handful of Democratic-run states extending health insurance coverage to adult immigrants in the country illegally, including seniors. The state, which became the first to offer a Medicaid-like program for older immigrants last year, used a new budget to expand the program.

  • Woman jailed for stabbing man so hard between the eyes that knife penetrated his brain

    Brittany Stone, 28, was jailed for three years at Nottingham Crown Court for stabbing a man so hard between the eyes that the kitchen knife penetrated his brain.

  • Las Vegas police solve an old murder case using record-low volume of DNA

    Las Vegas police have solved a cold murder case using a record-low volume of DNA to conduct gene sequencing.

  • Update on the Florida stepfather who beat a boy to death for sneaking to get a cookie

    Two of Jack Montgomery’s stepsons told police their 6-foot-2, 270-pound stepfather gave their 6-year-old brother, Brice Russell, a beating that included grabbing a leg and slinging Brice so that his head smacked a high shelf or cabinet in their Tampa area hotel room.

  • He refused to give up his coveted Twitter handle. Then he was 'swatted' and died of a heart attack.

    The international scheme to obtain a coveted Twitter handle ended on a sleepy, country road in Tennessee when police surrounded the home of Mark Herring and ordered him to come out with his hands up. Authorities were called to the Sumner County address in April 2020 in response to a report that a woman had been fatally shot and pipe bombs would go off if officers arrived, according to court records.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Wash

  • Police respond to viral video showing officer appearing to toss a baggie into man’s car

    ‘Hey bro, you just threw that in here,’ man tells police officer

  • Asda fight: Suspects released on bail as new video of brawl emerges online

    The attackers were dressed in costumes which including Spider Man, Batman and Ali G

  • ‘What did I do?’: 75-year-old suddenly tasered by police while in his underwear

    Body camera footage shows police officer, who has been charged with assault, firing without warning

  • ‘Tired’ San Francisco bars weigh COVID-19 vaccine proof as cases jump

    In San Francisco, conversations are swirling about how bars might soon start carding all patrons — but for proof of vaccination status instead of legal drinking age.

  • Jan. 6 Riot Was No Fluke and This 1898 Massacre Proves It

    Alpha Stock / Alamy Stock PhotoSo you still think the bloody riot in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was an aberration? You still think that an armed mob trying to overthrow a duly elected government is not who we are? If so, I’ve got a book for you.Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy by David Zucchino, which was awarded this year’s Pulitzer Prize for general nonfiction, tells a story that’s more than a century old but feels as fresh as today’s headlines. Afte