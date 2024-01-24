Rio Tinto Staff Died in Plane Crash in Canada on Way to Diavik Mine
(Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group said a number of its staff heading to the company’s Diavik diamond mine died in a fatal plane crash near Fort Smith in Canada.
The miner is working closely with authorities to find out exactly what happened, it said in a statement on Wednesday. The company didn’t disclose the number of deaths.
Rio has been operating Diavik, the biggest diamond mine in Canada, since it started production in 2003, before taking full control of the asset in 2021.
