RioCan Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results - Evolving Portfolio Continues to Provide Enduring Quality, Delivering Growth on All Fronts
1.4 million sq. ft. of new and renewed leases with new leasing spread of 15.9% and blended spread of 7.9%
TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan” or the “Trust”) (TSX: REI.UN) announced today its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 (the “Third Quarter”).
“The strength of our results is a reflection of our strategically curated portfolio and tenant mix that provide the resiliency to perform in any business environment,” said Jonathan Gitlin, President and CEO of RioCan. “With little supply available, retail real estate like RioCan’s, in major market locations with attractive demographics that facilitate last kilometre delivery, is in high demand. Our predominantly open air, grocery anchored and mixed-use portfolio is driving strong new tenant demand, and maintaining favourable pricing power, even in the current inflationary environment. We have the balance sheet, the team and the longstanding reputation to continue to draw tenants to our best-in-class offerings. At the same time, we continue to enhance the quality of our portfolio and income as we recycle capital from lower growth assets to higher return uses, all of which should lead to greater free cash flow and visible earnings growth.”
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(in millions, except where otherwise noted, and per unit values)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Financial Highlights
FFO 1
$
134.8
$
126.9
$
397.0
$
360.5
FFO per unit - diluted 1
$
0.44
$
0.40
$
1.29
$
1.13
Net income
$
3.2
$
137.6
$
241.7
$
389.6
Weighted average Units outstanding - diluted (in thousands)
304,005
317,961
307,534
317,818
FFO per Unit and Net Income
FFO per unit of $0.44 for the Third Quarter was $0.04 per unit or 10% higher than the same period last year. Strong operational performance drove Same Property NOI1 growth which contributed $0.02 to the increase in FFO per unit. Higher residential rental NOI contributed an additional $0.01 per unit, while residential inventory gains and fee income combined contributed another $0.03 per unit. The accretion benefit of NCIB activity over the last 12 months increased FFO per unit by $0.02. These increases were partially offset by the impact of assets sold, $0.02 per unit, and lower straight-line rent and higher interest costs of $0.01 per unit each. The FFO Payout Ratio1 of 56.7% was in-line with the long-term target range of 55% to 65%.
Our major market, necessity-based portfolio continued to prove resilient, generating strong operating results. Our FFO Payout Ratio of 56.7%, ample Liquidity1 of $1.6 billion, sizable Unencumbered Asset1 pool of $9.0 billion, low proportion of floating rate debt at 7.9% of total debt and staggered debt maturities, all contribute to the Trust’s financial flexibility and balance sheet strength.
RioCan reaffirms 2022 FFO per unit growth guidance of 5% to 7% and is expecting to be at the higher end of the range.
Development Spending1 for 2022 is anticipated to be at the lower end of the $425 million to $475 million range.
Net income for the Third Quarter of $3.2 million, was $134.4 million lower than the same period last year mainly due to a net fair value loss on investment properties of $118.8 million compared to a $20.0 million fair value gain. The weighted average portfolio capitalization rate increased by 4 basis points from last quarter from increased capitalization rates on certain assets, net of the impact of the disposition of certain properties valued at relatively higher capitalization rates. Higher stabilized NOI on certain properties due to strong operational and leasing activity offset, in part, the fair value impact of the higher weighted average portfolio capitalization rate.
1.
A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan’s non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.
Operation Highlights
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operation Highlights (i)
Occupancy - committed (ii)
97.3
%
96.4
%
97.3
%
96.4
%
Blended leasing spread
7.9
%
7.5
%
9.0
%
6.8
%
New leasing spread
15.9
%
7.2
%
12.4
%
10.5
%
Renewal leasing spread
6.6
%
7.6
%
8.2
%
5.5
%
(i)
Includes commercial portfolio only.
(ii)
Information presented as at respective periods then ended.
Same Property NOI grew by 5.1% in the Third Quarter when compared to the same period last year and was driven by increases in occupancy, rent growth from contractual rent steps, increases in rent upon renewal and a lower pandemic-related provision, net of certain 2021 favourable items which did not recur in 2022. Adjusted Same Property NOI1 growth was 3.9% after adjusting for the impact of the pandemic-related provision and legal and CAM/property tax settlements.
Committed occupancy for the commercial portfolio increased to 97.3%, driven by improved retail committed occupancy, which increased by 20 basis points to 97.8% as compared to the second quarter of this year. Occupancy improvements resulted from strong tenant retention and robust leasing activity from high tenant demand for high quality, well-located retail space that is in short supply.
New and renewed leases generated a blended leasing spread of 7.9%. New leasing of 0.3 million square feet was completed at new leasing spreads of 15.9%. Renewed leases of 1.1 million square feet representing a retention ratio of 90.9% were completed at leasing spreads of 6.6%.
At The Well approximately 91% of the total commercial space including office and retail has been leased, or 94% including retail leases nearing finalization and in advanced negotiations. Achieved average rent per square foot has exceeded pro forma. Subsequent to the Third Quarter, a long-term agreement for indoor and outdoor digital advertising was executed with a premier global advertising company enhancing the property revenue stream and enabling digital activation on site.
1.
A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.
RioCan Living Update1
As of November 3, 2022, the RioCan Living™ residential rental portfolio is comprised of 2,005 purpose-built completed units across nine buildings located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary. Seven buildings are stabilized and are 96.8% leased. Two additional completed buildings, Latitude™ and Luma™, are currently in lease-up.
In the Third Quarter, the leasing velocity was very robust across the portfolio given increased demand and constrained supply in major markets. An additional 214 units at Rhythm, which are currently in lease-up, are scheduled to be completed in Q4 2022. The 592 units at FourFifty The Well™ will be completed in phases starting in mid-2023, through to early-2024.
RioCan Living condominium and townhouse developments generated residential inventory gains of $7.8 million in the Third Quarter.
As of November 3, 2022, 2,692 condominium and townhouse units are either under construction or in the process of interim closing and an additional 386 units are in pre-sale. Between 2022 and 2026, these 3,078 units combined are expected to generate $816.1 million of proceeds and residential inventory gains in the $209.0 million to $222.0 million range, including $11.8 million in inventory gains at U.C. Tower recognized during the first three quarters of 2022. Of RioCan’s six active construction projects, 95% of the total units have been sold while 99% of our pro-forma revenues have been achieved.
1.
Units at 100% ownership interest.
Development Highlights
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(in millions except square feet)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Development Highlights
Development Completions - sq. ft. in thousands
179.0
97.0
393.0
157.0
Development Spending (i)
$
81.0
$
136.6
$
312.5
$
342.5
Under Active Development - sq. ft. in thousands (ii) (iii)
2,152.0
2,318.0
2,152.0
2,318.0
(i)
Effective Q1 2022, the definition of total Development Spending was revised to include RioCan’s share of Development Spending from equity-accounted joint ventures, accordingly, the comparative periods have been restated.
(ii)
Information presented as at the respective periods then ended and includes properties under development and residential inventory.
(iii)
As at September 30, 2022, excludes a total of 0.6 million square feet of completed phases and includes 0.8 million square feet of residential inventory (September 30, 2021 - 1.4 million square feet and 0.5 million square feet, respectively).
RioCan’s in-house development team delivered 393,000 square feet of completions during the first three quarters of 2022 including 173,000 square feet across three residential rental buildings and 141,000 square feet at The Well. The total embedded development potential within the Trust’s portfolio is 42.4 million square feet.
Our development pipeline includes 16.7 million square feet of entitled projects, of which 2.2 million square feet are currently under development. Construction at our largest development project, The Well, continued to progress during the Third Quarter. Approximately 875,000 square feet (at 100% ownership interest) is undergoing tenant fixturing and six tenants are now operating in their respective units. Cash rents are expected to ramp up during the remainder of the year.
In 2022, the Trust expects the Value of Development Deliveries1, including properties under development and residential inventory, to be between $700 million to $750 million, the largest annual Value of Development Deliveries since the inception of this development program. To the end of the Third Quarter, the Value of Development Deliveries is $415.0 million.
1.
A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan’s non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.
Balance Sheet Strength
(in millions except percentages)
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Balance Sheet Strength Highlights
Total assets
$
15,324
$
15,177
Total debt
$
6,842
$
6,611
Liquidity (i) 1
$
1,587
$
1,010
Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (i) 1
9.28x
9.59x
Total Adjusted Debt to Total Adjusted Assets (i) 1
45.3%
43.9%
Ratio of Unsecured Debt and Secured Debt (i) 1
57.1% / 42.9%
59.4% / 40.6%
Unencumbered Assets (i) 1
$
8,969
$
9,392
Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt (i) 1
220%
231%
(i)
At RioCan’s proportionate share.
The Trust had $1.6 billion of Liquidity in the form of a $1.1 billion undrawn revolving line of credit, $0.4 billion undrawn construction lines and other bank loans and $0.1 billion cash and cash equivalents. Pursuant to the terms of its credit agreement, the Trust has a $250 million option to increase its commitment under the revolving line of credit.
RioCan’s unencumbered asset pool of $9.0 billion, which can be used to obtain secured financing to provide additional liquidity, generated 60.8% of Annual Normalized NOI1 and provided 2.20x coverage over Unsecured Debt1.
Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA1 was 9.28x on a proportionate share basis, as at September 30, 2022, compared to 9.59x as at the end of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA partially offset by higher average Total Adjusted Debt balances.
The Trust’s Total Adjusted Debt to Total Adjusted Assets at RioCan’s proportionate share increased from December 31, 2021 mainly due to higher Total Adjusted Debt resulting from the timing of debt draws for capital deployment activities.
1.
A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan’s non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.
Capital Management Update
On October 3, 2022, RioCan redeemed, in full, its $300.0 million, 2.83% Series Y unsecured debenture upon maturity. The repayment was primarily funded through six mortgages for a combined total of $295.5 million at a weighted average hedged interest rate of 3.67%. Two mortgages totalling $86.0 million were funded in September 2022 at a weighted average hedged interest rate of 4.22%, and the remaining mortgages funded in October 2022 at a weighted average hedged interest rate of 3.44%.
In conjunction with the above-mentioned mortgage financing, during the Third Quarter the Trust settled the remaining $250.0 million of bond forward contracts entered into on December 14, 2021, as it had locked interest rates for these new mortgages. As at September 30, 2022, the Trust has no bond forward contracts outstanding. During 2022, the Trust settled a total of $500 million of bond forward contracts, which resulted in a weighted average interest rate reduction of 109 bps or a weighted average hedged interest rate of 3.68% for $507.5 million of 7-year debt.
After factoring in the mortgage financing and the redemption of the $300.0 million Series Y debentures completed subsequent to quarter end, the unencumbered asset pool fell to $8.6 billion and its coverage over Unsecured Debt rose to 2.22x.
During the Third Quarter, the Trust renewed its Base Shelf Short Form Prospectus which provides for the issuance of up to $3.0 billion in debt securities, Trust Units and preferred units up to September 30, 2024.
As announced on November 3, 2022, RioCan renewed its Normal Course Issuer Bid (the 2022/2023 NCIB), to acquire up to a maximum of 30,247,803 Units, subject to a current daily maximum of 207,826. The 2022/2023 NCIB expires on November 6, 2023.
Investing and Capital Recycling
As of November 3, 2022, closed, firm or conditional dispositions totaled $702.1 million at a weighted average capitalization rate of 6.8%, including $219.6 million of completed dispositions during 2022 and $175.6 million of firm deals. These dispositions are comprised of several non-core and secondary market assets, including an enclosed mall in Newfoundland, which improves our portfolio quality while bringing in capital that can be recycled into more productive uses.
Conference Call and Webcast
About RioCan
Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures
All figures included in this News Release are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. RioCan’s unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements (“Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements”) are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Financial information included within this News Release does not contain all disclosures required by IFRS, and accordingly should be read in conjunction with the Trust’s Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, which are available on RioCan’s website at www.riocan.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Consistent with RioCan’s management framework, management uses certain financial measures to assess RioCan’s financial performance, which are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) under IFRS. Funds From Operations (“FFO”), FFO per unit, FFO Adjusted per unit, Net Operating Income (“NOI”), Same Property NOI, Adjusted Same Property NOI, Development Spending, Liquidity, Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, Total Adjusted Debt to Total Adjusted Assets, RioCan’s Proportionate Share, Ratio of Unsecured Debt to Total Contractual Debt, Ratio of Secured Debt to Total Contractual Debt, Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt and Percentage of Normalized NOI Generated from Unencumbered Assets, as well as other measures that may be discussed elsewhere in this News Release, do not have a standardized definition prescribed by IFRS and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers. RioCan supplements its IFRS measures with these Non-GAAP measures to aid in assessing the Trust’s underlying performance and reports these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income or comparable metrics determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of RioCan’s performance, liquidity, cash flow, and profitability. For full definitions of these measures, please refer to the “Non-GAAP Measures” section in RioCan’s MD&A for three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.
The reconciliations for non-GAAP measures included in this News Release are outlined as follows:
RioCan’s Proportionate Share
The following table reconciles the consolidated balance sheet from IFRS to RioCan’s proportionate share basis as at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:
As at
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
(in thousands)
IFRS basis
Equity-accounted investments
RioCan’s proportionate share
IFRS basis
Equity-accounted investments
RioCan’s proportionate share
Assets
Investment properties
$
13,903,934
$
406,664
$
14,310,598
$
14,021,338
$
409,794
$
14,431,132
Equity-accounted investments
371,121
(371,121
)
—
327,335
(327,335
)
—
Mortgages and loans receivable
242,788
—
242,788
237,790
—
237,790
Residential inventory
263,306
213,930
477,236
217,043
121,291
338,334
Assets held for sale
178,059
—
178,059
47,240
—
47,240
Receivables and other assets
311,713
37,141
348,854
248,959
35,367
284,326
Cash and cash equivalents
53,315
9,184
62,499
77,758
9,113
86,871
Total assets
$
15,324,236
$
295,798
$
15,620,034
$
15,177,463
$
248,230
$
15,425,693
Liabilities
Debentures payable
$
3,241,405
$
—
$
3,241,405
$
2,990,692
$
—
$
2,990,692
Mortgages payable
2,461,982
170,153
2,632,135
2,334,016
166,368
2,500,384
Lines of credit and other bank loans
1,138,848
96,526
1,235,374
1,285,910
48,049
1,333,959
Accounts payable and other liabilities
604,753
29,119
633,872
655,501
33,813
689,314
Total liabilities
$
7,446,988
$
295,798
$
7,742,786
$
7,266,119
$
248,230
$
7,514,349
Equity
Unitholders’ equity
7,877,248
—
7,877,248
7,911,344
—
7,911,344
Total liabilities and equity
$
15,324,236
$
295,798
$
15,620,034
$
15,177,463
$
248,230
$
15,425,693
The following tables reconcile the consolidated statements of income from IFRS to RioCan’s proportionate share basis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:
Three months ended September 30, 2022
Three months ended September 30, 2021
(in thousands)
IFRS basis
Equity-accounted investments
RioCan’s proportionate share
IFRS basis
Equity-accounted investments
RioCan’s proportionate share
Revenue
Rental revenue
$
265,895
$
7,405
$
273,300
$
260,193
$
6,982
$
267,175
Residential inventory sales
33,812
—
33,812
—
2,358
2,358
Property management and other service fees
5,553
—
5,553
3,945
—
3,945
305,260
7,405
312,665
264,138
9,340
273,478
Operating costs
Rental operating costs
Recoverable under tenant leases
89,405
769
90,174
87,537
554
88,091
Non-recoverable costs
7,318
627
7,945
8,631
573
9,204
Residential inventory cost of sales
26,045
—
26,045
—
964
964
122,768
1,396
124,164
96,168
2,091
98,259
Operating income
182,492
6,009
188,501
167,970
7,249
175,219
Other income (loss)
Interest income
5,684
581
6,265
3,570
564
4,134
Income from equity-accounted investments
958
(958
)
—
4,086
(4,086
)
—
Fair value (loss) gain on investment properties, net
(118,783
)
(3,537
)
(122,320
)
20,002
(1,386
)
18,616
Investment and other income (loss)
(519
)
162
(357
)
1,705
(381
)
1,324
(112,660
)
(3,752
)
(116,412
)
29,363
(5,289
)
24,074
Other expenses
Interest costs, net
46,620
2,201
48,821
42,356
1,836
44,192
General and administrative
13,729
19
13,748
9,946
14
9,960
Internal leasing costs
3,088
—
3,088
3,206
—
3,206
Transaction and other costs
2,346
37
2,383
3,736
110
3,846
65,783
2,257
68,040
59,244
1,960
61,204
Income before income taxes
$
4,049
$
—
$
4,049
$
138,089
$
—
$
138,089
Current income tax expense
834
—
834
479
—
479
Net income
$
3,215
$
—
$
3,215
$
137,610
$
—
$
137,610
Nine months ended September 30, 2022
Nine months ended September 30, 2021
(in thousands)
IFRS basis
Equity-accounted investments
RioCan’s proportionate share
IFRS basis
Equity-accounted investments
RioCan’s proportionate share
Revenue
Rental revenue
$
805,328
$
21,703
$
827,031
$
799,663
$
19,765
$
819,428
Residential inventory sales
84,786
936
85,722
28,107
5,059
33,166
Property management and other service fees
17,546
—
17,546
10,851
—
10,851
907,660
22,639
930,299
838,621
24,824
863,445
Operating costs
Rental operating costs
Recoverable under tenant leases
281,656
2,053
283,709
273,951
1,502
275,453
Non-recoverable costs
18,895
1,789
20,684
31,734
1,935
33,669
Residential inventory cost of sales
69,838
422
70,260
26,060
1,975
28,035
370,389
4,264
374,653
331,745
5,412
337,157
Operating income
537,271
18,375
555,646
506,876
19,412
526,288
Other income (loss)
Interest income
14,630
1,726
16,356
9,824
1,594
11,418
Income from equity-accounted investments
6,213
(6,213
)
—
12,686
(12,686
)
—
Fair value (loss) gain on investment properties, net
(125,621
)
(7,803
)
(133,424
)
51,797
(2,595
)
49,202
Investment and other income (loss)
(2,082
)
(44
)
(2,126
)
3,440
(316
)
3,124
(106,860
)
(12,334
)
(119,194
)
77,747
(14,003
)
63,744
Other expenses
Interest costs, net
132,045
5,849
137,894
129,118
5,208
134,326
General and administrative
41,592
50
41,642
39,476
44
39,520
Internal leasing costs
8,898
—
8,898
8,825
—
8,825
Transaction and other costs
5,038
142
5,180
10,564
157
10,721
Debt prepayment costs, net
—
—
—
7,018
—
7,018
187,573
6,041
193,614
195,001
5,409
200,410
Income before income taxes
$
242,838
$
—
$
242,838
$
389,622
$
—
$
389,622
Current income tax recovery
1,105
—
1,105
9
—
9
Net income
$
241,733
$
—
$
241,733
$
389,613
$
—
$
389,613
NOI and Same Property NOI
The following table reconciles operating income to NOI and Same Property NOI to NOI for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:
(thousands of dollars)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating Income
$
182,492
$
167,970
$
537,271
$
506,876
Adjusted for the following:
Property management and other service fees
(5,553
)
(3,945
)
(17,546
)
(10,851
)
Residential inventory gains
(7,767
)
—
(14,948
)
(2,047
)
Operational lease revenue and (expenses) from ROU assets
1,419
1,209
4,149
3,536
NOI
$
170,591
$
165,234
$
508,926
$
497,514
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(thousands of dollars)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Same Property NOI
$
157,531
$
149,887
$
464,548
$
442,572
NOI from income producing properties:
Acquired (i)
151
—
454
82
Disposed (i)
1,664
6,717
8,796
26,557
1,815
6,717
9,250
26,639
NOI from completed properties under development
3,814
2,282
12,060
6,009
NOI from properties under de-leasing under development
2,598
2,688
7,658
8,159
Lease cancellation fees
1,175
119
4,729
6,063
Straight-line rent adjustment
(196
)
2,544
1,078
5,878
NOI from residential rental
3,854
997
9,603
2,194
NOI
$
170,591
$
165,234
$
508,926
$
497,514
(i)
Includes properties acquired or disposed during the periods being compared.
Same Property NOI including completed properties under development (PUD)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(thousands of dollars,except where otherwise noted)
2022
2021
% change
2022
2021
% change
Same Property NOI
$
157,531
$
149,887
5.1
%
$
464,548
$
442,572
5.0
%
Add:
NOI from completed properties under development
3,814
2,282
12,060
6,009
Same Property NOI including completed PUD
$
161,345
$
152,169
6.0
%
$
476,608
$
448,581
6.2
%
Adjusted Same Property NOI
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(thousands of dollars,except where otherwise noted)
2022
2021
% change
2022
2021
% change
Same Property NOI
$
157,531
$
149,887
5.1
%
$
464,548
$
442,572
5.0
%
Add (exclude):