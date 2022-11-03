U.S. markets closed

RioCan Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results - Evolving Portfolio Continues to Provide Enduring Quality, Delivering Growth on All Fronts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
·22 min read
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

  • 1.4 million sq. ft. of new and renewed leases with new leasing spread of 15.9% and blended spread of 7.9%

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan” or the “Trust”) (TSX: REI.UN) announced today its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 (the “Third Quarter”).

“The strength of our results is a reflection of our strategically curated portfolio and tenant mix that provide the resiliency to perform in any business environment,” said Jonathan Gitlin, President and CEO of RioCan. “With little supply available, retail real estate like RioCan’s, in major market locations with attractive demographics that facilitate last kilometre delivery, is in high demand. Our predominantly open air, grocery anchored and mixed-use portfolio is driving strong new tenant demand, and maintaining favourable pricing power, even in the current inflationary environment. We have the balance sheet, the team and the longstanding reputation to continue to draw tenants to our best-in-class offerings. At the same time, we continue to enhance the quality of our portfolio and income as we recycle capital from lower growth assets to higher return uses, all of which should lead to greater free cash flow and visible earnings growth.”

 

Three months ended
September 30

 

Nine months ended
September 30

(in millions, except where otherwise noted, and per unit values)

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

Financial Highlights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO 1

 

$

134.8

 

 

$

126.9

 

 

$

397.0

 

 

$

360.5

FFO per unit - diluted 1

 

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

1.29

 

 

$

1.13

Net income

 

$

3.2

 

 

$

137.6

 

 

$

241.7

 

 

$

389.6

Weighted average Units outstanding - diluted (in thousands)

 

 

304,005

 

 

 

317,961

 

 

 

307,534

 

 

 

317,818

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO per Unit and Net Income

  • FFO per unit of $0.44 for the Third Quarter was $0.04 per unit or 10% higher than the same period last year. Strong operational performance drove Same Property NOI1 growth which contributed $0.02 to the increase in FFO per unit. Higher residential rental NOI contributed an additional $0.01 per unit, while residential inventory gains and fee income combined contributed another $0.03 per unit. The accretion benefit of NCIB activity over the last 12 months increased FFO per unit by $0.02. These increases were partially offset by the impact of assets sold, $0.02 per unit, and lower straight-line rent and higher interest costs of $0.01 per unit each. The FFO Payout Ratio1 of 56.7% was in-line with the long-term target range of 55% to 65%.

  • Our major market, necessity-based portfolio continued to prove resilient, generating strong operating results. Our FFO Payout Ratio of 56.7%, ample Liquidity1 of $1.6 billion, sizable Unencumbered Asset1 pool of $9.0 billion, low proportion of floating rate debt at 7.9% of total debt and staggered debt maturities, all contribute to the Trust’s financial flexibility and balance sheet strength.

  • RioCan reaffirms 2022 FFO per unit growth guidance of 5% to 7% and is expecting to be at the higher end of the range.

  • Development Spending1 for 2022 is anticipated to be at the lower end of the $425 million to $475 million range.

  • Net income for the Third Quarter of $3.2 million, was $134.4 million lower than the same period last year mainly due to a net fair value loss on investment properties of $118.8 million compared to a $20.0 million fair value gain. The weighted average portfolio capitalization rate increased by 4 basis points from last quarter from increased capitalization rates on certain assets, net of the impact of the disposition of certain properties valued at relatively higher capitalization rates. Higher stabilized NOI on certain properties due to strong operational and leasing activity offset, in part, the fair value impact of the higher weighted average portfolio capitalization rate.

1.

A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan’s non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.

Operation Highlights

 

Three months ended
September 30

 

Nine months ended
September 30

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operation Highlights (i)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Occupancy - committed (ii)

 

97.3

%

 

 

96.4

%

 

 

97.3

%

 

 

96.4

%

Blended leasing spread

 

7.9

%

 

 

7.5

%

 

 

9.0

%

 

 

6.8

%

New leasing spread

 

15.9

%

 

 

7.2

%

 

 

12.4

%

 

 

10.5

%

Renewal leasing spread

 

6.6

%

 

 

7.6

%

 

 

8.2

%

 

 

5.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


(i)

Includes commercial portfolio only.

(ii)

Information presented as at respective periods then ended.

 

 

  • Same Property NOI grew by 5.1% in the Third Quarter when compared to the same period last year and was driven by increases in occupancy, rent growth from contractual rent steps, increases in rent upon renewal and a lower pandemic-related provision, net of certain 2021 favourable items which did not recur in 2022. Adjusted Same Property NOI1 growth was 3.9% after adjusting for the impact of the pandemic-related provision and legal and CAM/property tax settlements.

  • Committed occupancy for the commercial portfolio increased to 97.3%, driven by improved retail committed occupancy, which increased by 20 basis points to 97.8% as compared to the second quarter of this year. Occupancy improvements resulted from strong tenant retention and robust leasing activity from high tenant demand for high quality, well-located retail space that is in short supply.

  • New and renewed leases generated a blended leasing spread of 7.9%. New leasing of 0.3 million square feet was completed at new leasing spreads of 15.9%. Renewed leases of 1.1 million square feet representing a retention ratio of 90.9% were completed at leasing spreads of 6.6%.

  • At The Well approximately 91% of the total commercial space including office and retail has been leased, or 94% including retail leases nearing finalization and in advanced negotiations. Achieved average rent per square foot has exceeded pro forma. Subsequent to the Third Quarter, a long-term agreement for indoor and outdoor digital advertising was executed with a premier global advertising company enhancing the property revenue stream and enabling digital activation on site.

1.

A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.

RioCan Living Update1

  • As of November 3, 2022, the RioCan Living™ residential rental portfolio is comprised of 2,005 purpose-built completed units across nine buildings located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary. Seven buildings are stabilized and are 96.8% leased. Two additional completed buildings, Latitude™ and Luma™, are currently in lease-up.

  • In the Third Quarter, the leasing velocity was very robust across the portfolio given increased demand and constrained supply in major markets. An additional 214 units at Rhythm, which are currently in lease-up, are scheduled to be completed in Q4 2022. The 592 units at FourFifty The Well™ will be completed in phases starting in mid-2023, through to early-2024.

  • RioCan Living condominium and townhouse developments generated residential inventory gains of $7.8 million in the Third Quarter.

  • As of November 3, 2022, 2,692 condominium and townhouse units are either under construction or in the process of interim closing and an additional 386 units are in pre-sale. Between 2022 and 2026, these 3,078 units combined are expected to generate $816.1 million of proceeds and residential inventory gains in the $209.0 million to $222.0 million range, including $11.8 million in inventory gains at U.C. Tower recognized during the first three quarters of 2022. Of RioCan’s six active construction projects, 95% of the total units have been sold while 99% of our pro-forma revenues have been achieved.

1.

Units at 100% ownership interest.  

Development Highlights

 

Three months ended
September 30

 

Nine months ended
September 30

(in millions except square feet)

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Development Highlights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Development Completions - sq. ft. in thousands

 

 

179.0

 

 

 

97.0

 

 

 

393.0

 

 

 

157.0

Development Spending (i)

 

$

81.0

 

 

$

136.6

 

 

$

312.5

 

 

$

342.5

Under Active Development - sq. ft. in thousands (ii) (iii)

 

 

2,152.0

 

 

 

2,318.0

 

 

 

2,152.0

 

 

 

2,318.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


(i)

Effective Q1 2022, the definition of total Development Spending was revised to include RioCan’s share of Development Spending from equity-accounted joint ventures, accordingly, the comparative periods have been restated.

(ii)

Information presented as at the respective periods then ended and includes properties under development and residential inventory.

(iii)

As at September 30, 2022, excludes a total of 0.6 million square feet of completed phases and includes 0.8 million square feet of residential inventory (September 30, 2021 - 1.4 million square feet and 0.5 million square feet, respectively).

 

 

  • RioCan’s in-house development team delivered 393,000 square feet of completions during the first three quarters of 2022 including 173,000 square feet across three residential rental buildings and 141,000 square feet at The Well. The total embedded development potential within the Trust’s portfolio is 42.4 million square feet.

  • Our development pipeline includes 16.7 million square feet of entitled projects, of which 2.2 million square feet are currently under development. Construction at our largest development project, The Well, continued to progress during the Third Quarter. Approximately 875,000 square feet (at 100% ownership interest) is undergoing tenant fixturing and six tenants are now operating in their respective units. Cash rents are expected to ramp up during the remainder of the year.

  • In 2022, the Trust expects the Value of Development Deliveries1, including properties under development and residential inventory, to be between $700 million to $750 million, the largest annual Value of Development Deliveries since the inception of this development program. To the end of the Third Quarter, the Value of Development Deliveries is $415.0 million.

1.

A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan’s non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.

Balance Sheet Strength

(in millions except percentages)
As at

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance Sheet Strength Highlights

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

15,324

 

 

 

$

15,177

 

Total debt

 

$

6,842

 

 

 

$

6,611

 

Liquidity (i) 1

 

$

1,587

 

 

 

$

1,010

 

Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (i) 1

 

9.28x

 

 

 

9.59x

 

Total Adjusted Debt to Total Adjusted Assets (i) 1

 

 

45.3%

 

 

 

 

43.9%

 

Ratio of Unsecured Debt and Secured Debt (i) 1

 

57.1% / 42.9%

 

 

 

59.4% / 40.6%

 

Unencumbered Assets (i) 1

 

$

8,969

 

 

 

$

9,392

 

Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt (i) 1

 

 

220%

 

 

 

 

231%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


(i)

At RioCan’s proportionate share.

 

 

  • The Trust had $1.6 billion of Liquidity in the form of a $1.1 billion undrawn revolving line of credit, $0.4 billion undrawn construction lines and other bank loans and $0.1 billion cash and cash equivalents. Pursuant to the terms of its credit agreement, the Trust has a $250 million option to increase its commitment under the revolving line of credit.

  • RioCan’s unencumbered asset pool of $9.0 billion, which can be used to obtain secured financing to provide additional liquidity, generated 60.8% of Annual Normalized NOI1 and provided 2.20x coverage over Unsecured Debt1.

  • Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA1 was 9.28x on a proportionate share basis, as at September 30, 2022, compared to 9.59x as at the end of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA partially offset by higher average Total Adjusted Debt balances.

  • The Trust’s Total Adjusted Debt to Total Adjusted Assets at RioCan’s proportionate share increased from December 31, 2021 mainly due to higher Total Adjusted Debt resulting from the timing of debt draws for capital deployment activities.

1.

A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan’s non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.

Capital Management Update

  • On October 3, 2022, RioCan redeemed, in full, its $300.0 million, 2.83% Series Y unsecured debenture upon maturity. The repayment was primarily funded through six mortgages for a combined total of $295.5 million at a weighted average hedged interest rate of 3.67%. Two mortgages totalling $86.0 million were funded in September 2022 at a weighted average hedged interest rate of 4.22%, and the remaining mortgages funded in October 2022 at a weighted average hedged interest rate of 3.44%.

  • In conjunction with the above-mentioned mortgage financing, during the Third Quarter the Trust settled the remaining $250.0 million of bond forward contracts entered into on December 14, 2021, as it had locked interest rates for these new mortgages. As at September 30, 2022, the Trust has no bond forward contracts outstanding. During 2022, the Trust settled a total of $500 million of bond forward contracts, which resulted in a weighted average interest rate reduction of 109 bps or a weighted average hedged interest rate of 3.68% for $507.5 million of 7-year debt.

  • After factoring in the mortgage financing and the redemption of the $300.0 million Series Y debentures completed subsequent to quarter end, the unencumbered asset pool fell to $8.6 billion and its coverage over Unsecured Debt rose to 2.22x.

  • During the Third Quarter, the Trust renewed its Base Shelf Short Form Prospectus which provides for the issuance of up to $3.0 billion in debt securities, Trust Units and preferred units up to September 30, 2024.

  • As announced on November 3, 2022, RioCan renewed its Normal Course Issuer Bid (the 2022/2023 NCIB), to acquire up to a maximum of 30,247,803 Units, subject to a current daily maximum of 207,826. The 2022/2023 NCIB expires on November 6, 2023.

Investing and Capital Recycling

  • As of November 3, 2022, closed, firm or conditional dispositions totaled $702.1 million at a weighted average capitalization rate of 6.8%, including $219.6 million of completed dispositions during 2022 and $175.6 million of firm deals. These dispositions are comprised of several non-core and secondary market assets, including an enclosed mall in Newfoundland, which improves our portfolio quality while bringing in capital that can be recycled into more productive uses.

Conference Call and Webcast

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). Participants will be required to identify themselves and the organization on whose behalf they are participating.

To access the conference call, click on the following link to register at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=4de18b7b&confId=42138. Participants who pre-register at any time prior to the call will receive an email with dial-in credentials including login passcode and PIN to gain immediate access to the live call. Those that are unable to pre-register may dial-in for operator assistance by calling 1-833-950-0062 and entering the access code: 420623.

For those unable to participate in the live mode, a replay will be available at 1-866-813-9403 with access code 457633.

To access the simultaneous webcast, visit RioCan’s website at http://investor.riocan.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/ and click on the link for the webcast.

About RioCan

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2022, our portfolio is comprised of 198 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 34.8 million square feet (at RioCan’s interest) including office, residential rental and 11 development properties. To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com.

Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures

All figures included in this News Release are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. RioCan’s unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements (“Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements”) are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Financial information included within this News Release does not contain all disclosures required by IFRS, and accordingly should be read in conjunction with the Trust’s Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, which are available on RioCan’s website at www.riocan.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Consistent with RioCan’s management framework, management uses certain financial measures to assess RioCan’s financial performance, which are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) under IFRS. Funds From Operations (“FFO”), FFO per unit, FFO Adjusted per unit, Net Operating Income (“NOI”), Same Property NOI, Adjusted Same Property NOI, Development Spending, Liquidity, Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, Total Adjusted Debt to Total Adjusted Assets, RioCan’s Proportionate Share, Ratio of Unsecured Debt to Total Contractual Debt, Ratio of Secured Debt to Total Contractual Debt, Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt and Percentage of Normalized NOI Generated from Unencumbered Assets, as well as other measures that may be discussed elsewhere in this News Release, do not have a standardized definition prescribed by IFRS and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers. RioCan supplements its IFRS measures with these Non-GAAP measures to aid in assessing the Trust’s underlying performance and reports these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income or comparable metrics determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of RioCan’s performance, liquidity, cash flow, and profitability. For full definitions of these measures, please refer to the “Non-GAAP Measures” section in RioCan’s MD&A for three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

The reconciliations for non-GAAP measures included in this News Release are outlined as follows:

RioCan’s Proportionate Share

The following table reconciles the consolidated balance sheet from IFRS to RioCan’s proportionate share basis as at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:

As at

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

(in thousands)

IFRS basis

Equity-accounted investments

RioCan’s proportionate share

IFRS basis

Equity-accounted investments

RioCan’s proportionate share

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment properties

$

13,903,934

$

406,664

 

$

14,310,598

$

14,021,338

$

409,794

 

$

14,431,132

Equity-accounted investments

 

371,121

 

(371,121

)

 

 

327,335

 

(327,335

)

 

Mortgages and loans receivable

 

242,788

 

 

 

242,788

 

237,790

 

 

 

237,790

Residential inventory

 

263,306

 

213,930

 

 

477,236

 

217,043

 

121,291

 

 

338,334

Assets held for sale

 

178,059

 

 

 

178,059

 

47,240

 

 

 

47,240

Receivables and other assets

 

311,713

 

37,141

 

 

348,854

 

248,959

 

35,367

 

 

284,326

Cash and cash equivalents

 

53,315

 

9,184

 

 

62,499

 

77,758

 

9,113

 

 

86,871

Total assets

$

15,324,236

$

295,798

 

$

15,620,034

$

15,177,463

$

248,230

 

$

15,425,693

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Debentures payable

$

3,241,405

$

 

$

3,241,405

$

2,990,692

$

 

$

2,990,692

Mortgages payable

 

2,461,982

 

170,153

 

 

2,632,135

 

2,334,016

 

166,368

 

 

2,500,384

Lines of credit and other bank loans

 

1,138,848

 

96,526

 

 

1,235,374

 

1,285,910

 

48,049

 

 

1,333,959

Accounts payable and other liabilities

 

604,753

 

29,119

 

 

633,872

 

655,501

 

33,813

 

 

689,314

Total liabilities

$

7,446,988

$

295,798

 

$

7,742,786

$

7,266,119

$

248,230

 

$

7,514,349

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unitholders’ equity

 

7,877,248

 

 

 

7,877,248

 

7,911,344

 

 

 

7,911,344

Total liabilities and equity

$

15,324,236

$

295,798

 

$

15,620,034

$

15,177,463

$

248,230

 

$

15,425,693


The following tables reconcile the consolidated statements of income from IFRS to RioCan’s proportionate share basis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

 

Three months ended September 30, 2022

Three months ended September 30, 2021

(in thousands)

IFRS basis

Equity-accounted investments

RioCan’s proportionate share

IFRS basis

Equity-accounted investments

RioCan’s proportionate share

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental revenue

$

265,895

 

$

7,405

 

$

273,300

 

$

260,193

$

6,982

 

$

267,175

Residential inventory sales

 

33,812

 

 

 

 

33,812

 

 

 

2,358

 

 

2,358

Property management and other service fees

 

5,553

 

 

 

 

5,553

 

 

3,945

 

 

 

3,945

 

 

305,260

 

 

7,405

 

 

312,665

 

 

264,138

 

9,340

 

 

273,478

Operating costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental operating costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recoverable under tenant leases

 

89,405

 

 

769

 

 

90,174

 

 

87,537

 

554

 

 

88,091

Non-recoverable costs

 

7,318

 

 

627

 

 

7,945

 

 

8,631

 

573

 

 

9,204

Residential inventory cost of sales

 

26,045

 

 

 

 

26,045

 

 

 

964

 

 

964

 

 

122,768

 

 

1,396

 

 

124,164

 

 

96,168

 

2,091

 

 

98,259

Operating income

 

182,492

 

 

6,009

 

 

188,501

 

 

167,970

 

7,249

 

 

175,219

Other income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

5,684

 

 

581

 

 

6,265

 

 

3,570

 

564

 

 

4,134

Income from equity-accounted investments

 

958

 

 

(958

)

 

 

 

4,086

 

(4,086

)

 

Fair value (loss) gain on investment properties, net

 

(118,783

)

 

(3,537

)

 

(122,320

)

 

20,002

 

(1,386

)

 

18,616

Investment and other income (loss)

 

(519

)

 

162

 

 

(357

)

 

1,705

 

(381

)

 

1,324

 

 

(112,660

)

 

(3,752

)

 

(116,412

)

 

29,363

 

(5,289

)

 

24,074

Other expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest costs, net

 

46,620

 

 

2,201

 

 

48,821

 

 

42,356

 

1,836

 

 

44,192

General and administrative

 

13,729

 

 

19

 

 

13,748

 

 

9,946

 

14

 

 

9,960

Internal leasing costs

 

3,088

 

 

 

 

3,088

 

 

3,206

 

 

 

3,206

Transaction and other costs

 

2,346

 

 

37

 

 

2,383

 

 

3,736

 

110

 

 

3,846

 

 

65,783

 

 

2,257

 

 

68,040

 

 

59,244

 

1,960

 

 

61,204

Income before income taxes

$

4,049

 

$

 

$

4,049

 

$

138,089

$

 

$

138,089

Current income tax expense

 

834

 

 

 

 

834

 

 

479

 

 

 

479

Net income

$

3,215

 

$

 

$

3,215

 

$

137,610

$

 

$

137,610


 

Nine months ended September 30, 2022

Nine months ended September 30, 2021

(in thousands)

IFRS basis

Equity-accounted investments

RioCan’s proportionate share

IFRS basis

Equity-accounted investments

RioCan’s proportionate share

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental revenue

$

805,328

 

$

21,703

 

$

827,031

 

$

799,663

$

19,765

 

$

819,428

Residential inventory sales

 

84,786

 

 

936

 

 

85,722

 

 

28,107

 

5,059

 

 

33,166

Property management and other service fees

 

17,546

 

 

 

 

17,546

 

 

10,851

 

 

 

10,851

 

 

907,660

 

 

22,639

 

 

930,299

 

 

838,621

 

24,824

 

 

863,445

Operating costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental operating costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recoverable under tenant leases

 

281,656

 

 

2,053

 

 

283,709

 

 

273,951

 

1,502

 

 

275,453

Non-recoverable costs

 

18,895

 

 

1,789

 

 

20,684

 

 

31,734

 

1,935

 

 

33,669

Residential inventory cost of sales

 

69,838

 

 

422

 

 

70,260

 

 

26,060

 

1,975

 

 

28,035

 

 

370,389

 

 

4,264

 

 

374,653

 

 

331,745

 

5,412

 

 

337,157

Operating income

 

537,271

 

 

18,375

 

 

555,646

 

 

506,876

 

19,412

 

 

526,288

Other income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

14,630

 

 

1,726

 

 

16,356

 

 

9,824

 

1,594

 

 

11,418

Income from equity-accounted investments

 

6,213

 

 

(6,213

)

 

 

 

12,686

 

(12,686

)

 

Fair value (loss) gain on investment properties, net

 

(125,621

)

 

(7,803

)

 

(133,424

)

 

51,797

 

(2,595

)

 

49,202

Investment and other income (loss)

 

(2,082

)

 

(44

)

 

(2,126

)

 

3,440

 

(316

)

 

3,124

 

 

(106,860

)

 

(12,334

)

 

(119,194

)

 

77,747

 

(14,003

)

 

63,744

Other expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest costs, net

 

132,045

 

 

5,849

 

 

137,894

 

 

129,118

 

5,208

 

 

134,326

General and administrative

 

41,592

 

 

50

 

 

41,642

 

 

39,476

 

44

 

 

39,520

Internal leasing costs

 

8,898

 

 

 

 

8,898

 

 

8,825

 

 

 

8,825

Transaction and other costs

 

5,038

 

 

142

 

 

5,180

 

 

10,564

 

157

 

 

10,721

Debt prepayment costs, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,018

 

 

 

7,018

 

 

187,573

 

 

6,041

 

 

193,614

 

 

195,001

 

5,409

 

 

200,410

Income before income taxes

$

242,838

 

$

 

$

242,838

 

$

389,622

$

 

$

389,622

Current income tax recovery

 

1,105

 

 

 

 

1,105

 

 

9

 

 

 

9

Net income

$

241,733

 

$

 

$

241,733

 

$

389,613

$

 

$

389,613


NOI and Same Property NOI

The following table reconciles operating income to NOI and Same Property NOI to NOI for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

(thousands of dollars)

Three months ended
September 30

Nine months ended
September 30

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Operating Income

$

182,492

 

$

167,970

 

$

537,271

 

$

506,876

 

Adjusted for the following:

 

 

 

 

Property management and other service fees

 

(5,553

)

 

(3,945

)

 

(17,546

)

 

(10,851

)

Residential inventory gains

 

(7,767

)

 

 

 

(14,948

)

 

(2,047

)

Operational lease revenue and (expenses) from ROU assets

 

1,419

 

 

1,209

 

 

4,149

 

 

3,536

 

NOI

$

170,591

 

$

165,234

 

$

508,926

 

$

497,514

 


 

Three months ended
September 30

Nine months ended
September 30

(thousands of dollars)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Same Property NOI

$

157,531

 

$

149,887

$

464,548

$

442,572

NOI from income producing properties:

 

 

 

 

Acquired (i)

 

151

 

 

 

454

 

82

Disposed (i)

 

1,664

 

 

6,717

 

8,796

 

26,557

 

 

1,815

 

 

6,717

 

9,250

 

26,639

NOI from completed properties under development

 

3,814

 

 

2,282

 

12,060

 

6,009

NOI from properties under de-leasing under development

 

2,598

 

 

2,688

 

7,658

 

8,159

Lease cancellation fees

 

1,175

 

 

119

 

4,729

 

6,063

Straight-line rent adjustment

 

(196

)

 

2,544

 

1,078

 

5,878

NOI from residential rental

 

3,854

 

 

997

 

9,603

 

2,194

NOI

$

170,591

 

$

165,234

$

508,926

$

497,514


(i)

Includes properties acquired or disposed during the periods being compared.

 

 

Same Property NOI including completed properties under development (PUD)

 

Three months ended
September 30

Nine months ended
September 30

(thousands of dollars,except where otherwise noted)

 

2022

 

2021

% change

 

2022

 

2021

% change

Same Property NOI

$

157,531

$

149,887

5.1

%

$

464,548

$

442,572

5.0

%

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOI from completed properties under development

 

3,814

 

2,282

 

 

12,060

 

6,009

 

Same Property NOI including completed PUD

$

161,345

$

152,169

6.0

%

$

476,608

$

448,581

6.2

%


Adjusted Same Property NOI

 

Three months ended
September 30

Nine months ended
September 30

(thousands of dollars,except where otherwise noted)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

% change

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

% change

Same Property NOI

$

157,531

 

$

149,887

 

5.1

%

$

464,548

 

$

442,572

 

5.0

%

Add (exclude):

 

 

 

 

