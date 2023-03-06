U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,057.00
    +7.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,421.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,355.00
    +43.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,931.90
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.94
    -0.74 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.00
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.23
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0669
    +0.0034 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9130
    -0.0510 (-1.29%)
     

  • Vix

    18.91
    -0.68 (-3.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2013
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7660
    -0.0650 (-0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,439.29
    -18.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.33
    -2.72 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,911.25
    -35.86 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust completes offering of $200 million Series AG senior unsecured debentures

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
·4 min read
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan” or the “Trust”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced that it has closed its previously announced offering of $200 million principal amount of Series AG senior unsecured debentures (the “Debentures”).

The Debentures carry a coupon of 5.611% per annum and mature on October 6, 2027. Inclusive of the benefit of bond forward hedges, the Trust’s all-in rate is 5.184% per annum. The net proceeds of this offering will be used by the Trust to repay existing indebtedness and for general business purposes.

The Debentures were sold on a private placement basis in certain provinces of Canada. The offering was made on an agency basis by a syndicate of agents co-led by TD Securities, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital Inc., BMO Capital Markets and CIBC Capital Markets.

The Debentures are rated BBB with a stable trend by DBRS Limited and BBB with a stable outlook to the entity rating given to RioCan by Standard & Poor’s Rating Services.

The Debentures have been issued pursuant to RioCan’s trust indenture dated March 8, 2005, as supplemented. The Debentures rank equally with all other senior unsecured indebtedness of the Trust.

The Debentures have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This News Release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About RioCan
RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2022, our portfolio is comprised of 193 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 33.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 10 development properties. To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com.

Forward Looking Information
This News Release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. This information reflects RioCan’s objectives, our strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to management’s beliefs, estimates and intentions concerning anticipated future events or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “outlook”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “should”, “plan”, “continue”, or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events.

Such forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. All forward-looking information in this News Release is qualified by these cautionary statements.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future events or performance and, by its nature, is based on RioCan’s current estimates and assumptions, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in the “Risks and Uncertainties” section in RioCan's MD&A for the period ended December 31, 2022 and in our most recent Annual Information Form, which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained in this News Release.

Although the forward-looking information contained in this News Release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with this forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this News Release are made as of the date hereof, and should not be relied upon as representing RioCan’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this News Release. Management undertakes no obligation, except as required by applicable law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
Dennis Blasutti
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 866-3033


Recommended Stories

  • The 6% CD has arrived.  Should you bite?

    Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates, many reputable banks and credit unions are now offering certificates of deposit with impressive rates above 4%. Security Plus Federal Credit Union offers an 11-month, 6% APY CD with a minimum $1,000 deposit and maximum $50,000 deposit to Baltimore City residents. Meanwhile, Frontwave Credit Union offers 6% on an 18-month CD for residents of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties, California who can pony up a minimum deposit of $1,000.

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors are discovering a trove

  • ‘2023 Rally Was a Bull Trap,’ Says Morgan Stanley. But These Stocks Still Have Upside

    March has entered the frame and comes in the wake of two contrasting months. The year started off with stocks in a hurry to put 2022’s miserable action to bed, pushing higher right out of the gates. Yet, February proved a wake-up call for those anticipating a full-on bull market, as many stocks pared back a big chunk of those gains. So, what’s next? Morgan Stanley’s Chief Investment Officer Mike Wilson says 2023’s early rally was a ‘bull trap.’ Wilson predicts more pain ahead for investors, call

  • Tesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc.-inspired price war among electric vehicle makers in China is taking a toll on even the most resilient players, as evidenced by BYD Co.’s staggering $18 billion drop in the past month.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearChina’s Cautious Growth Target

  • Apple Stock Is a Buy, Goldman Sachs Says. The Market Is Missing Something.

    The market should be paying more attention to the tech giant’s installed user base and recurring revenue growth from services, or as Goldman analysts put it, the 'Apple-as-a-Service' opportunity.

  • Goldman Says Buy Apple After Years on Sidelines of 300% Advance

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is recommending buying Apple Inc. shares for the first time in nearly six years, after being mostly on the sidelines as the iPhone maker’s stock more than quadrupled in value.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearChina’s Cautious Growth Ta

  • 'Act of God': The price of eggs keeps soaring due to an 'unprecedented' crisis, warns a trade strategist — here are 2 surging food stocks to help buck the slumping market

    Don’t just consume food, invest in it.

  • Factors to Note Ahead of CrowdStrike's (CRWD) Q4 Earnings

    CrowdStrike's (CRWD) Q4 results are likely to reflect the benefits of a solid demand environment, contributions from the newly acquired Reposify business and the addition of new customers.

  • Ciena Smashes Expectations as Supply Chain and Demand Accelerate. The Stock Surges.

    The communications and network infrastructure provider, posted record revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter that ended January.

  • Top Reasons Not To Roll Over Your 401(k) To an IRA

    Five cases in which keeping your plan in place—or employing another non-IRA strategy—is the better move.

  • Buy This Small-Cap Retail Stock. Shares Could Rise by 50%.

    The retail chain now has 333 stores, and is expanding into the Northeast. It has seen steady growth, high profitability, and low debt. And there’s no reason that its growth won’t continue.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Tesla, Apple, Ciena, Silvergate, and More

    Tesla cuts U.S. prices on the Model S and Model X, Apple stock is initiated at Buy by analysts at Goldman Sachs, Ciena posts adjusted fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue that beats expectations.

  • Lordstown Motors’ Sales Were Dreadful. The Stock Is Rising Anyway.

    The electric-vehicles start-up reported a fourth-quarter loss of 45 cents a share from $194,000 in sales. Wall Street was looking for a 32 cent per share loss from roughly $7 million in sales.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price. IBD research also finds that dozens, if not hundreds, of great stocks each year do not start out as penny shares.

  • EV Startups Brace for Another Tough Year as Cash Dwindles

    Young electric-vehicle makers that worried last year about producing enough autos are now concerned about selling them.

  • Why the stock-market rally can keep going, says Morgan Stanley strategist who only recently warned of a death zone

    Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson, who warned of a 'death zone' for investors last month, says at least the short term, this rally can keep going.

  • Big Fund Slashes Stakes in Chip Stocks AMD, Intel, Nvidia, and Micron

    Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, Canada’s second-largest public pension, sold 20% or more of stakes in AMD, Intel, Nvidia, and Micron Technologies stock in the fourth quarter.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Has Good News for EV Buyers

    The EV upstart is optimistic about its ability to produce more vehicles this year than previously anticipated, according to Bloomberg News.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. The AES Corp. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Powerful Vanguard Mutual Funds for Your Roth IRA

    Some Vanguard funds are better than others for a Roth IRA. Investors use these funds to diversify with equities, bonds, and real estate investment trusts.