RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of Voting at its Annual Meeting
TORONTO, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan” or the “Trust”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced the results of the votes held at its June 7, 2022 Annual Meeting of unitholders (the “Meeting”).
The total number of units represented by unitholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 169,646,571, representing 54.83% of RioCan’s 309,390,589 outstanding units entitled to be voted.
Each of the nominee Trustees listed in the Trust's Management Information Circular dated April 22, 2022 was elected as a Trustee. RioCan received proxies with regard to voting on the ten Trustees nominated for election, as set forth in the table below:
Name of Nominee
Votes
%
Votes
%
Bonnie Brooks, C.M.
164,947,531
97.88%
3,565,550
2.12%
Richard Dansereau
164,995,918
97.91%
3,517,163
2.09%
Janice Fukakusa, C.M.
163,391,958
96.96%
5,121,123
3.04%
Jonathan Gitlin
165,726,658
98.35%
2,786,423
1.65%
Marie-Josée Lamothe
166,597,976
98.86%
1,915,105
1.14%
Dale H. Lastman, C.M., O.Ont.
161,536,411
95.86%
6,976,670
4.14%
Jane Marshall
164,273,069
97.48%
4,240,012
2.52%
Edward Sonshine, O.Ont., Q.C.
157,384,195
93.40%
11,128,886
6.60%
Siim A. Vanaselja
157,537,123
93.49%
10,975,958
6.51%
Charles M. Winograd
158,951,137
94.33%
9,561,944
5.67%
Appointment of Auditors
Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Accountants, was reappointed as the auditor of the Trust until the next annual meeting of unitholders by resolution passed by a majority of the unitholders. Management received proxies to vote for the appointment of the auditor (and to authorize the Trustees to fix their remuneration) as follows:
Votes
%
Votes
%
164,735,703
97.11%
4,910,868
2.89%
Say-On-Pay Non-Binding Advisory Vote
The non-binding say-on-pay vote on the Trust’s approach to executive compensation was approved as follows:
Votes
%
Votes
%
152,721,140
90.63%
15,791,261
9.37%
About RioCan
RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at March 31, 2022, our portfolio is comprised of 204 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 36.2 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 13 development properties. To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com.
CONTACT: Information contact: Kim Lee Vice President, Investor Relations, RioCan REIT (416) 646-8326 klee@riocan.com