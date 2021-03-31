U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,972.89
    +14.34 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,981.55
    -85.41 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,246.87
    +201.48 (+1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,220.52
    +24.72 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.43
    -1.12 (-1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.60
    +22.70 (+1.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    +0.31 (+1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    +0.0200 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3785
    +0.0044 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7100
    +0.3570 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,082.60
    +222.16 (+0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,198.55
    +15.02 (+1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,713.63
    -58.49 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,178.80
    -253.90 (-0.86%)
     

Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and Full-Year 2020 Operating Highlights and Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Riot Blockchain, Inc.
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Castle Rock, CO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) ("Riot”, “Riot Blockchain” or the “Company"), one of the leading Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining companies in the United States, announced today financial highlights and financial results, for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

  • Achieved profitability on a GAAP basis in the fourth quarter of 2020

  • Fourth-quarter mining revenues increased 116%, with corresponding fourth-quarter G&A expenses increasing by only 14%, on a sequential quarter-over-quarter basis

  • Hashing capacity increased by 460% on a year-over-year basis

  • Bitcoin held on balance sheet increased by 110% on a year-over-year basis

  • Working capital increased by over 2,000% to $233.9 million on a year-over-year basis

“2020 was a transformative year for Riot and we believe that the Company’s prospects have never been brighter,” said Jason Les, Riot’s CEO. “Our strategic decision to solely focus on bitcoin mining in early 2020 allowed the Company to exit 2020 as a public company leader as measured by total hash rate. We are pleased to have invested into continuing our deployed hash rate growth, allowing us to capitalize on the extraordinary current opportunities in bitcoin mining. In 2021, we are amplifying our focus on initiatives that will drive further growth for Riot, including increasing the US-based share of the bitcoin mining landscape.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Achieved profitability during the 2020 fourth quarter, with $3.9 million in net income on a GAAP basis, as compared to a $(3.4) million net loss during the 2019 fourth quarter and as compared to a $(1.7) million loss for the third quarter of 2020.

  • Mining revenues increased by 116% on a sequential quarter-over-quarter basis, to $5.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2020.

  • Comparatively, SG&A increased by only 14% on a sequential quarter-over-quarter basis, to $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2020.

  • Total newly mined bitcoin increased by 36% on a sequential quarter-over-quarter basis, with 303 bitcoin mined in the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to 222 bitcoin mined in the third quarter of 2020. This was predominantly driven by the increase in the Company’s hash rate combined with network hash rate and adjustments in network difficulty.

  • The average bitcoin price used to calculate Riot’s fourth quarter 2020 revenues was approximately $18,900.

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Working capital significantly increased to $233.9 million from $9.3 million as of December 31, 2019.

  • Total stockholder’s equity significantly increased to $277.1 million compared to $26.2 million balance as of December 31, 2019.

  • Demonstrated significant positive operating leverage, increasing total mining revenues by 78% on a year-over-year basis to $12 million in 2020, as compared to $6.7 million in 2019, while increasing total mining costs by only 3% on a year-over-year basis to $6.3 million in 2020, as compared to $6.1 million in 2019.

  • More than doubled the number of bitcoin owned on the Company’s balance sheet, ending with 1,078 bitcoin as of December 31, 2020, compared to 514 as of December 31, 2019.

Fiscal Year 2020 Operational Highlights

  • Invested in 33,646 Bitmain S19, S19 Pro and S19j Pro Antminers which, when fully installed by the fourth quarter of 2021, is expected to achieve an estimated aggregate bitcoin mining hash rate capacity of 4.0 EH/s.

  • Increased deployed hash rate capacity to 566 PH/s, a 460% increase from 101 PH/s as of December 31, 2019.

  • Re-located 100% of the Company’s mining operations from Oklahoma City, OK to Coinmint LLC’s Massena, New York colocation facility to decrease costs of production.

  • Bolstered the Company’s governance structures with the addition of Hubert Marleau to the Board of Directors as an independent director.

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Total mining revenue in 2020 was $12 million, as compared to $6.7 million in 2019, an increase of 78% year-over-year.

Gross profit, which is computed as mining revenues in excess of cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization), was $5.7 million (48% of total mining revenues), as compared to $0.6 million (10% of total mining revenue) in 2019. The increase in revenue and gross profit were due to the increase in the Company’s hash rate in addition to an increase in the price of bitcoin during 2020, offset by the Bitcoin halving event in 2020.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses in 2020 increased to $10.2 million from $9.1 million in 2019, an increase of 12% year-over-year. The increase in SG&A was primarily due to an increase in consulting fees, legal fees, audit and related professional fees.

Net loss for 2020 was $12.7 million, or $(0.30) per share, compared to a net loss of $20.03 million, or $(1.02) per share in 2019. The net loss included $12.0 million in non-cash items consisting primarily of the impairment of our investment in Coinsquare of $9.4 million, depreciation and amortization (D&A) of $4.5 million and stock-based compensation of $3.4 million, offset by the gain on sale of cryptocurrency discussed below and a net of other items of $0.1 million. The net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 also included a $5.2 million gain on the sale/exchange of cryptocurrencies.

At December 31, 2020, the Company had $235 million in cash and cryptocurrencies, as compared to $11.3 million at December 31, 2019.

2021 Strategic Priorities

  • Successfully execute on disclosed miner purchase orders of 35,146 Bitmain S19 generation Antminers. To-date, 6,703 Bitmain S19 Pro Antminers have been deployed during 2021 and Riot’s current total hash rate capacity is approximately 1.3 EH/s utilizing 43 MW of power with an efficiency of 32.4 joules per terahash (J/TH).

  • Monitor additional opportunities for miner procurement and hash rate growth.

  • Advance upon the Company’s strategic R&D alliance and 8 MW pilot project with Enigma Digital Assets AG and Lancium LLC to test the latest generation bitcoin miners combined with utilizing innovative immersion cooling technologies.

  • Evaluate additional initiatives to decrease costs of bitcoin production.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) focuses on cryptocurrency mining of bitcoin. The Company is expanding and upgrading its mining operations by securing the most energy efficient miners currently available. Riot also holds certain non-controlling investments in blockchain technology companies. Riot is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado, and the Company’s mining facility operates out of upstate New York, under a co-location hosting agreement with Coinmint. For more information, visit www.RiotBlockchain.com.

Safe Harbor

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," “believes,” "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "potential," "hope" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors," copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

CONTACT: PR Contact Riot Blockchain, Inc. PR@riotblockchain.com Investor Contact Riot Blockchain, Inc. IR@riotblockchain.com


Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Experiences Flash Crash, Fails to Break $60,000

    The BTC price has been steadily climbing since March 25, peaking hopes for another all-time high. It got pretty close — reaching a high of $59,904 at 7 am CET. This put it just $96 short of the $60,000 resistance level. However, this breakthrough was missed as the price plummeted to $57,142 by 8 am … Continued

  • Market Roundup: Bitcoin Tests $59,000 as BNB Breaks $300

    Bitcoin managed to continue its bullish momentum for a fourth straight day. The likelihood of bitcoin pumping over the weekend, a Monday and Tuesday, is not a common sight. However, the cryptocurrency appears to be recovering from the previous week’s slump in price. Bitcoin could quite easily test the all-time high once again if the … Continued

  • Bloom Energy Corporation's (NYSE:BE) Shift From Loss To Profit

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Bloom Energy...

  • Bloom Energy Deploys Solid Oxide Fuel Cells; Street Sees 38.6% Upside

    Bloom Energy has started the deployment of 40 megawatts of solid oxide fuel cells in the Northeast U.S. This deployment is under a Community Distributed Generation (CDG) program. Bloom Energy (BE) Managing Director Ivor Castelino said, “Community distributed generation can be a national model to provide small businesses and residential customers greater access and choice for clean and reliable power generation sources.” Castelino added, “These types of projects allow Bloom to provide clean power in a small footprint with enhanced resiliency to customers who, otherwise, have not had a choice for their energy needs.” A CDG program encourages the use of clean power within the grid distribution network. This reduces the stress on the grid while also decreasing pollution and costs. Users get access to cleaner, affordable and resilient power. The company’s energy servers are expected to reduce carbon emissions by about 50,000 metric tons each year, compared to the current grid alternative. It has signed CDG project agreements of more than 40 megawatts, with 7.5 megawatts of this having already been deployed on Staten Island, New York. (See Bloom Energy stock analysis on TipRanks) Last month, J. P. Morgan analyst Paul Coster reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and lowered the price target to $36 (42.5% upside potential) from $38. Commenting on the 22% slide in the J. P. Morgan Renewables index, Coster said, “This will have a lingering effect on multiples, particularly the more speculative hydrogen pure play stocks.” Furthermore, the analyst is “incrementally constructive” on Bloom Energy and said, “The company has more scale and is in closer proximity to profitable growth.” Turning to the rest of the Street, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating alongside an average analyst price target of $35 (38.6% upside potential), based on 3 Buys and 4 Holds. Shares have rallied about 349% over the past year. Related News: Canoo’s 4Q Loss Improves On Electric Vehicles Strength McCormick’s 1Q Results Beat Expectations As Sales Outperform Digi International Rises On Haxiot Acquisition; Street Remains Bullish More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Hyatt Plans Major Footprint Expansion In India Vipshop To Buy Back $500M In Stock; Shares Pop 9% Bioventus Snaps Up Bioness; Street Remains Bullish Equillium Reports Positive Itolizumab Phase 1 Data; Shares Rise 7.6% After-Hours

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks Looking For Support

    Cannabis stocks have been the talk lately as recreational legalization advances in New York. Three stocks that look to be nearing support are Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: CGC) and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB). Tilray Daily Chart Analysis: The stock looks to be in a channel between the price levels of $20 and $35. The $20 level was a previous resistance that held as support; $35 is a place the stock struggled to break above. $35 would have to break and hold before the stock may move higher. The red line and the lows show what technical traders may call a “descending triangle” pattern. This bearish continuation pattern could move the stock down if it can break and hold below $20. A break above the red line might indicate a trend reversal. Canopy Growth Daily Chart Analysis: Canopy Growth is trading with three potential key levels. The first level is $30, a potential support that the stock is nearing. This was previously resistance that broke and held as support. A break below may send a strong bearish push toward the next support level. The next support level may be found near the $25 mark, as the stock has previously found support here. The stock has struggled to cross above the $35 level. This area may act as resistance in the future as well. A break above this area with a retest as support could move the stock higher. Aurora Cannabis Daily Chart Analysis: The daily chart above shows Aurora Cannabis is nearing a potential support level of $8. This is an area the stock broke out above, and where it was able to find support again. If the stock breaks below this level, it could see a stronger bearish move. The stock has shown it's unable to break above the $12 level and hold for any extended period of time. This is an area where the stock may see potential resistance in the future. A break above this level with consolidation may bring the stock higher. Photo courtesy of Tilray. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga2 Payments Stocks Getting In On The Crypto Craze: Visa, PayPal Chart AnalysisHumanigen Rallies 54%: A Technical Analysis© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Microsoft Secures Massive Pentagon HoloLens Contract

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has the green light to proceed with a deal to build a specialized version of its HoloLens goggle for military usage, a potential multibillion-dollar opportunity for the software giant. Microsoft first won a deal with the Pentagon three years ago, but the contract was put on hold last year as Congress reconsidered the effort. Microsoft technical fellow Alex Kipman in the blog post announcing the deal said the company "has worked closely with the U.S. Army over the past two years, and together we pioneered Soldier Centered Design to enable rapid prototyping for a product to provide soldiers with the tools and capabilities necessary to achieve their mission."

  • 71% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 5 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.

  • Crypto Traders Lever Up as Bitcoin Creeps Back Toward All-Time High

    The recent rise appears to show traders finding a renewed appetite for risk taking following a market shakeout over the past of couple weeks.

  • Malaysia's AirAsia shares slide after record quarterly loss

    Shares in AirAsia Group Bhd fell in morning trade on Tuesday, as analysts lowered earnings forecasts after the Malaysian budget airline group posted its record quarterly loss. Affin Hwang Capital cut earnings forecasts for 2021 and 2022, expecting a larger net loss this year due to lockdowns in Malaysia in the first quarter, closed borders and longer-than-expected timeframe for the COVID-19 immunisation programme. "We now anticipate AirAsia to report net loss of 92 million ringgit in 2022 due to slower-than-expected recovery in international tourism," analyst Isaac Chow said in his note.

  • China Considers New Bourse to Attract Overseas-Listed Firms: Reuters

    (Bloomberg) -- China is mulling creating a new stock exchange to lure overseas-listed firms from markets like Hong Kong and the U.S., Reuters reported, citing two unidentified people, marking a new attempt by world’s second-biggest economy to bring its tech success stories back home.China’s State Council asked the China Securities Regulatory Commission to lead studies on how to design the bourse that would target mainland companies listed offshore on exchanges like Hong Kong and the U.S., Reuters said.Beijing is also hoping to attract global firms such as Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. -- currently listed in the U.S. -- which would have the option of carving out local businesses and listing them on the new bourse, the report said.The CSRC didn’t immediately reply to a fax seeking comment on plans on the new exchange.Some of the world’s fastest-growing and biggest tech companies have sprung out of China, but few have listed there because of regulatory obstacles. China has made several attempts to lure its tech giants back, including piloting Chinese depositary receipts and setting up a tech-focused board on the Shanghai stock exchange.PC maker Lenovo Group Ltd. and AI startup Megvii Technology Ltd. are both set to list in Shanghai this year using the CDR program kicked off three years ago.Beijing’s latest initiative comes as U.S.-listed Chinese tech heavyweights such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Baidu Inc. and Bilibili Inc. have raised $36 billion through secondary listings in Hong Kong since late 2019.China’s plans could hurt the listing business at Hong Kong’s stock exchange which relaxed its rules to facilitate the secondary listings a few years ago. Chinese firms have flocked there from the U.S. as tensions between Beijing and Washington have threatened to curtail their access to U.S. capital markets.Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. shares reversed earlier gains on Wednesday to close down 1.3%.Read more: Hong Kong’s Mr. Market Wants a Piece of All Your China TradesThose risks flared up again last week when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it would begin implementing a law that could result in Chinese companies being kicked off U.S. exchanges if they don’t allow American regulators to inspect their audit papers.Read more: Few HKEX Worries as China Mulls Board for Global Firms: ReactOne option under discussion is upgrading an existing exchange such as a smaller bourse in Beijing, Reuters said. The capital’s municipal government has been lobbying for years to upgrade its listing platform for small and medium-sized firms to be the venue for U.S.-listed Chinese firms, the report said.(Updates with more details throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Geely Weighs Reviving IPO of $20 Billion Volvo Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. is considering reviving plans for an initial public offering of its Volvo Cars unit that could value the business at around $20 billion, people familiar with the matter said.Closely held Geely Holding has been speaking with potential advisers about selling shares in Volvo Cars as soon as this year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. It is considering potential listing venues including Stockholm and Amsterdam, the people said.Automakers have been searching for ways to fund the enormous investments needed for the seismic shift toward electric vehicles. In February, Geely Holding scrapped plans to merge Volvo Cars with the Chinese group’s publicly traded unit, Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. It decided instead to bundle the two firms’ powertrain operations into a new company and team up on technology development.Early StageDeliberations are at an early stage, and details such as the potential valuation could change, the people said. A representative for Geely Holding declined to comment. A spokesperson for Volvo Cars said the February agreement “enables both companies to explore respective capital market options to realize shareholder value.”“Volvo Cars will be reviewing various options, which could include plans for a potential IPO and stock market listing,” the spokesperson said. “As yet, no decisions have been taken. Appropriate regulatory disclosures will be made in due course, should they be required.”Geely Holding previously pursued an IPO of Volvo Cars in 2018. It shelved the plans after investors balked at its proposed valuation of as much as $30 billion, people familiar with the matter said at the time.Companies have raised $220 billion from IPOs globally this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s up almost sixfold on the first quarter of 2020, when the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic grounded listings.Geely Holding acquired the maker of the XC90 SUV from Ford Motor Co. for $1.8 billion in 2010. The Swedish brand prospered under the new ownership, keeping much of its independence in running global operations. In 2020, Volvo sold more than 660,000 cars, with China as its largest market followed by the U.S., Sweden and Germany.Global TiesAn IPO of Volvo would add to globe-spanning ties and partnerships in vehicle manufacturing of Li Shufu, Geely Holding’s founder and chairman. Li is Daimler AG’s biggest shareholder and owns the second-largest stake in Volvo AB, the Swedish truckmaker, as well as control of sports-car maker Lotus and London’s iconic black cabs.This year alone, Li has forged ties with search-engine heavyweight Baidu Inc., Apple Inc.’s Taiwanese manufacturing partner Foxconn Technology Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd., to keep pace with the quickening shift to electrification and more software in cars. Volvo this month set an ambitious goal to only sell cars powered by a battery from 2030. The pledge, which goes even further than plans announced by Volkswagen AG or BMW AG, puts Volvo on the trajectory of EV-only newcomers. Their soaring valuations -- with China’s NIO Inc. roughly on par with BMW -- have been a wake-up call to longstanding manufacturers.Geely Holding, China’s biggest manufacturer of local-branded conventional automobiles, has also been plowing resources into electric vehicles. Geely and Volvo’s jointly-held brand Lynk & Co. will start shipments to Europe in April of its China-made 01 SUV.Geely also controls electric-vehicle maker Polestar, which is exploring options to go public as soon as this year in the U.S. or Hong Kong, Bloomberg News reported earlier Wednesday.Polestar, which is jointly owned by Volvo and Geely, launched the electric Polestar 2 in 2019 to challenge Tesla Inc.’s Model 3.(Updates with IPO data in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘MMT-Lite’ Is Reshaping Markets and May Get $2 Trillion Lift

    (Bloomberg) -- If there’s one key takeaway for financial markets after a year of pandemic, it’s that officials now seem predisposed to throwing huge amounts of money at protecting their economies.For some strategists this embrace of ultra-low interest rates and record fiscal spending is becoming a flirtation with Modern Monetary Theory, which says governments can spend heavily when price pressures are low. President Joe Biden’s multi-trillion dollar infrastructure plan is set to be the next big outlay.Whatever the truth of the claim about MMT, the flood of cheap money is reshaping markets. Pricing models have warped, a new breed of activist retail investor is amassing on forums such as WallStreetBets and Bitcoin is surging. Even the recent hedge fund blowup failed to dispel the liquidity-fueled optimism. The next big shift may be a breakout in inflation, judging by warnings from the likes of former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers.“What Covid-19 has done is accelerated fiscal policy and fiscal response, and married closer and closer coordination with monetary tools,” said Viktor Shvets, head of Asian strategy with Macquarie Capital Ltd. “It’s not MMT yet, but it comes very close to it. The result is market signals atrophy and deteriorate.”In stocks, day traders flush with stimulus checks and mobilized by “meme” culture have made a mockery of traditional investing rules. Call-option frenzy has eased but remains historically elevated in derivatives markets. Cryptocurrencies have soared atop the tide of cash injections.Government policies that Mary Nicola, global multi-asset portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments, describes as “MMT-lite” are also galvanizing the inflation debate headlined by Summers.Economic SlackHer counter to warnings over price pressures amid the recovery from Covid-19 is that high unemployment shows economies have slack. Market expectations for inflation over the next decade have climbed steeply but remain roughly in line with the Federal Reserve’s 2% goal.“We see the COVID-19 crisis as a deflationary shock which enables these ‘MMT-lite’ strategies to be adopted, at least for now,” Nicola said.At the other end of the spectrum are calls to back assets like commodities and gold to hedge inflation risk. JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists last month said commodities appear to have begun a supercycle of years-long gains.This year’s bond market selloff signaled investor concern that price pressures may force an earlier than expected tapering of stimulus, thereby disappointing MMT proponents like the left wing of Biden’s Democratic party.For Macquarie’s Shvets, investors will continue testing the policy backdrop for weaknesses, but there is no normalization in sight.“Most investors are asking how do we normalize fiscal policy,” he said. “Well you don’t. The only thing that can derail it is if suddenly we have stagflation. But it’s very hard to generate inflation in a world that’s highly leveraged, highly financialized.”With the TideInvestors, meanwhile, are rowing with the tide of global liquidity, which has helped stocks vault about 51% over the past year.“I don’t get too wrapped up in the exact particulars of historic average values when we’re in a totally different zipcode for interest rates,” said Scott Berg, global equities portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price. “We’re in this crazy weird world -- stay invested, stay in the game.”Officials seem convinced that history will judge global fiscal support of $14 trillion and counting, backed by expansive monetary policy, to be the right response to the crisis. Some veteran market watchers agree.“What we’ll remember is that the benefits of very aggressive policy intervention appeared to vastly outweigh the cost,” said Andrew Sheets, chief cross-asset strategist at Morgan Stanley.(Updates with Biden’s plan in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Elliott’s Former Hong Kong Head Preps London Hedge Fund Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- James Smith, the former head of Elliott Management Corp.’s operations in Hong Kong, is preparing to start his own hedge fund as he stages a comeback into the industry.Smith is setting up his multi-strategy investment firm Palliser Capital in London, according to an investor document seen by Bloomberg. Similar to Elliott, one of the most-feared activist investors in the world, Palliser will seek changes at companies, bet on mergers and acquisitions and also invest in distressed securities and market dislocation.Palliser is expected to start with about $750 million in initial capital at launch, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Smith is starting the firm with three other former Elliott colleagues, the person said asking not to be identified because the information is private. They are Paul Reid, who will head trading at the new fund, as well as Armenio Keusseyan and Jason Chang.A spokesperson for Palliser declined to comment.Hedge fund startups are showing signs of revival following a year of stellar gains for some of the biggest names in the industry last year. Launches in the fourth quarter of 2020 rose to their highest level in three years and exceeded the estimated quarterly liquidations, according to data compiled by Hedge Fund Research Inc.Hyundai, BHPSmith, who led Elliott’s high-profile investments in Hyundai Motor Group and BHP Group Ltd., left the firm last year after nearly two decades. He moved back to London from Hong Kong in 2016 and had been running the Hong Kong operations from Elliott’s headquarters in the U.K.Former colleague Franck Tuil is also planning to start his own hedge fund. Tuil is setting up actvist investment firm Sparta Capital Management, which will invest in public and private companies around the globe.Palliser, which is expected to launch in the second quarter, will run a portfolio of up to 35 names but its core holdings will be spread over five to 10 bets, the document shows. The fund will invest globally but with a focus on Asia and Europe.The pandemic has sparked price dislocation in Europe, creating a fertile hunting ground for activists who agitate for change at companies to lift their share prices. Several high-profile European companies have been targeted by investors in recent years, including French yogurt maker Danone SA, which said earlier this month it would separate its chairman and chief executive officer roles after pressure from investors.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mastercard fined £31m for breaching competition law

    Five payments firms are accused of running a cartel to reduce competition in the market for pre-paid cards.

  • Pending home sales plunge for the second straight month

    The National Association of Realtors’ (NAR) Pending Home Sales Index, which tracks the number of homes that are under contract to be sold, fell 10.6% in February from a month earlier — falling for the second straight month.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ‘ill-prepared to grapple with a major plot twist’ in stock market, warns Morningstar analyst

    Cathie Wood's flagship Ark Innovation fund has had a rough March after a scintillating stretch for the once-highflying exchange-traded fund, but there may be more gut-wrenching volatility in store for ETF, according to at least one analyst, who cautions investors to be wary.

  • How Biden’s Infrastructure Plan Could Trigger a Stock Market Correction

    A longtime bond bull tells Barron's that Democrats' huge spending programs could push 10-year Treasury yields to 2%.

  • Stimulus checks coming for some Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries, IRS says

    When can Social Security recipients expect third stimulus checks? The IRS projects many COVID payments to be sent electronically by April 7.

  • UK Crypto Companies Now Have to Submit Financial Crime Reports

    The new FCA policy will see the number of companies required to submit financial crime reports increase from 2,500 to 7,000.

  • Lucid Motors Offers A Look Inside Its Plant. The View Is Impressive.

    The electric vehicle startup's new assembly plant highlights some of the differences among the new entrants to the business.