U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,176.82
    +75.59 (+1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,248.28
    +435.05 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,316.90
    +322.44 (+2.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,897.67
    +42.85 (+2.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.45
    +2.19 (+1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.10
    +23.40 (+1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    +0.43 (+1.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0750
    +0.0094 (+0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    -0.0180 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2576
    +0.0090 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8300
    -0.3040 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,256.20
    +550.25 (+1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    658.00
    +11.37 (+1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

Riot Blockchain Announces May 2022 Production and Operations Updates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Riot Blockchain, Inc.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RIOT

Riot Produces 466 Bitcoin in May 2022

Riot's Whinstone Facility

During May, progress continued at Riot’s 400 megawatt (“MW”) infrastructure expansion project at the Whinstone Facility in Rockdale, Texas.
During May, progress continued at Riot’s 400 megawatt (“MW”) infrastructure expansion project at the Whinstone Facility in Rockdale, Texas.

Riot Blockchain Hash Rate Capacity Growth Updated May 2022

By January 2023, Riot anticipates a total self-mining hash rate capacity of approximately 12.6 EH/s, assuming full deployment of approximately 116,150 Antminer ASICs, but excluding any potential expected incremental productivity gains from the Company’s utilization of 200 MW of immersion-cooling infrastructure, which is approximately 50% complete. Approximately 100% of the Company’s self-mining fleet will consist of the latest generation S19 series miner model. Upon full deployment of all currently contracted miners, the Company’s total self-mining fleet will consume approximately 370 MW of energy. In addition to the Company’s self-mining operations, Riot hosts approximately 200 MW of institutional Bitcoin mining clients.
By January 2023, Riot anticipates a total self-mining hash rate capacity of approximately 12.6 EH/s, assuming full deployment of approximately 116,150 Antminer ASICs, but excluding any potential expected incremental productivity gains from the Company’s utilization of 200 MW of immersion-cooling infrastructure, which is approximately 50% complete. Approximately 100% of the Company’s self-mining fleet will consist of the latest generation S19 series miner model. Upon full deployment of all currently contracted miners, the Company’s total self-mining fleet will consume approximately 370 MW of energy. In addition to the Company’s self-mining operations, Riot hosts approximately 200 MW of institutional Bitcoin mining clients.

Castle Rock, CO, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) (“Riot,” “Riot Blockchain” or “the Company”), an industry leader in Bitcoin (“BTC”) mining and hosting, announces production and operations update for May 2022.

Bitcoin Production and Operations Updates

  • In May 2022, Riot produced 466 BTC, an increase of approximately 104%, as compared to May 2021 production of 228 BTC.

  • As of May 31, 2022, Riot held approximately 6,536 BTC, all produced by the Company’s self-mining operations.

  • In May 2022, Riot sold 250 Bitcoin generating net proceeds of approximately $7.5 million.

  • Riot currently has a deployed fleet of approximately 43,458 miners, with a hash rate capacity of 4.6 exahash per second (“EH/s”).

“During May, we continued to make progress on the ongoing expansion of our Whinstone Facility in Rockdale, TX,” said Jason Les, CEO of Riot. “We’re proud to report that our first immersion building, Building F, is filled with approximately 23,000 S19 series miners. Approximately 7,000 of those miners are staged in the immersion-cooling tanks and are anticipated to be deployed pending installation of the final requisite components. Once these miners and other staged miners are fully deployed, our hash rate capacity is expected to increase to 5.4 EH/s.

Additionally, we are initiating a project to refurbish our fleet of S17-Pro Antminers to improve their overall hash rate and efficiency. These enhancements are made possible by the improved operating environment facilitated by our immersion-cooling technology. While undergoing the refurbishing process, our fully-depreciated fleet of 4,000 S17-Pro miners will be temporarily decommissioned. These 4,000 miners will no longer be counted in our deployed fleet figure, and their corresponding 225 PH/s of hash rate will no longer be counted in our hash rate capacity figure.”

Mining Deployment and Shipment Update

Since its last monthly update, Riot received an additional 1,701 new S19j Pros, deployed approximately 1,086 S19j Pros in its immersion-cooled building with an additional 7,855 miners staged for deployment. Upon deployment of the staged miners, the Company expects to have a total of 51,313 miners deployed with a hash rate capacity of approximately 5.4 EH/s.

Infrastructure Update

During May, progress continued at Riot’s 400 megawatt (“MW”) infrastructure expansion project at the Whinstone Facility in Rockdale, Texas. The construction of the structure and exhaust louvres for Building D is now complete, and installation of its intake louvres for air-cooling will now commence.  Further completions include the installation of all low and medium voltage switchgear for Building D.

The second air-cooled building in the expansion, Building E, is advancing towards completion of its roofing and structure. Additionally, installation of all its medium voltage transformers has been completed.

The final power systems in Building F, Riot’s first immersion-cooled building, have been commissioned, and all miners have been placed.

In the Company’s second immersion-cooled building, Building G, immersion-cooling tanks continue to be installed. Installation of all medium voltage transformers for Building G is now complete.

Estimated Hash Rate Growth

By January 2023, Riot anticipates a total self-mining hash rate capacity of approximately 12.6 EH/s, assuming full deployment of approximately 116,150 Antminer ASICs, but excluding any potential expected incremental productivity gains from the Company’s utilization of 200 MW of immersion-cooling infrastructure, which is approximately 50% complete. Approximately 100% of the Company’s self-mining fleet will consist of the latest generation S19 series miner model. Upon full deployment of all currently contracted miners, the Company’s total self-mining fleet will consume approximately 370 MW of energy. In addition to the Company’s self-mining operations, Riot hosts approximately 200 MW of institutional Bitcoin mining clients.

Human Resources

The Company is pleased to announce Jason Chung as Head of Corporate Development. In this role, Mr. Chung will be responsible for the overall coordination of Riot’s corporate development, capital markets and investor relations related efforts.

Mr. Chung joins the Company following a nearly two-decade long career in investment banking, most recently as Managing Director, M&A with Nomura in Hong Kong where he advised global clients on cross-border transactions primarily in the technology sector. Over the course of his investment banking career, Mr. Chung has advised on nearly $20 billion in strategic transactions, built and grown advisory teams, and has worked in both New York and Hong Kong. Mr. Chung is a CFA charter holder and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto.

Conference Schedule

Riot Blockchain will be presenting at the following upcoming conferences:

  • D.A. Davidson Bitcoin & Blockchain Conference on June 2nd in New York City, NY.

  • Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals Vision Conference on June 8th in Austin, TX.

About Riot Blockchain, Inc.

Riot Blockchain’s (NASDAQ: RIOT) vision is to be the world’s leading Bitcoin-driven infrastructure platform.

Our mission is to positively impact the sectors, networks and communities that we touch.  We believe that the combination of an innovative spirit and strong community partnership allows the Company to achieve best-in-class execution and create successful outcomes.

Riot is a Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure company focused on a vertically integrated strategy. The Company has Bitcoin mining data center operations in central Texas, Bitcoin mining operations in central Texas and upstate New York, and electrical switchgear engineering and fabrication operations in Denver, Colorado.

For more information, visit www.RiotBlockchain.com.

Safe Harbor

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements rely on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “potential,” “hope,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of acquisitions, including financial and operating results, and the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: unaudited estimates of Bitcoin production; our future hash rate growth (EH/s); the anticipated benefits, construction schedule, and costs associated with the Navarro site expansion; our expected schedule of new miner deliveries; our ability to successfully deploy new miners; M.W. capacity under development; we may not be able to realize the anticipated benefits from immersion-cooling; the integration of acquired businesses may not be successful, or such integration may take longer or be more difficult, time-consuming or costly to accomplish than anticipated; failure to otherwise realize anticipated efficiencies and strategic and financial benefits from our acquisitions; and the impact of COVID-19 on us, our customers, or on our suppliers in connection with our estimated timelines. Detailed information regarding the factors identified by the Company’s management which they believe may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements in this press release may be found in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as amended, and the other filings the Company makes with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur, or of which the Company hereafter becomes aware, except as required by law. Persons reading this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Attachments

CONTACT: Trystine Payfer Riot Blockchain, Inc. 303-794-2000 ext. 118 PR@riotblockchain.com Phil McPherson Riot Blockchain, Inc. 303-794-2000 ext. 110 IR@riotblockchain.com


Recommended Stories

  • BTC Starts June Trading above $30K

    Bitcoin (BTC) opened its first day of trading in June at around $31,800 before dropping close to the psychological $30,000 level. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the price action in "Chart of the Day."

  • Nvidia Is Named a Top Semi Stock at BofA. Here’s What It Likes About the Stock.

    Nvidia, as well as fellow semiconductor businesses Marvell and AMD, all can greatly benefit from continued growth in cloud computing, says BofA analyst Vivek Arya.

  • 3 Cryptocurrency Stocks With Up to 439% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts believe these crypto-related stocks can skyrocket between 118% and 439% over the next 12 months.

  • Why Shares in Boeing Flew Today

    Shares in aviation giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) were up by almost 7% as of 1 p.m. ET Thursday. First, the German government announced it would buy 60 Chinook helicopters from Boeing as part of its plan to increase military spending. The deal is rumored to be potentially worth more than $4 billion for Boeing.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Popped on Thursday

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) took a turn for the worse Thursday morning, falling 2.3% in the first five minutes after the market opened. A car emerges from Nio's Power Swap battery-swapping station. The 7,000-plus cars sold in a month is better than Nio's performance a year ago, and better than April, but it doesn't hold a candle to what Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is capable of producing at its Shanghai Gigafactory: as many as 2,600 cars a day at peak capacity.

  • Why Limelight Networks Sank 13% on Thursday

    Shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) sank as much as 15.5% by midday Thursday after the company released a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The filing outlined a recent legal complaint from a shareholder and the loss of a large customer at Edgecast, a company that Limelight Networks is set to acquire shortly. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Limelight Networks stock is down 13.2%.

  • Lululemon stock jumps after hours on Q1 earnings, Crowdstrike stock dips on earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Lululemon and CrowdStrike's Q1 earnings reports posted after hours today.

  • Why Rivian Stock Bounced Back on Thursday

    No sooner had the news broke that electric truck start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has suffered another fire at its Illinois factory, than the second shoe dropped: Investment bank D.A. Davidson just started coverage of Rivian stock with an underperform rating and a $24 price target that implies it could fall as much as 24%. In announcing its reasoning for not rating Rivian a buy, Davidson explained that "there have been bumps in the road" (like a fire!) as Rivian gets its operations ramped up. For this reason, the analyst hesitates to recommend buying Rivian until all the kinks have been worked out.

  • Goldman’s Waldron Warns of Unprecedented Economic Shocks, Echoing Dimon

    (Bloomberg) -- A top Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive echoed Jamie Dimon’s pessimistic tone, warning of tougher times ahead amid a string of shocks rattling the global economy. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkStocks Decline as D

  • CrowdStrike Quarterly Earnings, Revenue Jump But Shares Fall

    CrowdStrike reported profit and revenue that topped estimates while annual recurring revenue, a key financial metric, edged by views.

  • Microsoft lowers guidance, Ford to add 6,000 more jobs, Block partners with Apple

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stocks tied to industry stories, including Ford's moves to create jobs as it rolls out increased EV production.

  • Why Upstart, Nu Holdings, and StoneCo Are Rising Today

    Shares of several consumer-focused fintech stocks rose today, as investors digested new economic data and thoughts on the economy from several prominent experts. Meanwhile, shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) also traded roughly 12% higher, and shares of the Brazilian payments company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) were up 7%.

  • Why Chewy Stock Was Surging After Earnings Today

    Shares of Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) were trading up 24% as of 1:08 p.m. ET on Thursday. Slowing sales growth over the last year can be blamed for the steep slide in the share price. Tight supply chains present all kinds of challenges for retailers, but Chewy's latest sales results show it's on solid footing.

  • 3 fresh signs a treacherous stock market lurks

    The warning signs on the stock market's next move are piling up.

  • Why MongoDB Stock Was Popping Today

    Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were soaring today after the database software company posted strong results in its first-quarter earnings report. MongoDB now has more than 33,700 Atlas customers, up 33% from a year ago, and customers generating more than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue were up 30% to 1,379. Free cash flow was level with the quarter a year ago at $8.4 million.

  • 2 Green Flags for Roblox's Future

    The past two years have been eventful for Roblox, but the company has characteristics that point to an even better future.

  • Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established The Kraft Heinz Company ( NASDAQ:KHC ). The company's stock...

  • ‘It is like watching a plane crash’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Here Are 6 Stocks That Pay a Lot in Dividends and Have Solid Yields. And Microsoft and Apple.

    Exxon Mobil, PepsiCo, and JPMorgan Chase are among the biggest payers of dividends in absolute dollars, and they have solid yields to boot. Then there’s Apple and Microsoft, which pay a lot but don’t yield so much.

  • Amazon Splits Its Stock Next Week. Who’s Next, and Why It Matters.

    Some of a flurry of recently announced splits are nearing completion, with potential consequences for the Dow industrials.