Riot brings 'League of Legends,' Valorant' and other titles to Epic Games Store
Riot Games is taking its PC titles into new territory as , , Teamfight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra are all now available on the . The move could get the four free-to-play titles in front of a wider audience.
You'll need to install the new Riot Client (which debuted earlier this month), but you can fire up the games from Epic's app or a desktop shortcut. If you already play any of those games, you'll still be able to sign in with your account and access your existing friends list.
Time to start a RIOT. 👀
Valorant, Legends of Runeterra, League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics are now available on the Epic Games Store!
Read more: https://t.co/afyb1Yfpav pic.twitter.com/kGEuQogIW7
— Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) November 4, 2021
The partnership between Riot and Epic extends to the latter's titles too. , marking the first appearance of a LoL character in a non-Riot game.
The collaboration forms part of Riot's month-long campaign to promote , the League of Legends animated series that . Elsewhere, Riot has also to offer Prime Gaming members some in-game goodies over the next year.