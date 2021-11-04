Riot brings 'League of Legends,' Valorant' and other titles to Epic Games Store

Riot Games is taking its PC titles into new territory as League of Legends , Valorant , Teamfight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra are all now available on the Epic Games Store . The move could get the four free-to-play titles in front of a wider audience.

You'll need to install the new Riot Client (which debuted earlier this month), but you can fire up the games from Epic's app or a desktop shortcut. If you already play any of those games, you'll still be able to sign in with your account and access your existing friends list.

Time to start a RIOT. 👀



Valorant, Legends of Runeterra, League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics are now available on the Epic Games Store!



Read more: https://t.co/afyb1Yfpav pic.twitter.com/kGEuQogIW7 — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) November 4, 2021

The partnership between Riot and Epic extends to the latter's titles too. League of Legends champion Jinx is dropping into Fortnite , marking the first appearance of a LoL character in a non-Riot game.