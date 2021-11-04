U.S. markets close in 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,669.47
    +8.90 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,014.47
    -143.11 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,927.40
    +115.81 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,396.57
    -7.71 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.76
    -2.10 (-2.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.60
    +29.70 (+1.68%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    +0.58 (+2.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1557
    -0.0066 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5280
    -0.0510 (-3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3499
    -0.0184 (-1.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7620
    -0.2290 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,961.76
    -2,305.89 (-3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,507.17
    -41.21 (-2.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,279.91
    +31.02 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,794.37
    +273.47 (+0.93%)
     

Riot brings 'League of Legends,' Valorant' and other titles to Epic Games Store

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Riot Games is taking its PC titles into new territory as League of Legends, Valorant, Teamfight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra are all now available on the Epic Games Store. The move could get the four free-to-play titles in front of a wider audience.

You'll need to install the new Riot Client (which debuted earlier this month), but you can fire up the games from Epic's app or a desktop shortcut. If you already play any of those games, you'll still be able to sign in with your account and access your existing friends list.

The partnership between Riot and Epic extends to the latter's titles too. League of Legends champion Jinx is dropping into Fortnite, marking the first appearance of a LoL character in a non-Riot game.

The collaboration forms part of Riot's month-long campaign to promote Arcane, the League of Legends animated series that premieres at 10PM ET on November 6th on Netflix. Elsewhere, Riot has also teamed up with Amazon to offer Prime Gaming members some in-game goodies over the next year.

Recommended Stories