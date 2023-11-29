Riot Platforms, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Riot Platforms, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RIOT) future prospects. Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. With the latest financial year loss of US$510m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$289m, the US$2.4b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Riot Platforms' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Riot Platforms is bordering on breakeven, according to the 11 American Software analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$160m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 77% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Riot Platforms' upcoming projects, but, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Riot Platforms currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

