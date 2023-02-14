U.S. markets close in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,134.25
    -3.04 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,120.00
    -125.93 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,921.15
    +29.36 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,935.51
    -5.64 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.15
    -0.99 (-1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.20
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7680
    +0.0510 (+1.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2159
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1640
    +0.7560 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,164.83
    +509.81 (+2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.58
    +12.16 (+2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,953.85
    +6.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

RIPL Granting $12 million to States to Combat Unemployment and Transform Workforce Development

·4 min read

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Improving People's Lives (RIPL) announced the launch of its Opening Workforce DOORS Grant Program to help states transform the outdated workforce and unemployment programs and get people back to work through cloud technology, streamlined digital services, and government data.

Research Improving People's Lives
Research Improving People's Lives

In the first half of 2023, RIPL will grant state governments $12 million worth of technical assistance and cloud technology to help them build and deploy the Data for Opportunity in Occupational Reskilling Solution (DOORS) and solve pressing challenges in workforce development.

DOORS is a digital tool that connects people with meaningful opportunities for reskilling and employment in in-demand industries at scale. RIPL's approach leverages the government's own data and accessible, user-centered design to analyze a user's resume and skills and provide actionable recommendations for training opportunities, job openings, and new careers proven to lead to higher wages and earning potential. The DOORS recommendation engine is powered by AI, and scientifically-validated machine learning, which analyzes millions of state wage records to understand which careers similar job seekers have switched to, stuck with, and earned more in.

"Finding the right career path can change an entire family's trajectory – especially for those from under-resourced communities. We are excited to work with states and other organizations to help them leverage cloud-based technologies to even the playing field. We look forward to bringing the power and potential of modern data science and cloud technology to modernize workforce training programs and ultimately empower people to change their lives," said Scott Jensen, CEO of RIPL.

As many learned from painful experiences during the pandemic, state workforce training and employment programs must quickly modernize to handle the needs of residents. Government agencies and residents need help with antiquated and hard-to-use systems, which can delay critical benefits. Meanwhile, services intended to help unemployed and dislocated workers are scattered across agencies and disconnected databases. Too many residents fall through the cracks and are left to struggle on their own.

Through the Opening Workforce DOORS Grant Program, RIPL seeks to support governments to better apply innovative technology in addressing real-world challenges – particularly by helping labor and workforce development agencies apply their expertise and unlock their own data to address America's widening skills gap.

Initial versions of DOORS have been successfully deployed by state governments in Maryland and Hawai'i, and work is currently underway in four other states. RIPL partnered with these states to customize DOORS, creating a one-stop shop for digital workforce services and integrating it into the existing technology landscape in each state.

Through the Opening Workforce DOORS Grant Program, RIPL will work with additional states to implement DOORS and explore new ways to leverage the platform. Grantees will receive full-service project management, technical, and scientific support, as well as access to and ownership of all related technologies. Amazon Web Services (AWS) helped fund these grants through an ongoing collaboration with RIPL.

"Cloud computing technology enables organizations to be more cost-effective, flexible, and user-friendly, which improves customer experiences," said Kim Majerus, Vice President, Global Education, U.S. State, and Local Government at AWS. "State and local government agencies should have access to the same great infrastructure and services that are driving innovation in other industries. RIPL is using the cloud to improve the way citizens manage unemployment and underemployment. AWS is proud to support this new grant program to help states build the foundation to transform their workforce and unemployment systems, to make it easier for individuals to discover new career opportunities."

The deadline for priority applications is Friday, March 10, 2023, at 5 PM ET. Applications will be accepted after this date; however, those received by the deadline will be given priority. Governments, non-profits, educational institutions, local workforce, or economic development entities are invited to apply.

For more information and how to apply, visit RIPL's website, join an informational webinar on Tuesday, February 14th at 2-3 pm ET, or reach out to innovationcatalyst@ripl.org with any questions.

About RIPL

Research Improving People's Lives (RIPL) is a nonprofit tech-for-social-impact organization that works with governments to help them use data, science, and technology to improve policy and lives. We work with faculty research affiliates from top research universities across the country to provide powerful, scientific-grade insights at the speed of policy directly to policymakers so that they can positively impact lives, solve pressing social challenges, and build their capacity to innovate and measure success going forward.

Learn more about RIPL at ripl.org

CONTACT: Michael Ceraso, michaelceraso@yourwinningmargins.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ripl-granting-12-million-to-states-to-combat-unemployment-and-transform-workforce-development-301746684.html

SOURCE RIPL

Recommended Stories

  • Fed Officials Float Even Higher Rates After Brisk Inflation Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials said interest rates may need to move to a higher level than anticipated to ensure inflation continues to fall, after fresh data showed prices rose at a brisk pace last month.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?Gunman Kills Three at Mi

  • Biden to tap Brainard, Bernstein to economic team, leaving Fed gap

    (Reuters) -President Joe Biden is expected to name Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and Jared Bernstein as his top economic advisers after markets close on Tuesday, as the Democratic president aims to convince skeptical Americans his economic policies are working and oversees trillions in new federal spending. Brainard's switch from the independent central bank to a White House role comes as the Fed navigates extensive challenges of its own as it fights to bring down inflation, leaving an intellectual and political hole at a key moment.

  • Putin’s gangster state is crumbling – a return to Russia risks changing that

    It probably won’t be next year, or even the year after that. It might even take as long as another decade. Even so, Cees ’t Hart, the chief executive of the Danish brewing giant Carlsberg, last week raised the possibility of returning to Russia one day, even as the company completes the exit of its existing business there.

  • January CPI inflation rate slows to 6.4% but monthly inflation rose by 0.5%: Live updates

    January's inflation report showed a continued decline from prior months. Investors are hopeful it will prompt the Fed to pause rate hikes.

  • F-16s vs. Su-35s: Why Ukraine Wants Western Fighter Jets

    Ukraine is trying to convince the ​West to provide it with F-16​s​, modern fighter jets capable of traveling twice the speed of sound. Here’s how the planes compare with Russia’s soviet-designed aircraft​ and what difference they could make in the war​. Illustration: Adam Adada

  • Republicans pounce on the weak inflation report — even offering an ode to egg prices

    For the party not in the White House, bad news for the U.S. economy can be good news for their political fortunes.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks slide after January CPI shows inflation picked up

    U.S. stocks moved back and forth in volatile trading Tuesday as Wall Street weighed the implications of hotter-than-expected January inflation data on the path forward for interest rates.

  • Climate activists would applaud BP if they had more political sense

    The climate Left has picked the wrong target in vilifying BP. It is a futile mistake to tar every oil and gas company with the same brush.

  • Fed’s Logan says most important risk facing central bankers ‘is that we tighten too little’

    Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said Tuesday she thought the most important risk is that the central bank tightens monetary policy too little

  • Yellen says counties should use COVID funds for housing, job training

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday called on counties, cities and states to focus their remaining COVID-19 pandemic aid funding to develop more worker training and affordable housing programs. Speaking to the National Association of Counties conference in Washington, Yellen said the nearly two-year old American Rescue Plan Act has enabled state and local governments to budget over $14 billion on more than 1,800 projects focused on housing. "And this is just the beginning," Yellen said of projects to be funded by the $350 billion State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund program, which runs through April 30, 2025.

  • US Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- US consumer prices rose briskly at the start of the year, a sign of persistent inflationary pressures that could push the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates even higher than previously expected.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?Gunman Kills Three at Mic

  • EU lags behind UK as it announces ban on petrol and diesel cars

    The European Parliament has given its formal approval to a ban on new sales of carbon-emitting petrol and diesel cars by 2035, with a view to getting them off the continent's roads by mid-century.

  • U.S. renews warning to China that it’ll defend Philippines from attack

    The United States renewed a warning that it would defend its treaty ally if Filipino forces come under an armed attack in the disputed South China Sea after a Chinese coast guard ship allegedly hit a Philippine patrol vessel with military-grade laser that temporarily blinded some of its crew.

  • Top economist Paul Krugman says tomorrow’s inflation report could show a ‘significant uptick’ but it won’t tell us much about the economy’s long-term health

    Inflation likely rose last month, but it may not be a huge deal.

  • REFILE-Dutch F-35s intercept three Russian military aircraft near Poland - Netherlands' defence ministry

    Two Dutch F-35 fighters intercepted a formation of three Russian military aircraft near Poland and escorted them out, the Netherlands' defence ministry said in a statement late on Monday. "The then unknown aircraft approached the Polish NATO area of responsibility from Kaliningrad," according to Reuters' translation of the ministry's statement. Kaliningrad is a Russian Baltic coast enclave located between NATO and European Union members Poland and Lithuania.

  • Oil Prices Slide As White House, OPEC Give Markets A Stir

    Oil prices fell Tuesday as the White House prepared another Strategic Petroleum Reserve sale, and as OPEC hoisted its demand forecast.

  • U.S. Shale To Set Production Record In March

    The extra 26 million barrel U.S. SPR release is forcing oil prices lower on Tuesday, but OPEC, in its monthly oil report, remains bullish on oil

  • Adani says no refinancing, liquidity issues in bid to calm jittery investors

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's Adani group said on Tuesday that its companies face no material refinancing risk, or near-term liquidity issues, in its latest attempt to calm investors spooked by a U.S. short-seller's critical report on its business practices. Led by billionaire Gautam Adani, the group's seven listed companies bearing his name have together lost about $120 billion in market value since a Jan. 24 report by Hindenburg Research alleged improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation, and flagged concerns over high debt. Adani has rejected the concerns in detailed rebuttals of the Hindenberg report's allegations and criticism that it had unsustainable debt.

  • Prices are still going up, and consumers are still spending: Morning Brief

    What to know in markets on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

  • Why Biden Will Keep Hammering the GOP on Social Security

    President Biden spent much of last week lambasting Republicans for proposals by some in the GOP that he said would threaten Social Security and Medicare. Republicans gave fresh life to those attacks by protesting Biden’s comments loudly and indignantly at Biden’s State of the Union speech and in the days after, as the president returned to the subject during events in Wisconsin and Florida. Those states are home to two GOP senators who have proposed reforms that could affect the entitlement prog