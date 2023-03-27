Ripley PR celebrates 10 years of public relations success

The Maryville, Tenn.-based public relations agency commemorates a decade serving the skilled trades, franchising, B2B technology and manufacturing industries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripley PR, an elite, global public relations agency specializing in home service and construction trades, franchising, B2B technology, and manufacturing, marks its 10th anniversary in business by celebrating a decade of providing strategic public relations solutions to its clients.

The Maryville, Tennessee-based PR agency was founded in 2013 by CEO Heather Ripley after she decided it was time to leverage her experience and success in marketing and PR to create a world-class agency in her own back yard.

"This anniversary not only marks a milestone in Ripley PR's professional existence but commemorates the date when I decided to follow my dreams," Ripley said. "We've seen great achievements and growth throughout the years thanks to the fantastic team we have in place. We are proud of our journey and hope to continue to provide success to our clients for many years to come."

Ripley started that journey as an assistant buyer for a national department store before catching the communications bug. She spent the next decade managing PR and marketing campaigns for a variety of companies, including Clockwork Home Services and its three franchise brands, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing and Mister Sparky. It was at that organization that Ripley first learned how impactful public relations could be to the home service industry.

She continued to work for other organizations throughout the Southeast until 2013 when she decided to open her own public relations agency in her hometown of Maryville. Beginning with zero clients, Ripley got to work building a PR firm that would help businesses grow to the next level and achieve their dreams.

Ripley PR is now the No. 1 home service PR agency in the country and is rising to top 10 lists in its other specialty industries. The agency was named to the Forbes list of America's Best PR Agencies for 2021, made Entrepreneur's Best PR Agencies for Franchise five years in a row and is the second largest PR agency in the Knoxville, Tennessee market. The agency offers strategic communications for its clients, including brand awareness campaigns, crisis management, media relations and social media strategies.

Ripley PR is a proud member of the International Public Relations Exchange (IPREX), a global network of independent public relations and communications agencies. IPREX allows PR agency professionals to exchange ideas and specialized expertise to become a better client resource.

In 2021, Ripley released "Next Level Now: PR Secrets to Drive Explosive Growth for Your Home Service Business" through Advantage/Forbes Books as a way to help home service business owners understand how PR can help them improve their brand awareness. She was also nominated as a finalist for the 2020 Blount County ATHENA Awards and was named to the 2021 PHC News' Top 10 Women in Plumbing Heating Cooling and Piping.

Ripley is also a regular contributing writer for a variety of trade publications such as Entrepreneur, For Construction Pros and Franchising USA. She has also been a guest on dozens of industry podcasts such as the Business Savvy podcast, Home Service Success, Power Women of the Trades and PHCPPros: Off the Cuff.

To learn more about Ripley PR, visit https://www.ripleypr.com or call (865) 977-1973.

