Ripley's Hero, James Vasquez, Helping Ukraine On and Off the Battlefield

·2 min read

GREAT FALLS, Va., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to battle, the effects are felt on and off the battlefield. Ripley's Hero, James Vasquez (Twitter @JMVasquez1974), understands the impact civilians and soldiers face due to the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine. As a result, James left his comfortable life in Connecticut in March 2022 and began voluntarily fighting alongside the Ukrainian Military Forces.

(PRNewsfoto/Ripley's Heroes)
(PRNewsfoto/Ripley's Heroes)

Now returning to America for one month for his Sights of Freedom North American Tour, James is doing more than question-and-answer events. This week, at the corporate office of Ripley's Heroes, James is spending time inspecting and repackaging hundreds of kids' coats, mittens, gloves, and hats to get them ready to ship to Poland. When he returns to Ukraine, he will personally drive the children's winter essentials down to the war-inflicted areas and pass out the essential cold-weather gear. "This war is not just affecting soldiers. A lot of people didn't have the means to flee their homes. With the increase in civilian infrastructure attacks, many families will be without heat and electricity during frigid times," said James. Ukraine's temperature during November fluctuates between 30-54 degrees, with some days and nights being even colder. And without stores stocked with supplies, these winter essentials are needed.

James is also overseeing the production of $15,000 worth of high-quality body armor that will go to the Ministry of Defense and the units sponsored by Ripley's Heroes fighting on the front lines.

In addition, James will be testifying before the Helsinki Committee, an independent U.S. government agency created by Congress in 1975 to monitor and encourage compliance with the Helsinki Final Act and other Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) commitments.

Finally, James will be wrapping up his Sights of Freedom North American Tour on October 29, 2022, with an open question-and-answer meet and greet at the Ukraine House in the Washington, DC, area. The fundraising event is 6-8 pm. There is a $25.00 suggested donation to attend; however, all are welcome.

Ripley's Heroes provides critically needed non-lethal and humanitarian resources to qualified and experienced heroes who have interrupted their own lives and put themselves in harm's way to help save others. Donations accepted at www.RipleysHeroes.org.

For more information, contact DDFNews9@gmail.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ripleys-hero-james-vasquez-helping-ukraine-on-and-off-the-battlefield-301662730.html

SOURCE Ripley's Heroes

  • Nancy Pelosi's Husband Recovering Following Home Assault

    Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, is making a full recovery after an intruder broke into the couple's home Friday morning and assaulted the 82 year old. "Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery." It has been a wild year for Paul, who was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge in May following a crash in Napa County.

  • General Electric's Next Big Nuclear Tech is Going Small

    Amid growing global energy challenges, nuclear power is making a comeback. Natural Resources Canada announced funding of roughly $710 million for a new project from Ontario Power Generation. The small modular reactor (SMR) technology could be supplying electricity to the grid by 2030, which could be a first among G7 nations.

  • Another Fed jumbo rate hike is expected next week and then life gets difficult for Powell

    Economists widely expect another three quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in November, but there's much less agreement about what happens next.

  • Elon Musk Has Already Fired the Woman Behind Twitter Banning Trump

    On Thursday night, billionaire and incredibly unfunny shitposter Elon Musk finally completed his acquisition of Twitter, and he immediately fired four top executives, including the CEO, chief financial officer, general counsel, and the head of legal policy, trust, and safety. That last (now former) executive is Vijaya Gadde, who was central to permanently banning President Donald Trump after he incited violence before and during the January 6 insurrection. Twitter was the first platform to ban T

  • Who funded Trump’s Truth Social? Some answers

    Ever since former U.S. President Donald Trump launched a new media company aimed at rivaling Twitter, there has been a mystery over who provided the money. Now there are some answers in a cache of documents provided by lawyers representing William Wilkerson, a former executive who filed a whistleblower claim with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against the media company and Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check firm taking it public. The documents show Truth Social’s early backers include six businessmen outside of the Silicon Valley mainstream — including two executives from an oil company and a gym chain, several Republican donors, a former U.S. ambassador to Portugal and the head of a mail-order fruitcake company.

  • Musk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal Closes

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk wasted no time taking complete control of Twitter Inc. The billionaire appointed himself chief executive officer, dismissed senior management and immediately began reshaping strategy at one of the world’s most influential social media platforms as his $44 billion take-private deal closed.Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departi

  • ‘Our democracy is not going to survive’ if U.S. politicians keep failing to call out obvious lies, says former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta

    Only three people have ever been both secretary of defense and director of the Central Intelligence Agency. Leon Panetta, who for good measure was also an eight-term congressman and White House chief of staff, is one of them. “Tyrants always overplay their hand,” he says, and Putin, the lifelong KGB member who just turned 70, is no different.

  • Could a looming recession be more severe than forecast? Some economists say 'yes' and here's why.

    Will there be a recession in 2023? Most economists predict yes, but there is a split on how severe it will be.

  • The World Waits to See Elon Musk's Decision on Donald Trump

    Twitter's new boss has just announced the formation of a moderation council to review banned accounts.

  • El Salvador, Lugano Sign Agreement to Help Spread Bitcoin Adoption and Education

    El Salvador also announced it was opening a “bitcoin office” in Lugano.

  • Russia’s ‘army of the dead’ launches ‘crazy’ wave of attacks on Donbas

    Russia is throwing soldiers forward in a “crazy” wave of attacks on Donbas towns in eastern Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, has said.

  • Crypto could be at risk from EU's new 'kill switch'

    The EU is planning regulation to protect consumers from rogue artificial intelligence but cryptocurrency advocates warn it could undermine blockchain technology.

  • Russia's hope for Ukraine win revealed in battle for Bakhmut

    Russian soldiers pummeling a city in eastern Ukraine with artillery are slowly edging closer in their attempt to seize Bakhmut, which has remained in Ukrainian hands during the eight-month war despite Moscow's goal of capturing the entire Donbas region bordering Russia. While much of the fighting in the last month has unfolded in southern Ukraine's Kherson region, the battle heating up around Bakhmut demonstrates Russian President Vladimir Putin's desire for visible gains following weeks of clear setbacks in Ukraine.

  • Security Service of Ukraine infiltrated FSB to catch mole, says acting SSU head

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - THURSDAY, 27 OCTOBER 2022, 10:15 The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has irrefutable evidence that Colonel Oleh Kulinich, the former head of the Crimean Central Office of the SSU, was working for the Russian Federation.

  • US Long-Term Inflation Expectations Pick Up, Sentiment Improves

    (Bloomberg) -- US long-term inflation expectations picked up in October in a potentially concerning sign for the Federal Reserve as it tries to keep price views steady.Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainFed Seen Aggressively Hiking to 5%, Triggering Global

  • Euro falls sharply as ECB vows to keep printing money until 2024

    The euro tumbled below parity against the dollar on Thursday night after the European Central Bank (ECB) vowed to continue its money printing programme despite surging inflation.

  • Ukrainian female sniper Emerald tells about being pregnant on front line

    Ukrainian defender, officer, and sniper Yevhenia Emerald, dubbed the Ukrainian Joan of Arc, talked on Oct. 27 about how she found out about being pregnant at the front.

  • Stocks usually do well after the midterms. Not this time, forecasts BlackRock

    Poorly received results from the likes of Meta (META) Alphabet (GOOG) Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) et al saw nearly $1 trillion at one point chopped of the big tech valuations this week, according to the FT. Well, not this time says the team of analysts at BlackRock led by Wei Li, global chief investment strategist. Stocks tend to do well after the U.S. midterms, they note, because gridlock is a common result, and this prevents policy changes that could rattle the market.

  • Belarusian activist tells how Ukrainian Army can defeat troops gathered in Belarus in six hours

    In an interview with Radio NV on Oct. 27, he spoke of the number of troops the Belarusian and Russian dictators, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, have gathered on the territory of Belarus, and whether Ukraine should expect a new attack this week.

  • Twitter Ad Brands React to Prospect of Trump Account Revival

    A major ad-buyer says clients are taking steps in the event the former president is allowed to tweet again.