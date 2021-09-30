Ripple Announces $250M NFT Creator Fund for XRP Ledger

BeInCrypto –

San Francisco-based fintech firm Ripple has unveiled a creator fund to foster non-fungible token (NFT) development on its own blockchain.

On Sept. 29, Ripple announced that it had launched a $250 million creator fund that will research new use cases for NFTs on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Ripple stated that its new fund will provide targeted support for creators, brands, and marketplaces to develop NFTs on the XRPL.

Ripple asserts the future will be tokenized and it doesn’t intend on missing out on the NFT frenzy that has dominated crypto news in 2021. It has the lofty ambition of becoming the “premier platform” for NFT creation, minting, and management.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto