U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,253.00
    -11.75 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,123.00
    -78.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,675.50
    -39.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,735.70
    -6.20 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.19
    -0.04 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.40
    -5.10 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.23
    -0.15 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0467
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.8020
    +0.1190 (+2.54%)
     

  • Vix

    19.78
    +2.17 (+12.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2069
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.2550
    +0.1970 (+0.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,401.61
    -184.19 (-0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    584.29
    -5.69 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.16
    -40.56 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,629.81
    -608.13 (-1.95%)
     

Ripple attains Singapore license to offer digital payment token services

Jenny Ortiz
·1 min read

Ripple Markets APAC Pte Ltd., the Singapore subsidiary of San Francisco-based technology firm Ripple Labs, announced Wednesday that it has received a Major Payments Institution license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

See related article: Ripple executive spells out Asia future after license success in Singapore

  • The issuance of a Major Payments Institution (MPI) license under Singapore’s Payment Services Act allows Ripple to legally provide digital payment token services in the city-state. The company was granted an in-principle approval for the license in June.

  • There are 14 firms with MPI licenses from the MAS, including Circle, Paxos and Blockchain.com. Ripple is the second U.S.-based firm to receive the nod from Singapore’s central bank this week, as Coinbase, the largest U.S. exchange announced its license approval on Monday.

  • “Since establishing Singapore as our Asia Pacific headquarters in 2017, the country has been pivotal to Ripple’s global business,” Brad Garlinghouse, chief executive officer of Ripple, said in a statement.

  • Ripple said over 90% of its business is outside of the U.S. and the Asia Pacific is one of its fastest-growing regions.

See related article: U.S. SEC moves to appeal Ripple court decision