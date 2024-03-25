Ripple’s Garlinghouse Says SEC to Seek $2 Billion in Crypto Case
(Bloomberg) -- Ripple Labs Inc. Chief Executive Officer Brad Garlinghouse said on X that the US Securities and Exchange Commission will seek $2 billion in fines and penalties in its legal fight over the XRP crypto token.
The regulator is slated to release a public brief on Tuesday, Stuart Alderoty, Ripple’s chief legal officer, said in a separate post on X on Monday. The company will file a reply next month, he said.
The SEC sued Ripple in 2020, claiming the firm broke its rules when it raised money by selling the digital token without registering it as a security.
The case is being closely watched by crypto enthusiasts because of its implications for the scope of the SEC’s turf. In what’s been seen by many as a loss for the agency’s jurisdiction, a federal judge in July ruled that sales of XRP to retail investors on exchanges didn’t amount to investment contracts.
XRP rose about 4% to 66 cents on Monday. The token has increased around 6% this year.
