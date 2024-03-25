Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,218.19
    -15.99 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,313.64
    -162.26 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,384.47
    -44.35 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,074.16
    +2.17 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.92
    +1.29 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    2,172.20
    +12.20 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    24.83
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0840
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2530
    +0.0350 (+0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2636
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.4160
    -0.0130 (-0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    70,881.53
    +4,654.52 (+7.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,917.57
    -13.35 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,414.12
    -474.31 (-1.16%)
     

Ripple’s Garlinghouse Says SEC to Seek $2 Billion in Crypto Case

Chris Dolmetsch
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Ripple Labs Inc. Chief Executive Officer Brad Garlinghouse said on X that the US Securities and Exchange Commission will seek $2 billion in fines and penalties in its legal fight over the XRP crypto token.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The regulator is slated to release a public brief on Tuesday, Stuart Alderoty, Ripple’s chief legal officer, said in a separate post on X on Monday. The company will file a reply next month, he said.

The SEC sued Ripple in 2020, claiming the firm broke its rules when it raised money by selling the digital token without registering it as a security.

The case is being closely watched by crypto enthusiasts because of its implications for the scope of the SEC’s turf. In what’s been seen by many as a loss for the agency’s jurisdiction, a federal judge in July ruled that sales of XRP to retail investors on exchanges didn’t amount to investment contracts.

XRP rose about 4% to 66 cents on Monday. The token has increased around 6% this year.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement