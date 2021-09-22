U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

Ripple Motion to Access SEC Employee Trade History Denied

Rahul Nambiampurath
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

Judge Sarah Netburn will not allow Ripple to access the cryptocurrency trading history of SEC employees, as revealed in a court filing.

A federal judge has denied Ripple’s motion to gain access to the trading history of SEC employees, according to a court filing. Ripple was seeking to obtain information relating to employees’ transactions in bitcoin, ether, and XRP, and additionally certifications relating to XRP holdings.

Judge Sarah Netburn, a US Magistrate Judge, denied the motion, covering the development of SEC’s policies concerning trading. Ripple argued that individual trading decisions would at minimum expose the lack of clarity regarding XRP’s status. The argument is that this would undermine the SEC’s case.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto

