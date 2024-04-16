RIPTA wants authority to borrow money for controversial bus hub

Patrick Anderson, Providence Journal
3 min read
0

Amid a budget crisis and leadership vacuum, Rhode Island's state bus system is still seeking new authority to get involved in transit-adjacent real estate projects.

For the second consecutive year, the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is backing legislation that would add "facilitate transit-oriented development" to its statutory mission and allow it to borrow money for such developments.

The legislation is related to the proposed construction of a combined bus hub and apartment complex somewhere in Providence that would allow RIPTA to move buses out of Kennedy Plaza.

Background on the legislation

In January, RIPTA hired a consortium to plan, promote, design, arrange financing for and build the new hub in a location it would help determine.

The I-195 Redevelopment Commission has suggested putting the hub on land it controls near Interstate 95, an idea backed by Gov. Dan McKee and RIPTA chairman Peter Alviti Jr., who is also the director of the state DOT.

It would allow RIPTA to float 40-year bonds, instead of the usual 30 years, and get rules preventing the agency from borrowing more than 80% of its revenue.

And it would let RIPTA enter into "progressive design build" contracts with bidders that present the "best value" even if they are not the lowest bidder.

Parcel 35, highlighted in red on this aerial map of downtown Providence, could house the state's new central bus hub.
Parcel 35, highlighted in red on this aerial map of downtown Providence, could house the state's new central bus hub.

What to watch: Transit advocates not happy with plan

Transit advocates are skeptical of both the new bus hub plan and the idea of RIPTA going into more debt to pay for it.

"RIPTA is in no position to go into debt," the Kennedy Plaza Resilience Coalition wrote in testimony to the House Finance Committee. "It has no credit rating and is struggling for funding ... so if the Providence hub relocation project goes bad, taxpayers will be asked to bear the burden, which is likely to be in the tens and hundreds of millions."

GrowSmart RI and RI Transit Riders oppose mass transit dollars going to the bus hub while the state has not fully funded RIPTA's operating budget or the system's Transit Master Plan.

The Conservation Law Foundation Senior Attorney Richard Stang wrote that his group "implores you to stop listening to the needs of bid developers and address the needs of the many."

At a hearing last week, South Kingstown Democratic Rep. Teresa Tanzi asked RIPTA CFO Christopher Durand why the bus system would want to borrow money with interest rates so high.

Looking ahead: RIPTA hopes to borrow through new federal program

Durand said RIPTA's hope is to borrow through a new federal program that provides financing for transit-oriented developments at lower rates than treasury bonds.

"Housing is obviously a priority, and I think growing transit is also a priority and the co-locating of those two things would help us grow ridership, but also provide much needed housing," Durand said. "This is somewhat new for a bus agency to be doing these projects, but there are a lot of eyes on it, because [in] older cities there is less and less space to do these types of projects. So putting them together makes more sense."

A similar bill meant to help finance and construction of a new bus hub died in the Assembly last year without the focus on finding federal money.

Since then the scale of the increase in borrowing costs has become apparent in projects such as the Tidewater professional soccer stadium, which is paying 8.24% interest.

These financial questions are debated as RIPTA goes through a leadership change prompted by former CEO Scott Avedisian's resignation in the wake of a hit-and-run driving charge.

The RIPTA board is scheduled to accept Avedisian's resignation in a special meeting Tuesday and begin planning for a successor.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RIPTA wants to be able to borrow money for new bus hub. Here's why.

