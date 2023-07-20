RI's new Cannabis Control Commission met with the public. Here's what RIers had to say

BRISTOL – On its first stop of a statewide listening tour, Rhode Island’s Cannabis Control Commission on Thursday heard a full spectrum of concerns about the state’s new marijuana industry, from licensed cultivators wanting more stores opening sooner to prohibitionists worried about adolescent consumption.

For about an hour, the three commission members listened as a dozen of the 30 or so attendees gathered in a lecture hall at Roger Williams University’s College of Law stepped to the microphone.

Advisory board's formation a hang-up in opening new stores

From the start, chairwoman Kimberly Ahern told the audience the commissioners were there only to listen. Afterwards, however, in an interview with The Journal, Ahern touched on several issues raised, including one repeatedly heard: the need to get the commission’s as-yet formed advisory board established.

Under the law passed last year legalizing recreational marijuana, a 19-member advisory board is mandated to assist the commission in its many functions, including crafting new regulations and reviewing the qualifications of applicants for new store licenses.

The governor, House speaker and Senate president are responsible for appointing its 11 voting members, with the governor picking 3, the House speaker 4 and the Senate president 4.

Eight other non-voting members would come primarily from the governor’s cabinet and “I can tell you, I have reached out to each of those individuals to let them know we’d like to get this constituted as soon as possible,” said Ahern.

Many of the voting appointees must have specific expertise as well, said Ahern. For instance, the governor is responsible for picking an expert in the cannabis laboratory field, the House speaker picks a seasoned cultivator and the Senate president an experienced retailer.

Ahern said she shares the desire that the advisory board be up and running as soon as possible.

Rhode Island’s Cannabis Control Commission held its first stop along a statewide listening tour Thursday at Roger Williams University. From left to right: Robert Jacquard, chairwoman Kimberly Ahern, and Layi Oduyingho

“I too am hopeful the board is constituted soon because I really look forward to getting their advice,” she said. “I don’t want to use an actual deadline because again, it’s somewhat out of my control and I want to be respectful to those entities that they can take the time they need to use a diligent process to make their selections.”

Many lament how slow the state has been with retail pot

Many of Thursday’s speakers were people who’ve been in the marijuana business for years, starting with growing marijuana for medical use, which was approved in 2006.

And many have lamented what they have described as Rhode Island’s slow pace in getting its recreational pot business up and running, five years behind Massachusetts.

“The most important thing is to get this process moving,” said Thomas Merza, the CEO of New Leaf, LLC, a Cranston-based cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis products. “Anything you can do to expedite this would help everyone in this room.”

Rhode Island currently has seven marijuana dispensaries. Last year’s legalization law allows for an additional 24 retail-only stores as well, geographically spaced around the state and with a quarter of those new licenses saved for so-called “social equity” applicants and another quarter for worker-owned cooperatives.

Lobbyist suggests merit-based store licenses instead of lottery

Lobbyist Rick McAuliffe, who also represents a union that has marijuana workers around the country, suggested the commission use a different method for choosing qualified applicants for future store licenses.

In 2021 the state gave out licenses for a handful of new dispensaries based on winners of a lottery – complete with marked balls swirling around a transparent drum.

The result, McAuliffe told the commission, was that some businesses won licenses that didn’t even have local zoning approval or a location set, while other businesses that had invested heavily to meet the qualifications walked away with nothing to show for it.

The Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation/Office of Cannabis Regulation held a Medical Marijuana Compassion Center lottery at the RI Department of Administration. The lottery balls are tumbled before selection.

He said a better selection method would be one based on “merit.”

“It’s a good point” to consider, Ahern said afterwards. “There are a lot of different states that have done this in a lot of different ways. Personally, I want to see some of that research and hear from other states before we make a decision to proceed, but I am very conscious of what we just heard about previous ways this was done.”

Other attendees wanted the commission to consider reducing the taxes and fees paid by cultivators and dispensaries, some of which are among the highest in the country. Others asked the commission to consider allowing outdoor cultivation for retail sales, which could conserve energy costs.

Still others emphasized allowing people previously harmed by the war on drugs to tap now into a set-aside social equity fund so they can enter the marijuana business.

The commission is scheduled to hold three other listening sessions:

Aug. 2, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Public Utilities Commission

89 Jefferson Blvd., Warick, Aug. 9, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Southside Cultural Center of Rhode Island

393 Broad St., Providence

Virtual meeting Aug. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m.

