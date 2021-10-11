U.S. markets close in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,378.42
    -12.92 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,635.36
    -110.89 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,564.31
    -15.23 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.76
    +0.67 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.99
    +1.64 (+2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.80
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    +0.0090 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3450
    +1.1300 (+1.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,307.39
    +2,050.89 (+3.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,352.07
    +10.21 (+0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,146.85
    +51.30 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

RisCo Assigns Rating AA+ for Rochester Reinsurance PLC

Rochester Reinsurance PLC
·1 min read

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 6, 2021, RisCo, the analytical credit rating agency, assigned Rochester Reinsurance PLC a credit rating of AA+.

The credit rating of Rochester Reinsurance PLC is due to its strong market position: the level of the credit rating is explained by a very high assessment of premium payment coverage and a high assessment of the business profile associated with good diversification by key products. The balance sheet is strong, which is underpinned by a strong level of risk-adjusted capitalization and it demonstrates resilience to natural catastrophe stress scenarios. The dynamic approach to risk management allows the company to respond to emerging risks as they arise and the moderate product risk across the portfolio, which includes high-risk lines such as catastrophe, as well as relatively simple products, render this business profile a favorable one.

Rochester Reinsurance PLC is one of the best performing and dynamic reinsurance companies, offering comprehensive solutions for the reinsurance market, such as Property and Casualty, Engineering, Financial Risks, Cargo, Liability, Marine and Aviation, Life and Health. The agency notes a stable demand for the portfolio of reinsurance services offered by the company. Rochester Reinsurance PLC offers its own set of products against COVID-19 incidents.

Rochester Reinsurance: office@rochesterreinsurance.eu

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Why GameStop Is Jumping Higher Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are running 6.6% higher in morning trading Monday on no news particular to the video game retailer, though its stock remains one of the most mentioned tickers in internet stock chat rooms. GameStop was, of course, one of the original so-called meme stocks that elevated the stock's market value earlier this year, and though it has pulled back from those early highs, small retail investors remain committed to its turnaround. Chairman Ryan Cohen has a vision of GameStop turning into an e-commerce giant for the video game industry.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Not every stock is capable of shrugging off a sweeping headwind that works against the broad market, but a few growth names are.

  • 11 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best 5G stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The rapid digitization of the world in the past year and a half, influenced […]

  • Hedge Funds Prefer These 10 Stocks Over Square (SQ)

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that hedge funds prefer over Square. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds Prefer These 5 Stocks Over Square. Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ), the California-based payments firm, recently announced that it had signed a deal with social media platform […]

  • 3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

    Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2021.

    The Dow, meanwhile, is 2.5% off its Aug. 16 record close. Columbus Day, which was made a federal holiday in 1937, is observed on the second Monday of October. In recent years, critics have tied Columbus Day to atrocities committed against indigenous people.

  • 12 Best Software Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best software stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Software Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The software universe is the fastest growing market segment in the technology industry. According […]

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Alibaba Stock?

    Retail investors on Reddit are warming up to the Chinese tech giant again. Does that make it worth considering?

  • 3 EV Battery Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re living now at the start of a great economic transition, from the fossil fuel economy to the ‘green’ economy. We’re seeing political moves to boost clean energy sources over fossil fuels, as well as to promote cleaner tech, especially vehicles. One immediate result is a wide array of companies, new and old, getting into the electric vehicle (EV) business and its auxiliaries, opening up new opportunities for investors. One particularly strong field for such opportunities: supporting infrastr

  • The Best AI Stocks to Buy for 2021 and Beyond

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best AI stocks to buy for 2021 and beyond. You can skip our detailed analysis of the AI industry, and go directly to see the 5 Best AI Stocks to Buy for 2021 and Beyond. The demand for artificial intelligence (AI) products and services has increased manifold over […]

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    The world's most iconic stock index is harboring two amazing values, as well as one widely owned stock that's best avoided.

  • Billionaire Louis Bacon’s 10 Tech Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the billionaire Louis Bacon’s 10 tech stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of the billionaire’s hedge fund and go directly to the Billionaire Louis Bacon’s 5 Tech Stock Picks. Louis Moore Bacon is an American investor, philanthropist, and hedge fund manager of Moore Capital Management. The investment management […]

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Acquires Ferrous Processing and Trading Company for $775M

    Steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) inked a deal to acquire scrap metal processor Ferrous Processing and Trading Company (FPT) and related entities for $775 million. Shares of the company were up 5.2% in early trading on Monday following the news. (See Cleveland-Cliffs stock charts on TipRanks) FPT is one of the largest processors and distributors of prime ferrous scrap in the United States, representing 15% of the domestic prime scrap market. FPT processes approximately 3 million tons of scrap ev

  • 3 Dependable High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Dividend stocks can help your portfolio thrive through thick and thin. In addition to generating reliable income and helping investors build wealth, high-quality dividend stocks also tend to hold up relatively well amid market volatility. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three high-yield stocks that you can count on to strengthen your portfolio.

  • David Greenspan’s Slate Path Capital is Buying Coinbase, Stitch Fix, and More

    In this article, we discuss the top stocks recently acquired by David Greenspan’s Slate Path Capital according to analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Greenspan’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to David Greenspan’s Slate Path Capital is Buying These 5 Stocks. David Greenspan instilled his efforts at […]

  • Steel Giant Cleveland Cliffs Will Enter the Scrap Business. The Stock Rises Sharply.

    Cleveland-Cliffs is acquiring Ferrous Processing and Trading Co., a metal recycler, in a deal with an enterprise value of $775 million.

  • GM Stock A Buy? General Motors Could Be Worth This Much, Analyst Says

    Is GM stock a buy? General Motors got a lift from the surprising growth targets revealed at its investor day, but what do analysts think?

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in October

    Two of the three haven't been big winners for Buffett so far this year. But that could soon change.

  • Goldman Cools on Conoco But Likes 8 Other Oil Stocks

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman's Neil Mehta says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.