The Rise Of Artificial Intelligence Presents A Surprising Benefit: Solving The Global Health Crisis

While The World Makes Vast Strides In Artificial Intelligence Development, Some Companies Think AI Can Be The Key To Expediting Cures For Some Of the World's Most Insidious Diseases

BARNARD, VT / A​CCESSWIRE / March 24, 2023 / America is amid a health crisis. According to the CDC , six in ten adults are battling a chronic disease, while four in ten adults are battling two or more chronic diseases. Every year, we dole out $4.1 trillion in healthcare costs in the US.

And the statistics get even grimmer when you look at the global health crisis. In 2019, 87.8% of deaths in high-income countries were due to noncommunicable diseases, with dementia, heart disease, and stroke being the driving force. Meanwhile, cancer continues to wreak havoc with 18.1 million cases in 2020 worldwide .

A​t the beginning of the 21st century, humans made incredible strides in scientific advancements. Jonas Salk developed the polio vaccine , Alexander Fleming discovered antibiotics , and humanity was experiencing a medical upswing. Fast-forward to today, where, unfortunately, major medical advancements have grown stagnant.

Some experts suggest part of the problem is that many of the world's best thinkers are locked out of the conversation. The pool of scientists given the resources to compile effective research is small and exclusive, while sharing information across borders to other scientists is hampered by politics and legal hurdles. Furthermore, human error makes research vulnerable to falsities, and economic incentives impede growth rather than encouraging it.

But that might all be changing, thanks to the rise of Artificial Intelligence. As AI evolves, many of these programs are as intelligent as doctors. The ramifications of this are profound, as AI now grants regular citizen scientists direct access to medical education.

"Individual humans are passionate about solving their diseases," says Doctor Justin Lancaster of kwiKBio Inc. "Artificial intelligence is empowering people with an outlet and the means to tackle these diseases directly."

Story continues

person sitting while using laptop computer and green stethoscope near

KwiKBio Inc and other AI programs use advanced research methodology to speed up research and connect over 50 million citizens together so that our world can solve diseases sooner. Rather than keeping most of the world's brains out of the race to cure diseases, AI allows everyone to work together to expedite cures.

"It's our belief that governments, universities, and biomedical corporations have the wrong incentives to get the result humans want, which is to solve diseases fast," Dr. Lancaster continues. "Instead, these institutions often want to grow and control resources. To speed up science, we need to put it in the hands of passionate citizens."

D​r. Lancasters' hope is that through this collaborative atmosphere, the human race is getting closer to finding cures tomorrow, instead of waiting around for the next hundred years. With Artificial Intelligence, that may be possible.

ABOUT

KwiKBio is a medical research company that uses the power of AI to enable citizen scientists to find cures for diseases. While traditional science is slow and profit-motivated, kwiKBio uses a crowdsourcing model and AI and computer technology to discover cures at an accelerated pace. KwiKBio's four US patents combine a research system with an e-marketplace for medical and biomedical research services. For more information, visit kwiKBio webiste. For additional information visit kwiKBio on Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACT

D​r. Justin Lancaster

dr.justin.lancaster@gmail.com

617-688-2785

SOURCE: kwiKBio





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/745784/The-Rise-Of-Artificial-Intelligence-Presents-A-Surprising-Benefit-Solving-The-Global-Health-Crisis



