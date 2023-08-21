How the rise of asset tokenization could redraw global financial power maps: Opinion

Asset tokenization, representing real-world assets on blockchain networks, is the harbinger of a large-scale transformation in the financial landscape. Despite the buzz and uncertainty surrounding this emergent technology, one cannot ignore its potential. Backed by benefits such as fractionalization, greater portability, increased efficiencies and improved security, tokenization stands at a towering projected industry valuation of US$16 trillion.

Consider gold investment — traditionally marred by geographical limitations, risk of physical theft, and minimum purchase amounts. However, the tokenization of gold circumvents these issues. By digitally representing gold as tokens on the blockchain, it becomes divisible, transferable and available to anyone with an internet connection. This simple yet groundbreaking concept unlocks a world of possibilities and extends much further than gold alone.

Legacy firms such as Goldman Sachs, Frank Templeton and Hamilton Lane are already sinking their teeth into asset tokenization projects, citing the traditional model for buying, selling and trading company shares as somewhat archaic.

Asset tokenization is transforming finance with enhanced liquidity and security, but its success hinges on evolving trends, adoption challenges and shifting global dynamics.

Key trends in the tokenization revolution

Amidst this foundational change, there are several trends that will dictate the future of asset tokenization: a rise in both private and permissioned networks, shifts in power and geography, and new forms of currency.

Embracing privacy

Blockchains like Ethereum have all transactions visible, with users’ public keys being pseudonymous. Asset tokenization, on the other hand, demands discretion. With regulatory compliance as a key prerequisite, privacy becomes an essential factor. Private and permissioned networks, like the Linux Foundation’s Hyperledger network and JPMorgan’s Quorum network (which has been acquired by ConsenSys), may well be the answer. By curtailing public access and exercising control over transaction functionality, these networks offer a unique blend of confidentiality and accountability.

Story continues

Redrawing the maps of financial power

Power and geographical dominance in the financial landscape have long been held by a few key players and regions. However, as on-chain assets gain momentum, traditional financial institutions, including behemoths like JPMorgan Chase and BlackRock, will experience a seismic shift in their roles. Countries like the United Arab Emirates and Singapore, which are already making significant strides in embracing blockchain, may rise as the new powerhouses, making the need for robust regulatory frameworks in traditional financial centers even more urgent.

New currencies and investment avenues

As off-chain assets increasingly come on-chain, they will be used as building blocks to create new forms of currency and investment. Real estate, stocks and bonds, once tokenized, can serve as collateral for stablecoins pegged to the U.S. dollar. Such a system can foster an inflation-resistant form of currency, paving the way for custom currencies collateralized by carbon credits or green bonds. This not only expands the horizon for currencies but also unfolds the potential for completely new ways of investing.

Challenges to widespread adoption

Tokenized assets offer immense potential, but before they can become ubiquitous, several challenges must first be overcome.

On-chain assets are often perceived as risky due to their emerging technology status, leading to security and usability concerns. Education, intuitive interfaces and robust security measures are pivotal in building trust and confidence in tokenization.

Existing stakeholders in traditional financial systems can also be resistant to this new technology, as their revenue models could be disrupted by tokenization. Bridging the gap between the off-chain and on-chain worlds is another significant challenge. This necessitates advances in infrastructure, such as improved and faster fund transfer mechanisms, and a seamless user experience akin to the familiar Web2 experience, albeit with Web3 technology on the backend.

A future empowered by tokenization

The future of tokenization holds tremendous potential for transforming the financial landscape. As momentum builds, how assets are managed, traded and invested will see significant shifts thanks to the myriad of benefits tokenization offers — fractionalization, increased liquidity, enhanced security and improved efficiency.

Alongside the rise in private and permissioned networks, a shift in power for both companies and countries, and a rise in new forms of currencies and investments, there’s also a paramount need to address user experience. For mass adoption, it’s crucial that interfaces embody a balance of robust security, like two-factor authentication, with simplicity and familiarity akin to current financial systems.

The current volatility in the global environment makes the present an especially interesting time for blockchain, and any black swan events in the near future may certainly advance such changes. Despite the barriers standing in the way of adoption, the benefits speak for themselves and it’s solely a matter of time.