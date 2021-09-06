U.S. markets closed

Rise in Awareness to Replenish Body Salts for Chemical Balance Drives Electrolyte Mixes Market, Says TMR

·6 min read

Product positioning among health-benefitting products and product specification requirements boosts consumer confidence and fuels demand

Availability of vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free product types is expanding customer base

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electrolyte mixes market is projected to grow 3x in terms of revenue from 2020 to 2030. Factors such as rising awareness of the significance of essential minerals for functioning of the body, availability of a range of electrolyte mixes, and increasing investments for research and development of new line of electrolyte mixes are driving the electrolyte mixes market.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

The uptick in the demand for electrolyte mixes to cure dehydration is another key factor fueling the electrolyte mixes market. Consumers are increasingly using electrolyte mixes when vomiting, diarrhea, and sweating to prevent subsequent dehydration. The rising awareness to maintain electrolyte balance in the body that could lead to complications is creating the demand for electrolyte mixes.

According to the TMR study, working class individuals with hectic everyday routine are at a risk of potassium deficiency in the body. Potassium deficiency could lead to development of kidney stones, fluctuation in blood pressure, and various other conditions. Furthermore, severe deficiency of potassium can cause hypokalemia to result in muscle weakness, fatigue, and other forms of weakness. Electrolyte mixes have added minerals such as potassium to help the body function optimally.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart. Request a sample now – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=78965

Therefore, with the continued demand for potassium-rich products to prevent related health conditions, the electrolyte mixes market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

Electrolyte Mixes Market – Key Findings of Report

Availability of Large Product Range, Size Alternatives Attracts Demand

The general rise in health consciousness among individuals of all age groups is creating demand for health-related consumable and non-consumable products. In order to serve this demand, the food & beverages sector is witnessing product innovations, with food companies aiming to increase the health factor of their products. For instance, the functional beverages sector has rolled out functional waters mixed with electrolytes for the increasing pool of fitness enthusiasts. An increasing number of local brands in various regions have emerged that offer functional waters mixed with electrolytes. R&D for improving product quality, effectiveness, and expanding the product range independently and in combination with other products is the focus of food companies involved in the manufacture of electrolyte mixes. This is anticipated to propel the electrolyte market.

Request the Corona Virus impact analysis on Electrolyte Mixes Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=78965

Innovation in packaging design and types is the key focus area of players in the electrolyte mixes market. Electrolyte mixes are available in handy sachets designed for on-the-go use. Modern consumers are inclined toward easy-to-use sizes of consumable products that can be carried easily. This accounts for leading demand for ready-to-drink and tablets in the electrolyte mixes market.

Innovative packaging for longer shelf life also drives demand for electrolyte mixes among modern consumers. These factors, along with the availability of electrolyte mixes in a number of flavors make them favored among consumers of all age groups.

Knowledge-sharing Marketing Strategies, Product Specification Requirements Help Gain Consumer Confidence

Players in the electrolyte mixes market are adopting innovative marketing strategies to stay competitive in the market. Manufacturers are striving to spread information about the significance of electrolyte balance in the body, thus investing at various stages of product manufacturing to boost sales. Manufacturers also share valuable statistics and testimonials of individuals with target customers to boost product awareness.

The high degree of product regulations and specification requirements for electrolyte mixes make for their position and application in health-benefitting objectives. Manufacturers have also developed vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO electrolyte mixes to expand the consumer base. Pursuits to obtain such certifications are building customer trust in electrolyte mixes, which is likely to have a positive influence on the sales of the product.

Buy our Premium Research Report on Electrolyte Mixes Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=78965&ltype=S

Electrolyte Mixes Market: Growth Drivers

  • Growing awareness about the significant to replenish body salts to prevent dehydration and other disorders is fueling electrolyte mixes market growth

  • Consideration of electrolyte mixes among other health-benefitting products and product positioning due to regulatory requirements drives demand

Electrolyte Mixes Market – Key Players

Some key players operating in the electrolyte mixes market are;

  • Cargill

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • PepsiCo Inc

  • LyteLine LLC

  • The Coca-Cola Company

  • Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

  • Prestige Brands Holdings Inc.

  • Vega

  • BA Sports Nutrition LLC

Global Electrolyte Mixes Market: Segmentation

Electrolyte Mixes Market by Type

  • Powder

  • Shots

  • Ready-to-Drink

  • Tablets

Electrolyte Mixes Market by Packaging

  • Plastic Bottles

  • Cans & Containers

  • Pouches & Sachets

  • Tetra Packs

  • Stick Packs

Electrolyte Mixes Market by Electrolyte Concentration

  • Less Than 100mg

  • 100-600mg

  • 600-1000mg

  • 1000-1600mg

  • 1600-2000mg

  • 2000-3500mg

  • More than 3500mg

Electrolyte Mixes Market by Region

  • North America

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • Oceania

  • MEA

Food & Beverages Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Food & Beverages Industry:

Hair Supplements Market - A recent study published by Transparency Market Research on the hair supplements market includes North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East and Africa industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2021-2031. With the highest market share of 33%, revenue generated from the North America hair supplements market is expected to value US$ 316.7 Mn in 2021, which is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5%, to reach US$ 783.9 Mn by 2031.

Inulin Market - The way consumers are seeing natural food ingredients has changed their purchasing pattern. The adequacy of natural products and health benefits associated with them are the most decisive factors for the expansion of natural products and consequently, for the inulin market. Customer preferences have been leaning toward natural ingredients due to various diseases and people being allergic to synthetic ingredients. This has proved to be beneficial for dietary supplements segment, as they are based on natural ingredients, which enhance health and wellness. Thus, the increasing demand for ingredients derived from natural products is expected to bolster the use of inulin in different food products.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/electrolyte-mixes-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rise-in-awareness-to-replenish-body-salts-for-chemical-balance-drives-electrolyte-mixes-market-says-tmr-301369684.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

