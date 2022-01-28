U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,377.70
    +51.19 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,386.54
    +225.76 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,568.45
    +215.66 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,933.03
    +1.74 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.19
    +0.58 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.40
    -6.60 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.31 (-1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1154
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7860
    -0.0210 (-1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3385
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2880
    -0.0140 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,014.89
    +846.07 (+2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    842.85
    +0.40 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

Rise is a new calendar app with a scheduling engine for teams

Romain Dillet
·3 min read

Meet Rise, a new startup working on a calendar app that is specifically designed for team work. Rise helps you see what you have planned, check what your team is doing right now and, more importantly, schedule meetings that are as convenient as possible for the whole team.

Currently in private beta, Rise raised $3 million from Lachy Groom, Stewart Buttlefield, Adriaan Mol and a long, long list of business angels.

Based on the screenshot above, Rise looks like most calendar apps. But the main differentiating feature is a scheduling engine so that you don’t have to think about the best possible time for your next meeting — no Calendly link needed.

When you create an account, Rise asks you to configure the perfect week — a sort of blueprint for your week. For instance, you may not like meetings in the morning. Conversely, you can create blocks of time that work well for meetings. Rise divides your week into meeting time and focus time.

Once your team is on Rise, you can create a new meeting by opening the command bar and entering information, such as “Meet next week with Sam and Sarah”. The app automatically parses your query and understands that you want to schedule a new meeting with two other team members.

Rise checks availabilities, time blocks and preferences across all attendees. Behind the scenes, there’s a ranking algorithm for each time slot — Rise picks the best-ranked result. The consequence is that team members all get back some much needed time to focus.

The startup wants to use a software-as-a-service approach with monthly subscriptions. Before teams start using Rise, they can connect their accounts with Rise to see how much time they could have saved if they had been using Rise all along.

If Rise manages to convince enough companies to use its calendar, you could imagine some interesting network effects for meetings with people outside of your organization. For instance, Rise could automatically schedule a meeting between two companies that are using Rise at the right time for everyone involved.

As for scheduling meetings with people who aren’t using Rise, there’s no obvious solution here. Calendly is a popular option for busy people who want to share a link with availabilities — Rise is aware that there's some existing competition on this front.

“There are a couple really obvious things we could add that are also in comparable products, like quickly copying-pasting availability, landing pages for your calendar, etc. But there are also already some brilliant products that offer features just like that where it's harder to make a truly 10x leap,” Rise co-founder Rick Pastoor told me.

Pastoor also wrote a productivity book called GRIP that has been working well in the Netherlands. He has sold over 75,000 copies of his book. Rise is part of a new wave of calendar startups that have been popping up lately. It’ll compete with Cron, Hera, Amie and others.

Rise thinks it can stand out from the competition with its opinionated approach with time management. "We don't want to create a cockpit full of knobs and options. We want to help our users and teams to get to what matters most. For that we need some initial input, but actually we'd love to move those out of the way as soon as we can reliably figure that out without having to specify it," Pastoor said.

Cron is a new calendar app following in Sunrise’s footsteps

Hera is a new calendar app for people with a lot of virtual meetings

Recommended Stories

  • What is the quantum apocalypse and should we be scared?

    Security experts say a quantum computing leap could crack open all our secrets - so should we worry?

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    The world is abuzz about the metaverse, an evolving technology that could reshape life as we know it. It describes a network of immersive virtual worlds that blend elements of social media, gaming, entertainment, and commerce, effectively creating a brand new economy. In fact, a recent Bloomberg report called the metaverse the "next big technology platform," and it put the market opportunity at $800 billion by 2024.

  • 3 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The emergence of 3D virtual experiences is as big of an opportunity as the adoption of mobile devices.

  • Apple finally adds ‘Universal Control’ feature to Mac and iPad software, months after it was announced

    Apple has finally rolled out “Universal Control”, a feature first unveiled in the summer. The tool allows Macs and iPads to communicate with each other so they can all be controlled by the same mice and keyboards. A Mac’s mouse can be used to scroll on a nearby iPad, for instance, or an iPad plugged into a keyboard can be used to type on a MacBook that it is close to.

  • Chinese Big Tech firms led by Tencent, Baidu among world's top-ranked filers of VR, AR patent applications as metaverse interest surges

    Chinese Big Tech companies, led by internet giants Tencent Holdings and Baidu, comprised more than half of the world's top 10 filers of patent applications for virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies over the past two years, showing a strong effort to establish a foothold in the emerging metaverse market. Tencent, which runs the world's biggest video gaming business by revenue and China's largest social media platform, filed a total of 4,085 VR and AR patent applications in

  • 35 AGs, DoJ, Microsoft agree with Epic: They say Apple blunts competition

    The filings sided with Epic Games Inc., maker of the popular Fortnite game, that is appealing a ruling in its antitrust lawsuit against Apple AAPL that allows the iPhone maker to continue some restrictive policies.

  • Better Metaverse Stock: Nvidia or Unity?

    You can bet that a similar story will unfold with the metaverse. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) stand out as two prominent companies vying to succeed in the coming 3D virtual reality world.

  • Viral TikTok shows the ‘secret button’ hidden in the back of iPhone that can be used for anything

    There is a hidden button located in the back of the iPhone, a viral TikTok has shown. While the option to use the button has been in the Apple handset for years, a new video has brought awareness of it to a whole new set of people. More than a million users have viewed just one video celebrating the new feature, which warns that people are using their iPhone wrong if they are not taking advantage of it.

  • Dozens of U.S. states say Apple stifles competition; back 'Fortnite' maker

    OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -Apple Inc is stifling competition through its mobile app store, attorneys general for 34 U.S. states and the District of Columbia said on Thursday, as they appealed against a ruling that let the iPhone maker continue some restrictive practices. While dozens of state attorneys general have filed recent antitrust lawsuits against other big tech companies, including Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, none had so far taken aim at Apple. Thursday's remarks, led by the state of Utah and joined by Colorado, Indiana, Texas and others, came in a lawsuit in an appeals court against app store fees and payment tools between "Fortnite" video game maker Epic Games and Apple.

  • Apple avoids global microchip crunch with $124bn record sales

    Apple has shrugged off a global chip shortage to post record sales and profits as demand for its iPhones hit new highs.

  • Microsoft is quietly launching a new email app on PCs, Macs, and phones

    The client, codenamed Project Monarch, will probably hit mainstream users in autumn 2022

  • Let's make the teen Tesla hack a teachable moment

    The buzz about 19-year-old Tesla hacker David Colombo is well deserved. A flaw in third-party software allowed him to remotely access 25 of the world’s leading EV manufacturer’s vehicles across 13 countries. The hacker shared that he was able to remotely unlock the doors, open the windows, blast music and start each vehicle.

  • A Step-by-Step Guide to Going Private

    From using bitcoin and monero to updating your computer's operating system, Seth for Privacy presents 10 security tips for CoinDesk's "Privacy Week."

  • Subscript wants to rid the world of subscription revenue metric spreadsheets

    Sidharth Kakkar knows all about the pain of relying on a giant spreadsheet. While building his previous company, Freckle Education, it got to the point where the master spreadsheet full of data that everyone was using would not load anymore or would crash the computer. “One of my favorites was a CFO who took a company public, and on the roadshow, people would ask for all of these cohorts, and his team would go nuts putting them together just for the roadshow and literally never did anything with them again,” Kakkar recalled.

  • Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Design Lovers

    xoxo Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Did you know there’s a hidden paint app on your Mac? Here’s how to find it

    Every once in a while, Apple introduces a new OS for its Macs that provides us with brand new features. Apple’s OS X 10.10 Yosemite software introduced so many new features that users back in 2014. OS X had some old features that you might not know about that still exist today. Even now, with … The post Did you know there’s a hidden paint app on your Mac? Here’s how to find it appeared first on BGR.

  • Google Play Store's new 'Offers' tab highlights deals on apps, movies and more

    Google has launched an Offers tab for the Play Store featuring deals on apps, games, movies, books and other purchases.

  • Google Serves Up a New Ad-Tracking Cookie Replacement

    It's been about three years since Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) subsidiary Google said it would disable third-party tracking cookies in the popular Chrome browser. In its place, Google proposed a new online activity-tracking technology known as Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC). One year later, Google invited other online advertising companies to propose improvements for the FLoC solution.

  • Analyst Report: Microsoft Corporation

    Microsoft is the world's largest independent software developer. The company was founded on the MS Windows operating system and MS Office business applications suite for PCs. As it has grown, Microsoft has expanded into enterprise software with Windows Server, SQL Server, Dynamics CRM, SharePoint, Azure and Lync; hardware with the Xbox gaming/media platform and the Surface tablet; and online services through MSN and Bing. Microsoft acquired Skype, the internet VoIP communications service, in October 2011. The company acquired Nokia's Devices and Services Business in April 2014. More than 50% of revenue is generated outside the U.S.

  • Apple releases iOS 15.3 with fix for 'actively exploited' iPhone flaw

    Apple on Wednesday patched dozens of security issues with the release of iOS 15.3 of macOS Monterey 12.2. The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2022-22587, is a memory corruption bug in IOMobileFrameBuffer — a kernel extension that allows developers to control how a device's memory handles the screen display — that could lead to kernel code execution. Apple also released macOS Monterey 12.2, which includes a fix for a well-publicized WebKit flaw that researchers found could expose users’ recent browsing history and Google account information from Safari 15, as well as third-party web browsers.