U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,505.11
    +4.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,788.76
    +205.19 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,802.42
    -94.88 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,015.12
    +5.33 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.18
    +0.15 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.30
    +9.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    24.78
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0880
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6920
    +0.0400 (+1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3023
    -0.0053 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.2790
    +0.3090 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,818.55
    +481.93 (+1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.92
    +3.32 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,662.52
    +110.71 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

The Rise of New Dual Miners Technology

Dualminers Ltd
·2 min read
Dualminers Ltd
Dualminers Ltd

HELSINKI, Finland, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dualminers (www.dualminers.com) is excited to announce the official introduction of three mining rigs that have the potential to change the worldwide crypto industry. Dualminers has used ASIC chip technology to create three solutions that are pre-configured for ease of use and promise a return on investment in as little as one month, led by some of the most experienced specialists in the cryptocurrency mining industry.

DualPro, DualPro Max, and the most recent DualPremium are the company's current products, which support profitable operations on the blockchain of choice. Please visit https://dualminers.com/products for more information

The Dual Miner team consists of seasoned industry professionals.

Dual Miners is a chip design and manufacturing firm established in London, with offices in Finland, South Korea, and Australia. It has a number of teams with in-depth understanding of, among other things, Blockchain technology and technological design. The company provides graphics processing units to consumers in addition to providing crypto wallet development services. On three continents, the company has offices. Due to its extensive experience in the market, Dual Miners has acquired a solid name in the Blockchain industry.

When making a purchase, pricing and availability are critical elements to consider.

As a result, Dual Miners will cover both shipping and import duties, allowing consumers to spend no more than the cost of the device and obtain everything they need to get started without incurring additional fees. Our competitors have been defeated in their respective markets, and consumers are now aware of this. Their capacity to use our electricity or benefit from our incredibly low electricity prices has been stymied. Despite our small size, we have a lot of mining power; on average, the DualPremium generates 60 TH/s for Bitcoin and 2.1 GH/s for Litecoin. "It's a win-win situation," says Michael Scott, Dual Miners' Operational Director and Chief Operating Officer.

About Dual Miners

Dual Miners Inc. was formed in 2015 with the objective of inventing and selling the world's first leading dual Cryptocurrency miners that utilise either SHA-256 or Scrypt technology, respectively. We set out with the DualPro to give more power at a lesser cost than previously available. Dual Miners' headquarters are in London, United Kingdom, and the company has offices all around the world. On the website www.dualminers.com, you may find out more about the company.

Michael Scott

PR MANAGER
Michael@dualminers.com
(+358) 41 4001034


Recommended Stories

  • Best Buy Continues to Be Marked Down in the Marketplace

    In his first Executive Decision segment of Thursday's "Mad Money" program, host Jim Cramer sat down with Cory Barry, CEO of Best Buy , the electronics and appliance retailer. Barry said Best Buy's purpose is to enrich the lives of its customers through technology. Every Best Buy associate wants to help customers accomplish things using technology.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk throws cyber rodeo to open Texas gigafactory

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk throwing a cyber rodeo to celebrate the opening of the EV makers Texas gigafactory.

  • New lithium technology can help the world go green -- if it works

    Rio Tinto, General Motors and even the U.S. Energy Department are investing heavily in a crop of newer technologies that could revolutionize the way lithium is produced for electric vehicle batteries. Now those technologies just have to prove they work on a commercial scale. If they do, miners will be able to boost global lithium production with a footprint far smaller than open-pit mines and evaporation ponds, which often are the size of multiple football fields and unpopular with local communities.

  • Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Sign

  • Why Ford Stock Drove Into a Ditch on Thursday

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock fell hard in afternoon trading Thursday, down 4.3% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. You can blame Barclays Capital for that. The British banker downgraded Ford shares to equal weight this morning, you see, and slashed its price target on Ford by 26%, to just $17 per share, as StreetInsider.com reported.

  • Why Amazon Stock Slumped Today

    Although it wasn't exactly a steep decline, Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock took a bit of a fall on Thursday. The drop was linked to potential new struggles in labor relations. On Thursday, Reuters reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rejected an Amazon request to scotch a proposed shareholder vote on an audit of working conditions at its facilities.

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2.3% to 7.1%, can put historically high inflation in its place.

  • EVs: Biden admin holds meeting with Elon Musk, other auto execs on charging stations

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details President Biden's administration meeting with Elon Musk and other EV executives, the EV space, and discussions surrounding EV charging infrastructure.

  • Updating Our Bullish Strategy for Pioneer Natural Resources

    Pioneer Natural Resources is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company and like many stocks in the energy sector, its charts are pointed higher. In this daily bar chart of PXD, below, we can see that prices have rallied the past 12 months. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows strength from early September with buyers of PXD being more aggressive than sellers with heavier volume being transacted on days when PXD has closed higher.

  • Profit Is About To Boom More Than 300% At 10 Companies

    The earnings season kickoff might be what the S&P 500 needs to shake its malaise. But a profit gusher is coming from a handful of companies.

  • TSMC Sales Soar to Record on Demand for Smartphones, Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. revenue rose to a record in the first quarter on demand for chips used in smartphones, computers and cars, while a prolonged shortage helped to boost prices.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Su

  • Star Bulk Inks Joint Letter Of Intent To Develop Iron Ore Green Corridor

    Star Bulk Carriers Corp (NASDAQ: SBLK) has signed a joint letter of intent to establish a consortium to assess the development of an iron ore Green Corridor between Australia and East Asia. The consortium is led by the Global Maritime Forum, and its partners include BHP Group Ltd (NYSE: BHP), Rio Tinto plc (NYSE: RIO), and Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & Co. KG. Green Corridors are shipping routes where the economics, infrastructure, and logistics of zero- or near-zero-emission shipping are more feas

  • Meta reportedly set to introduce virtual currency dubbed ‘Zuck Bucks’

    Yahoo Finance's Daniel Howley explains Meta's plan to implement virtual currency inside the metaverse, Chipotle's partnership with Roblox, and other brands such as Wendy's jumping on metaverse platforms.

  • Spotify's Podcast Investments Could Start Producing Profits Soon

    Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) subscribers are listening to more and more podcasts as the company invests hundreds of millions into content and technology. While listening has increased, the content investments have been a drag on Spotify's gross margin. As such, CFO Paul Vogel thinks the inflection point on podcasts isn't too far away, and it'll be accretive to Spotify's overall gross margin in the near future.

  • Spirit Airlines Stock Higher As Carrier Agrees to JetBlue Takeover Talks

    Spirit said JetBlue's all-cash offer of $3.6 billion could be "superior" to the proposed cash-and-stock merger with low cost rival Frontier.

  • U.S. natural gas prices just hit a 13-year high. Blame coal, say analysts

    Natural-gas futures settled Thursday at their highest price since December 2008, with a rise in coal prices, tight supplies and global worries about energy supplies contributing to a price gain of more than 70% for the fuel so far this year.

  • Big Oil isn’t as rich as everybody thinks

    Big oil companies aren't the money-gushers they once were, and efforts to punish them for high gas prices could make the problem worse.

  • Exxon, Chevron paid their CEOs over $22 million each last year -filings

    Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp paid their chief executives more than $22 million each last year, according to securities filings released on Thursday, the day after U.S. lawmakers accused oil companies of price gouging at a time of high gasoline prices. Exxon paid CEO Darren Woods $23.6 million last year, up from $15.6 million in 2020. Woods also received a $3.1 million cash bonus, the filing showed.

  • As McDonald’s Prices Go Up, Customers Are Taking Action

    When restaurants -- or really, any business -- sets prices, they take several factors into consideration. First, there's the cost of goods and labor used to create their menu items and serve the food....

  • EU Backs Russian Coal Ban as Some Countries Demand Tougher Steps

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union banned coal imports from Russia in its first move targeting Moscow’s crucial energy revenue, but some member states say the bloc needs to do much more to punish Moscow for atrocities in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sideste