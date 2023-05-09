The rise and fall of Crumbs Bake Shop: How the Y2K darling lost its edge — and how its founders plan to bring the bakeshop back online and in groceries

Crumbs Bake Shop went out of business in 2016. But founders Mia and Jason Bauer are trying to revive the cupcake brand. Crumbs Bake Shop

Crumbs Bake Shop popularized fancy cupcakes in the early 2000s before the brand floundered in the 2010s.

But Crumbs' founders returned to the brand last year and are rebuilding it with a new strategy.

From the first store in New York City to their delivery-savvy reboot, here's the full story of Crumbs.

Twenty years ago, Crumbs Bake Shop was one of the biggest names in cupcakes. Then, it all crumbled.

The husband-and-wife team who opened the first Crumbs store in Manhattan grew their business to dozens of locations in an effort to become America's local bakery. But the company entered a downward spiral when the cupcake craze lost steam.

After laying dormant for several years, they're trying to bring the brand back. Here's the complete story of Crumbs:

Three years after Sex and the City inspired a cupcake craze, Crumbs was born.

Sex and the City

It all started in 2000 when character Carrie Bradshaw ate a cupcake from Magnolia Bakery's West Village location. Tourists began flocking there and a "Sex and the City" tour bus made the location a destination. The cupcake craze had officially begun.

Mia and Jason Bauer, respectively a legislative counsel and a consumer product entrepreneur, were quick to jump on the trend, opening the first Crumbs on the Upper West Side in 2003.

"My expectations were very simple, and they came to fruition immediately," Mia Bauer told New York Family in 2012. "The goal was to have a neighborhood bakery where I knew everybody and their kids, and I made all their birthday cakes."

Crumbs was a huge hit.

People went crazy for Crumbs' cupcakes, and the company was able to sell its gourmet product for as much as $4.50 a pop.

In an interview with Newsweek, Jason Bauer explained why the cupcakes were such a hit.

"If you rewind to 2002, cupcakes were vanilla, chocolate, lemon, or strawberry, maybe with sprinkles," he said. "When we opened our stores, Mia created three types of cupcakes with cool fillings, frostings, and decorations. Every day they sold out, so we decided to expand that line and continued to grow it. We started making gourmet cupcakes and [that's] what has now become the industry standard."

Crumbs' cupcakes now come in more than 75 flavors and range from the 1-inch-tall "Taste" cupcake to the 6.5-inch-tall "Colossal," which can feed up to six people.

Next came a nationwide expansion.

REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Crumbs started opening more shops in New York and expanded to Philadelphia, D.C., and Beverly Hills, among other cities.

But at the same time, hundreds of other cupcake bakeries opened across the U.S. Among them were Sprinkles Cupcakes, which launched in 2005; Cupcake Nouveau in 2007; and Georgetown Cupcake in 2008.

As the cupcake craze ballooned, television networks began taking notice. The Food Network started airing "Cupcake Wars" and TLC launched "DC Cupcakes," a show about Georgetown Cupcake and its owners.

The Bauers sold half their stake in Crumbs for $10 million in 2008, and the empire kept growing.

Fred Prouser/Reuters

Two years later, Crumbs was named one of Inc. Magazine's 500 fastest-growing companies in America and it moved into new corporate headquarters near Bryant Park in Manhattan.

With more than two dozen shops open around the U.S. in 2010, Crumbs generated about $1.8 million in net income on $31.1 million in sales and estimated that it would double its profit to as much as $3.9 million the following year, according to Daily Finance.

In 2011, the average check size was $19, with most customers buying cupcakes in bulk. That year, the typical Crumbs store generated more than $1,000 of annual sales per square foot, which was comparable with McDonald's when it came to sales volume, according to Daily Finance.

The company revealed an aggressive plan for cupcake market domination.

Fred Prouser/Reuters

When Crumbs opened in 2003, there were only three bakeries devoted to cupcakes nationwide, according to Newsweek. By 2011, there were hundreds.

Bauer said Crumbs would remain competitive by expanding rapidly.

"We're looking to open 200 stores by the end of 2014. I want to be the national neighborhood local bakery," he told Newsweek. "Twenty years ago, people didn't go to Walmart to buy a birthday cake. They went to a bakery. We want it to be that way again. We want to be the neighborhood bakery in every town across the country. We're trying to position ourselves as the dessert destination."

Crumbs was acquired for $66 million in 2011 as it prepared to go public.

Max Nisen/Business Insider

A holding company called 57th Street General Acquisition Corp. acquired Crumbs and took it public in June 2011 at a price of $13 per share. Crumbs had 35 locations at the time.

But beneath the surface, trouble was brewing.

Katherine Kallinis Berman, left, and Sophie Kallinis LaMontagne pose with cupcakes from Georgetown Cupcake, their bakery in Washington, DC. Courtesy of Georgetown Cupcake

Crumbs' troubles began in mid-2011, when it was orchestrating a massive expansion, according to former Crumbs President and CEO Julian Geiger.

Same-store sales started declining as the cupcake market was rapidly growing more crowded, and analysts began warning of a possible cupcake bubble.

Crumbs was also plagued by high real estate costs, according to Darren Tristano, executive vice president at the food industry research firm Technomic.

The company's shops averaged about 1,000 square feet, with one outlet near Chicago measuring 3,300 square feet, Tristano told Crain's New York Business reporter Aaron Elstein.

"That meant high rents and lots of extra space in places where shoppers seldom lingered," Elstein wrote.

The Wall Street Journal would later conclude that Crumbs' downfall was the result of mass "gourmet-cupcake burnout."

After a lackluster earnings report, Crumbs' stock suddenly crashed.

Matt Sayles/AP

The company reported in August 2011 that same-store sales fell 6% in the three months ending June 30 of that year. By September, Crumbs stock had plunged to $3.75 from its $13 IPO price.

In November, Jason Bauer resigned from his position as president and CEO.

In 2013, the Crumbs empire finally began to cave.

Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider

Despite falling same-store sales, the company kept opening new locations for several years, climbing to 70 locations in 2013, up from 35 in mid-2011.

Eventually, the chain started closing stores.

"We have talked repeatedly about wanting to close certain underperforming stores within our real estate portfolio," former CEO Julian Geiger said in an August 2013 conference call. "We are making real progress."

The chain shrank to 58 locations, according to a filing with the SEC.

The company searched for other ways to make a profit.

Fred Prouser/Reuters

Crumbs reported a net loss of $15.3 million in 2013, up from a $7.7 million loss in 2012.

The company tried to offset its declines by licensing its treats, with coffee and bake mixes sold in grocery stores.

Crumbs began selling the Crumbnut — which is a twist on the much-hyped cronut — as well as assorted cupcakes and ice cream cakes at BJ's Wholesale Club.

"We have known for quite some time now that we needed to evolve our business model," CEO Edward M. Slezak said in a March 2013 release. Our focus for 2014 will be on executing our initiatives and strategies of licensing our brand for complimentary product categories, positioning ourselves to move toward a franchise store model, and continuing to close under-performing stores. We believe these actions will put our business on a trajectory toward increased growth and vitality in the future."

But in 2014, Crumbs had to make a tough choice to stay in business.

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

In July, the company suddenly closed all of its stores and said that it was considering its options, including a bankruptcy filing. Its stock was also delisted from the NASDAQ.

Instead, the company ended up taking new investments from Marcus Lemonis, known for his CNBC show "The Profit," and Fischer Enterprises. The deal led to the reopening of Crumbs' stores, though the company shut unprofitable locations, whittling its store base down to 24.

Lemonis told Insider in October 2014 that the Bauers and Crumbs oversaw "an obscene expansion that cannibalized their own stores."

"They literally killed the brand," he said at the time.

Meanwhile, the Bauers had moved on from Crumbs.

Crumbs co-founder Jason Bauer launched a real estate brokerage firm in 2014 called Voda Bauer. Since then, he's also worked as a senior vice president and WeWork and co-founded a cocktail shot brand called Liqs.

While he and Mia retained an 8.5% stake in Crumbs, Jason said he's "moved on" from the cupcake business.

"I'm disappointed with the company's performance and stock price," Bauer told Crain's New York Business, "but I've moved on."

Crumbs' first turnaround attempt failed, and the chain shuttered its last store in 2016.

A Crumbs cupcake shop in 2014. Denise Marcotte/Getty Images

Lemonis left Crumbs and took a "significant loss" on his investment in 2015, the New York Post reported at the time.

In December 2016, Crumbs closed all of its stores permanently.

In 2022, the Bauers bought back the rights to Crumbs. Today, they're working on reviving the business.

Crumbs Bake Shop

Jason Bauer applied for trademark rights to the "Original Crumbs Bakeshop" brand in 2021, Insider reported this month. The cost to register the brand, once the mark of a $66 million business? Just $350.

The Bauers are taking a different approach to growing the brand, they told Insider. Instead of trying to be a neighborhood bakery, Crumbs is selling its baked goods through grocery stores and directly to consumers through its website. Customers in New York City can also order for same-delivery through services including DoorDash and Uber Eats, thanks to a partnership between Crumbs and ghost kitchen startup Reef.

Crumbs is also selling cookies in addition to its signature cupcakes.

"This time we want to elevate the cupcake category in supermarkets with a superior product or something you have never been able to get at a supermarket, but only at a local bakery," the Bauers told Insider.

