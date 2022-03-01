U.S. markets open in 6 hours 43 minutes

Rise in flexible working beckons shift to automation and AI for security industry, according to Morphean

·2 min read

New Morphean guide explores cloud physical security and its benefits to support the evolving flexible working model, and what this means for the security professional.

FRIBOURG, Switzerland, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morphean, a leader in Security-as-a-Service and cloud analytics, has announced a new whitepaper that explores the security challenges associated with the growing prevalence of the flexible working model. As businesses adapt to the post-Covid era by offering employees greater freedom in when and where they work, security professionals need to respond and keep pace with more fluid working patterns.

As demand for flexibility grows, the need to monitor and protect premises and people becomes ever-more complex leading to a greater reliance on technology, automation and AI. The paper highlights the opportunities for the physical security professional who is looking to unlock powerful business and security insights through Video surveillance as-a-service (VSaaS) and access control as-a-service (ACaaS).

Download the whitepaper to learn about cloud physical security for flexible working

Not only do facilities, HR, security and office managers need to adapt to the regular coming and going of employees, but there is also a palpable upturn in the co-work space, a third dimension that sits between the office and the home-work set up, that has seen a 158% increase in openings over the past year. With health security a key concern, it is increasingly cloud physical security systems that will unlock critical insights to support business decision making based on intelligence derived from surveillance data.

Martyn Ryder, VP Sales and Marketing at Morphean, explains: "COVID-19 has transformed the working world, opening up new possibilities. Creating secure and efficient office spaces relies on intelligence about current use. Using access control and video surveillance data allows behaviours and usage patterns to be analysed and relevant changes implemented. There is a great opportunity here for the security professional to support a business model that represents the future."

VSaaS and ACaaS are on-demand solutions that are disrupting the security market. An independent survey of 1000 IT decision makers conducted by Morphean found that demand for such solutions across Europe is high. Of those considering VSaaS and ACaaS, 79% anticipated introducing these solutions to their business within 12 months. The VSaaS market alone is expected to experience huge growth, rising to a projected USD 4.7 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 16.0%.

https://www.morphean.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rise-in-flexible-working-beckons-shift-to-automation-and-ai-for-security-industry-according-to-morphean-301491657.html

SOURCE Morphean

