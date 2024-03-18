For Rise and Grind Cafe owners, expanding means growing their mission of community, too

One of Rise and Grind's owners, Baboonie Tatum, says “being in the atmosphere, talking to people and serving the food” is her favorite part about what she does.

Expansion wasn’t on the minds of Baboonie Tatum and business partner Larina Hightower for their north-side Rise and Grind Café.

After all, they just reopened the 2737 N. King Dr. location in April. It had been closed for nearly three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then the closure was extended by remodeling issues.

But when given an opportunity to open a new location, the duo seized it.

“We’ve been really blessed," Tatum said. "Most of the time, we’ve expanded because someone reached out to us.”

In this case, that someone was Rew Gordon, who's transforming 8,500 square feet of street-level commercial space at the old Kunzelmann-Esser building into the Mitchell Street Arts Collaborative. At 710 W. Historic Mitchell St., Mitchell Street Arts features artist studios, a co-working space and an art gallery.

Gordon and a friend would often come into Rise and Grind’s Sherman Pheonix location to get coffee. Conversations turned to an invitation to bring a cafe to the arts collaborative.

“We met. We thought it was a good fit. We feel like Rise and Grind would be a good asset to the community over there,” Tatum said. “We are definitely all about community and establishing relationships.”

The Mitchell Street location will be a quaint spot where people can grab a coffee, a smoothie or a deli sandwich and plug in their laptop to do some work. Tatum tentatively expects to open April 16 if all goes well with the health inspection.

But that’s not Rise and Grind's only new location. Since December, it has operated a café at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave. That opportunity came by happenstance.

Tatum just finished an entrepreneurship program through Goldman Sachs when she got an email seeking proposals to operate a café at the downtown library. She didn’t think they were going to get chosen.

“We did everything at the last minute,” Tatum said. “The deadline was like three o’clock, and we were like 2:59 submitting our proposal. We were like, ‘If God has this in our cards, then we’ll get it.’”

Both current Rise and Grind spots offer grab-and-go menus including coffee, tea, smoothies, pastries, deli and breakfast sandwiches, salads and soups.

Since reopening the King Drive location, its menu has become more vegan-focused, especially its soul food brunch menu. The all-you-can-eat buffet features Southern comfort-food staples like collard greens, black-eyed peas, candied yams and rice.

“We wanted to make sure we appeal to customers of all diets,” Tatum said.

She and Hightower are former teachers at the Work Institute — Tatum worked with special-needs students and Hightower with special-education students. In the early 2000s, they opened a café in Tatum's classroom, which operated for two years. Hightower’s students ran the café, selling hot chocolate and muffins, while Tatum’s students did inventory, counting cups.

“That is how I taught my math class,” Tatum said.

When the two opened a prenatal care coordination agency on Teutonia Avenue, they noticed the area lacked coffee shops. Based on the success they had running the classroom café, they opened the first Rise and Grind on Teutonia in 2016. But the coffee shop had a higher purpose. Tatum said they hoped to use funds from the café to help pay rent for clients of their prenatal care agency.

The Teutonia location closed, but it did open doors for Tatum and Hightower to cater events. That led them to meet the Deshea Agee, then the Historic King Drive Business Improvement District director, who helped them land the King Drive spot.

“Then it kind of grew from there,” Tatum said.

The café’s mission also grew from the classroom café. Rise and Grind wants to be a resource in the community, opening its space for neighborhood events and hosting pop-ups for entrepreneurs. The café hires young people who receive job-readiness training. Two of the café’s long-term youth employees run the library location.

“We want to teach them the skills that they need to stay in the workforce,” she said. “We keep hearing people say, ‘There are not enough jobs for kids. There is not enough this. There is not enough that.’ So it was our goal to create those avenues for the youth.”

Coming from the social services world, the duo is still learning the business side of running a restaurant. They've participated in entrepreneur development programs like Brew City Match and ThriveOn Collaboration, and courses from local Black chambers of commerce to help grow their business.

But the road has been bumpy. The King Drive location has been burglarized several times. The last couple of months, Tatum has felt defeated at times.

“The traffic is not what I want it to be,” she said. “I am holding on, trying to build a legacy, and it has not been easy.”

Even with the challenges of opening new locations and staffing issues, Tatum does feel like Rise and Grind has become a staple in the community.

“Rise and Grind is really the passion project for us,” she said. “We are feeling great about what’s coming to Rise and Grind.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: For Rise and Grind Cafe owners, expanding means growing mission, too