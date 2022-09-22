U.S. markets close in 2 hours 41 minutes

Rise Interactive Significantly Expands Connex® Technology to Include More Marketplaces and Retail Media Networks

0
·3 min read

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise Interactive, an industry-recognized performance marketing agency specializing in media, analytics, and customer experience, has expanded its proprietary media automation technology, Connex®, to support marketplaces and retail media networks. Rise is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Quad, a marketing experience company that helps brands reimagine their marketing to be more streamlined, impactful, flexible, and frictionless.

Rise Interactive has expanded its proprietary media automation technology, Connex®, to support marketplaces and retail media networks. This integration of Amazon Advertising, Walmart, and other marketplaces data into Connex enables Rise to help clients maximize results across Google, Meta, YouTube, and other channels at the product, category, and audience levels.
The retail media landscape has exploded. With Rise's expanded integration, Connex can further optimize across channels.

The retail media landscape has exploded. With Rise's expanded integration, Connex can further optimize across channels.

This new update includes completed integrations from top networks, Amazon and Walmart, with Instacart, The Home Depot, eBay, Target, and others on the way.

"Accessing and leveraging audience and product data in real time, all in one place, presents a huge opportunity for brand marketers to better understand their customers," says Larry Fisher, CEO of Rise Interactive. "The retail media landscape has exploded. The volume of marketplaces creates challenges for brands to measure which platforms and ad dollars are driving the most incremental growth. With this expanded integration, Connex is helping brands connect the dots of performance within the retail media ecosystem. Real-time advertising across channels is our north star and we will continue innovating our agency's strategies and technology to get there."

The integration of Amazon Advertising, Walmart, and other marketplaces data into Rise's Connex technology enables Rise to help clients maximize results across Google, Meta, YouTube, and other channels at the product, category, and audience levels. It also allows marketplace campaigns to leverage Connex Alerts, a proprietary Connex function that pushes real-time notifications that identify digital media performance opportunities.

"We hear from marketers the double-edged sword of today's fragmented marketing ecosystem," says Brent Laufenberg, Chief Technology Officer at Rise. "We intentionally built Connex to be able to analyze client data in real time from both existing and yet-to-be-developed advertising platforms—all in one place—in order for marketers to quickly find and act on performance opportunities. With Connex Alerts running 24/7, Rise teams can take immediate action on value-driving opportunities to exceed business KPIs faster.."

Rise is also one of the first agencies to integrate Walmart data into cross-channel technology through their partnership with Pacvue.

"When Rise approached us about leveraging Pacvue to integrate data into Connex, we saw this as a great opportunity to help tomorrow's marketer stay at the forefront of retail media," says Melissa Burdick, President of Pacvue. "Rise is a partner who has both the vision and the executional chops to help marketers get better results from their advertising efforts through integrated and immediate insights. Combined with Pacvue's intelligent actions to grow share of voice, improve efficiency, and increase sales, the possibilities for marketers are exciting."

About Rise

Recognized as one of the top performance marketing agencies in the world, Rise Interactive uses its proprietary approach to full-service digital marketing and multi-channel strategy, Interactive Investment Management®, to help clients make better decisions on how to invest their marketing resources to drive the greatest returns. Rise is a strategic partner, helping leading brands like ULTA Beauty, Stanley Steemer, Quill and others use data to make smarter marketing investments and create more relevant experiences for their customers. For more information, visit riseinteractive.com.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a global marketing experience company that helps brands reimagine their marketing to be more streamlined, impactful, flexible, and frictionless. Quad's strategic priorities are powered by three key competitive advantages that include integrated marketing platform excellence, innovation, and culture and social purpose. The company's integrated marketing platform is powered by a set of core disciplines including business strategy, insights and analytics, technology solutions, managed services, agency and studio solutions, media, print, in-store, and packaging.

Serving over 4,600 clients, Quad has more than 15,000 people working in 14 countries around the world.

Please visit quad.com for more information.

Contact:
Natalie Scherer
Rise Interactive
natalie.scherer@riseinteractive.com
(312) 888-2816

(PRNewsfoto/Rise Interactive)
(PRNewsfoto/Rise Interactive)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rise-interactive-significantly-expands-connex-technology-to-include-more-marketplaces-and-retail-media-networks-301631371.html

SOURCE Rise Interactive

