U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,776.75
    -44.50 (-1.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,667.00
    -332.00 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,547.25
    -143.75 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,698.00
    -23.40 (-1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.86
    -0.92 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.80
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.49
    -0.25 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0418
    -0.0026 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0280
    -0.0650 (-2.10%)
     

  • Vix

    29.53
    +1.17 (+4.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2158
    +0.0036 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8810
    -0.6640 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,196.46
    -903.96 (-4.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.81
    -28.86 (-6.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,154.81
    -157.51 (-2.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

Rise of Kingdoms, the Massively Popular Real-Time Strategy MMO from Lilith Games, Introduces Ancient Egypt as the Latest Playable Civilization in New Update

Lilith Games
·5 min read
Lilith Games
Lilith Games

Conquer Empires with the Ingenuity and Tactical Prowess of Ancient Egypt with the Added Benefit of Cross-Platform Play

SHANGHAI, China, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilith Games — heralded creator of AFK Arena and Warpath — announced its globally popular real-time strategy MMO Rise of Kingdoms has welcomed a new civilization to the fray: Ancient Egypt. With the new army, players will take to the battlefield to wage historically-accurate wars and defeat other players not just with brute force, but with the fabled cunning and architectural ingenuity of Ancient Egypt. The update, called Egypt Must Rise, is now available on PC via the official site and on iOS and Android devices. In addition, Lilith Games revealed that true cross-platform functionality is now deployed for all platforms, meaning players can resume their Rise of Kingdoms skirmishes whether at home or on the go.

Watch the Rise of Kingdoms: Egypt Must Rise trailer: https://youtu.be/LL3QDSzgzSw

With its rich history of prosperity and affluence, the addition of ancient Egypt allows players to experience a whole new civilization to lead, grow, and flourish. Additionally, the update adds new Commanders, including Imhotep, expert pyramid architect and high priest, and “The Warrior King” himself, Thutmose III. Powerful, intelligent, strategic, and undoubtedly stylish, ancient Egypt was ruled for almost 30 centuries before its conquest by Alexander the Great in 332 B.C. Rise of Kingdoms also offers players 13 historically accurate kingdoms to command, with societies from rich cultural backgrounds in addition to Egypt, such as Rome, Britain, Spain, Germany, France, China, Japan, Korea, Arabia, Ottoman, Byzantium, and Viking.

Lead expeditions beyond country borders, devote power to assisting residents in need and become a leader known for their noble character. With Rise of Kingdoms’ vastly rich MMOSLG gameplay that flawlessly merges MMO-style gameplay on a world map that’s limitlessly zoomable, wage historically accurate wars between ancient civilizations and lead their denizens to a prosperous future.

Rise of Kingdoms Key Features:

  • Thirteen Unique Civilizations: Choose one of 13 historical civilizations and guide your empire from a lone clan into a great, unstoppable force. Each civilization has its own architecture, unique units, and special advantages — how you use them to your benefit is up to you! Put your governing skills to the test with the Egyptian civilization; fight together with Cleopatra and her armies, Thutmose III, Imhotep, and other great commanders to conquer the sands and start your own centuries-spanning adventure!

  • Real-Time Battles: Battles happen in real-time on the world map. Anyone can join or leave a battle at any time, allowing true MMOSLG gameplay. See an ally being attacked right in your backyard? Send some troops to help them out, or launch a surprise counterattack on the attacker’s city.

  • Seamless World Map: All in-game action takes place on a single, enormous map inhabited by players and NPCs. No isolated bases or separate battle screens. Never-before-seen on mobile, “infinite zoom” allows you to transition freely between the world view and individual cities or barbarian outposts. Map features include natural obstructions such as rivers and mountain ranges and strategic passes that must be captured to gain entrance to neighboring regions.

  • Unrestricted Troop Movements: New orders can be issued to troops at any time, offering limitless strategic possibilities. Launch an attack on an enemy city, then circle back and meet up with your alliance army to capture a pass. Dispatch troops to collect lumber from a nearby forest and have them pick off a few barbarian clans along the way. Forces can also be split up between multiple commanders so that you can engage in multiple actions simultaneously.

  • Alliance System: Full alliance features allow players to help one another: live chat with built-in translation, officer roles, map indicators to coordinate strategies, and more! Alliances can expand their territory to gain resources, capture mountain passes and barbarian outposts to strengthen their position and work together to unlock group achievements.

  • RPG Commanders: Call upon dozens of historical figures who will serve as your trustworthy commanders, from Julius Caesar and Sun Tzu to Joan of Arc and Kusunoki Masashige. Level up your commanders by defeating barbarians and sending them into battles, then upgrade their abilities using an RPG-style talent tree and skill system.

Rise of Kingdoms is available now on the App Store and Google Play, as well as on PC:

iOS App Store | Android Google Play | PC

To learn more about this extensively deep strategy MMO, visit the official website: https://roc.lilithgames.com/.

Follow Rise of Kingdoms on social media for news and updates via Twitter and Facebook.

A press kit containing screenshots, key art, videos, GIFs, and more, is available here: https://uberstrategist.link/Rise-of-Kingdoms-Presskit.

About Lilith Games

Established in May 2013, Lilith Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (AKA “Lilith”) is devoted to creating an unprecedented gaming experience for players around the globe via engaging and diverse mobile games.

Since its founding, Lilith has developed and published a variety of acclaimed games, such as Soul Hunters, Abi: A Robot’s Tale, Rise of Kingdoms, Art of Conquest, AFK Arena, and Warpath. Lilith Games ranked 10th place in terms of global game publishing company revenue according to data from App Annie’s State of Mobile 2021 report. In addition to commercial gaming success, Lilith creates and publishes compelling independent games, including popular titles Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite and Mr. Pumpkin 2: Walls of Kowloon. Visit www.lilithgames.com to learn more and explore Lilith’s expanding catalog of titles.

PRESS CONTACT

Jessica Timms and Tabitha Beidleman

UberStrategist PR

pr@uberstrategist.com

1-646-844-8388



Recommended Stories

  • Ocean Explorers Discover World's Deepest Shipwreck

    A US Navy ship, which sunk after a naval battle with Japan during WWll, was discovered 22,621 feet (6,895 meters) deep off the coast of the Philippines on Wednesday, June 22.The discovery of USS Samuel B Roberts in the Leyte Gulf set a new world record for the world’s deepest shipwreck. A dedicated effort by ship crewmen, a submarine team and historians led to the ruins found in two pieces, 32 feet (10 meters) apart, using sonar technology and historical records.“Using a combination of detective work and innovative technology, everyone has pulled together to reveal the final resting place of this tenacious ship,” said Expedition Leader Kelvin Murray. "We are all proud of what has been achieved and humbled by what we witnessed.”The Battle of Samar, which consequently led to the sinking of “Sammy B”, was part of one of the largest naval confrontations in history, according to historians.Victor Vescovo, an explorer and founder of Caladan Oceanic, worked jointly with EYOS Expeditions to dive in the Leyte Gulf and capture the footage of the wreck. Before this discovery, he also worked to find USS Johnson, which previously set the record for deepest shipwreck.“It was an extraordinary honor to locate this incredibly famous ship, and by doing so have the chance to retell her story of heroism and duty to those who may not know of the ship and her crew’s sacrifice," said Vescovo. Credit: Caladan Oceanic and EYOS Expeditions via Storyful

  • Peru home build vexed by 'the neighbors' -- Inca-era mummies

    Hipólito Tica had saved for decades to finally build himself a proper house in a working class neighborhood of Lima. The mechanic had known they were there since the day in 1996 when he tried to dig a latrine on the lot, which is a few yards (meters) from the El Sauce archaeological site on the eastern edge of the Peruvian capital. Taking a break from hefting bricks, Tica told The Associated Press that he had been working to loosen the earth with a metal rod when the ground suddenly began to collapse.

  • Distraught owners battle to save their historic Nile houseboats

    STORY: Location: GIZA, EGYPT A battle has begun on the Nile to save these historic houseboats -->Distraught owners are having their homes demolished and towed awayas authorities begin to remove what they say are unlicensed units[Ikhlas Helmy, 87-year-old houseboat owner]“My entire life has been in a houseboat, son. I was born in a houseboat.”87-year-old Ikhlas Helmy has invested her savings into her boatThe boats have been moored here for decades just west of central CairoMany of them are elegant two-story structures with verandasand have featured in films and literature[Ikhlas Helmy, 87-year-old houseboat owner]"This is heritage, this is history. People come to me for interviews on the history of houseboats. They come and tell me I am the oldest resident of a houseboat and I’m known for that. I’m known for being (witness) to the history of houseboats. And whoever comes to me I tell them everything about houseboats. It is history that dates back to the King (Farouk), I witnessed the days of the king."Authorities say it's part of an effortto prioritize tourism and commerceA Nile protection official compared the houseboats to polluting old cars[Ahmed Youssef El Hosseiny, Owner of demolished houseboat]"We received a warning to evacuate the houseboat, not only me, but the 32 families who live in houseboats. We started to collect our possessions, our stories, our history, our hearts, our memories, and our feelings and place them into boxes. I would love to remember all the times that my address was the Nile and whatever happens, my address will always be the Nile."

  • Top 5 U.S. companies losing a total of $260 billion in market cap, led by Apple and Amazon

    Shares of the top-five largest U.S. companies by market capitalization are all falling more than the broader stock market, as the stocks of Amazon.com Inc. and Tesla Inc. led the way lower. The combined market-cap losses of the five companies was about $259.9 billion as of Tuesday afternoon. In order of market-cap size, shares of Apple Inc. shed 2.8% to lost $63.3 billion in market cap; Microsoft Corp. dropped 2.9% to shave $58.1 billion off its market cap; Alphabet Inc. slid 2.8%, with its mark

  • Aura's stock jumps 11% after announcing Fast Track status for its bladder cancer treatment candidate

    Shares of Aura Biosciencs Inc. were up 11.3% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said it received a Fast-Track designation from the Food and Drug Administration for its experimental bladder-cancer treatment. Aura is planning to start the Phase 1 clinical trial for this indication in 2023. The company's stock is down 25.9% this year, while the broader S&P 500 has declined 19.9%.

  • Grayscale Suing SEC After Its Bitcoin ETF Is Rejected

    (Bloomberg) -- Grayscale Investments said it had sued the US Securities and Exchange Commission after the agency rejected a bid to convert its Bitcoin trust into an exchange-traded fund. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidPokemon Go Creator Niantic Cancels Four Projects, Cuts 8% of Staff

  • Dow Steadies, NIO Slumps — and What Else Is Happened in the Stock Market Today

    Bulls and bears battled it out Wednesday only for the stock market to finish close to where it began the day. Concerns about economic growth and the possibility that central banks are raising interest rates too quickly continue to dominate.

  • Canadian regulator tightens rules for riskier mortgage products

    Canada's financial regulator said on Tuesday it would tighten rules for riskier home loan products, in a bid to address concern over high levels of mortgage debt driven by record-low interest rates during the pandemic. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said the rules go into effect from the end of the fiscal year in 2023 and were designed to ensure that financial institutions are "well prepared to address the risk of persistent, outstanding consumer debt." With borrowing costs rising fast, OSFI said in April that a housing market downturn is among the biggest risks facing Canada's financial system this year.

  • Citi Flags Crypto-Backed Real Estate Mortgages Amid Falling Market Conditions

    Citigroup has published a series of comments on mortgages backed by cryptocurrency as well as digital real estate in the Metaverse.

  • BTC Slips Below $20K, Is it Still an Inflation Hedge?

    Eaglebrook Advisors Director of Research Joe Orsini discusses the current state of the crypto markets as bitcoin slides back towards $20,000, trading in lockstep with the equities market. Does bitcoin’s use case as an inflation hedge remain true amid market volatility?

  • Considering a private student loan? Here are the latest rates

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. For 10-year fixed-rate private student loans, average rates rose to 6.71% for the week ending June 26, while for 5-year variable-rate loans, rates decreased slightly to 4.31% from 4.43%, according to data from Credible. See the lowest private student loan rates you may qualify for here.

  • Shopify Stock Split: What the Charts Say Ahead of 10-for-1 Split

    Not a lot of positives surround Shopify at the moment. Unfortunately for many investors, that disappointment is not limited to just Shopify, but also includes most growth stocks at the moment. Many growth stocks are down 60% to 70% or more.

  • Tesla reportedly lays off 200 from Autopilot unit, rescinds some job offers

    Tesla Inc. has laid off hundreds of people in its Autopilot unit and has rescinded job offers to some new hires, according to reports, as the electric-auto maker follows through with job cuts that CEO Elon Musk warned about earlier this month.

  • Volkswagen still optimistic for Q4 Porsche IPO - CFO

    Despite market volatility, Volkswagen is still working toward an initial public offering (IPO) for Porsche in the fourth quarter that would give the luxury brand more freedom, the German carmaker's finance chief said on Wednesday. "We are optimistic we can pursue this project in the fourth quarter," Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz said at the Reuters Automotive Europe conference in Munich. "Porsche would gain entrepreneurial freedom, we can expect a lot from them."

  • Coinbase Renews Overseas Expansion Plan After Cutting US Staff

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. is turning abroad to fuel growth in new users and revenue, reviving an international push after laying off more than 1,000 of its predominantly US workforce.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidPokemon Go Creator Niantic Cancels Four Projects, Cuts 8% of

  • JPMorgan Exits Nickel Saga as Tycoon Shrinks ‘Big Short’

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. no longer has any exposure to the nickel bet that rocked global metals markets earlier this year, after a drop in prices on the London Metal Exchange allowed the tycoon at the center of the squeeze to exit his positions with the bank.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetTesla Cuts 200 Aut

  • A new UK official is in charge of preparing the country for winter

    UK energy strategy veteran Jonathan Mills has been tasked with staving off the worst effects of the gas shortages caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Nuveen Defeats Preston Hollow Defamation Suit Over Trash Talk

    (Bloomberg) -- A campaign by US municipal bond powerhouse Nuveen LLC to disparage Preston Hollow Capital LLC on Wall Street didn’t harm the reputation of the smaller competitor, a Delaware judge ruled. Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidDisquiet Over the Housing Market Is Only GrowingSup

  • RIVN Stock: Rivian Deal Brings Wind Power To Illinois Plant; Is Rivian Stock A Buy?

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • Nike’s Forecast Is Downbeat. What Bargain Hunters Need to Know.

    The good news about Nike: its guidance was likely conservative, and the company noted that outside of China, demand has outstripped supply for three straight quarters.