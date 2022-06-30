Rise of Kingdoms, the Massively Popular Real-Time Strategy MMO from Lilith Games, Introduces Ancient Egypt as the Latest Playable Civilization in New Update

Lilith Games

Conquer Empires with the Ingenuity and Tactical Prowess of Ancient Egypt with the Added Benefit of Cross-Platform Play

SHANGHAI, China, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilith Games — heralded creator of AFK Arena and Warpath — announced its globally popular real-time strategy MMO Rise of Kingdoms has welcomed a new civilization to the fray: Ancient Egypt. With the new army, players will take to the battlefield to wage historically-accurate wars and defeat other players not just with brute force, but with the fabled cunning and architectural ingenuity of Ancient Egypt. The update, called Egypt Must Rise, is now available on PC via the official site and on iOS and Android devices. In addition, Lilith Games revealed that true cross-platform functionality is now deployed for all platforms, meaning players can resume their Rise of Kingdoms skirmishes whether at home or on the go.

Watch the Rise of Kingdoms: Egypt Must Rise trailer: https://youtu.be/LL3QDSzgzSw

With its rich history of prosperity and affluence, the addition of ancient Egypt allows players to experience a whole new civilization to lead, grow, and flourish. Additionally, the update adds new Commanders, including Imhotep, expert pyramid architect and high priest, and “The Warrior King” himself, Thutmose III. Powerful, intelligent, strategic, and undoubtedly stylish, ancient Egypt was ruled for almost 30 centuries before its conquest by Alexander the Great in 332 B.C. Rise of Kingdoms also offers players 13 historically accurate kingdoms to command, with societies from rich cultural backgrounds in addition to Egypt, such as Rome, Britain, Spain, Germany, France, China, Japan, Korea, Arabia, Ottoman, Byzantium, and Viking.

Lead expeditions beyond country borders, devote power to assisting residents in need and become a leader known for their noble character. With Rise of Kingdoms’ vastly rich MMOSLG gameplay that flawlessly merges MMO-style gameplay on a world map that’s limitlessly zoomable, wage historically accurate wars between ancient civilizations and lead their denizens to a prosperous future.

Rise of Kingdoms Key Features:

Thirteen Unique Civilizations: Choose one of 13 historical civilizations and guide your empire from a lone clan into a great, unstoppable force. Each civilization has its own architecture, unique units, and special advantages — how you use them to your benefit is up to you! Put your governing skills to the test with the Egyptian civilization; fight together with Cleopatra and her armies, Thutmose III, Imhotep, and other great commanders to conquer the sands and start your own centuries-spanning adventure!





Real-Time Battles: Battles happen in real-time on the world map. Anyone can join or leave a battle at any time, allowing true MMOSLG gameplay. See an ally being attacked right in your backyard? Send some troops to help them out, or launch a surprise counterattack on the attacker’s city.





Seamless World Map: All in-game action takes place on a single, enormous map inhabited by players and NPCs. No isolated bases or separate battle screens. Never-before-seen on mobile, “infinite zoom” allows you to transition freely between the world view and individual cities or barbarian outposts. Map features include natural obstructions such as rivers and mountain ranges and strategic passes that must be captured to gain entrance to neighboring regions.





Unrestricted Troop Movements: New orders can be issued to troops at any time, offering limitless strategic possibilities. Launch an attack on an enemy city, then circle back and meet up with your alliance army to capture a pass. Dispatch troops to collect lumber from a nearby forest and have them pick off a few barbarian clans along the way. Forces can also be split up between multiple commanders so that you can engage in multiple actions simultaneously.





Alliance System: Full alliance features allow players to help one another: live chat with built-in translation, officer roles, map indicators to coordinate strategies, and more! Alliances can expand their territory to gain resources, capture mountain passes and barbarian outposts to strengthen their position and work together to unlock group achievements.





RPG Commanders: Call upon dozens of historical figures who will serve as your trustworthy commanders, from Julius Caesar and Sun Tzu to Joan of Arc and Kusunoki Masashige. Level up your commanders by defeating barbarians and sending them into battles, then upgrade their abilities using an RPG-style talent tree and skill system.

Rise of Kingdoms is available now on the App Store and Google Play, as well as on PC:

iOS App Store | Android Google Play | PC

To learn more about this extensively deep strategy MMO, visit the official website: https://roc.lilithgames.com/.

Follow Rise of Kingdoms on social media for news and updates via Twitter and Facebook.

About Lilith Games

Established in May 2013, Lilith Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (AKA “Lilith”) is devoted to creating an unprecedented gaming experience for players around the globe via engaging and diverse mobile games.

Since its founding, Lilith has developed and published a variety of acclaimed games, such as Soul Hunters, Abi: A Robot’s Tale, Rise of Kingdoms, Art of Conquest, AFK Arena, and Warpath. Lilith Games ranked 10th place in terms of global game publishing company revenue according to data from App Annie’s State of Mobile 2021 report. In addition to commercial gaming success, Lilith creates and publishes compelling independent games, including popular titles Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite and Mr. Pumpkin 2: Walls of Kowloon. Visit www.lilithgames.com to learn more and explore Lilith’s expanding catalog of titles.

